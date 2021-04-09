Watch: Reece Wilson thrashes a Session prototype on his home trails

If you want to know if your new race bike can go fast and take a beating, who better to give it to than the reigning downhill world champion? With Reece Wilson sticking around Trek Factory Racing for a few years, the Madison, Wisc.-based brand had the ideal tester for its new Session downhill bike.

And abuse it Wilson does. The 2020 UCI elite men’s downhill world champ absolutely thrashes a prototype Session at home on soggy Scottish trails. Looking at Wilson’s training ground, it’s no surprise he thrived in the muddy carnage that was Leogang worlds!

Check out the extensive changes Trek’s made to the Session. Then watch Reece Wilson try his hardest to push a prototype to its limits below:

Reece Wilson: 2021 Session Prototype

From Reece Wilson:

The secret is out. Back around December 2020 we were testing a pre-production model of the new high pivot session. Got Max to sling together a quick edit of the first couple of rides getting used to the thing, stick around for the real good stuff coming very soon.

A Sleeper Collective production.

Shot / Edited by Max Rendall

Borrowed a drone from Ben Cathro (Cheers)

Trek’s 2022 Session is available now, through Trek and local dealers.