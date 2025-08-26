Reese Wallace brings the heat in new short film

Reese Wallace has never been one to do things halfway. In his latest video release, the Whistler-based freerider delivers more than just mind-melting riding.

“My whole life I’ve loved one thing more than anything else, and that’s riding bikes,” Wallace says in the opening scene. “And maybe airplanes too.”

What follows is a cinematic four-minute descent into dusty lines, massive jumps, cryptic folk lyrics and Wallace’s signature mix of style and introspection.

Alberta roots, global reach

Wallace grew up in Alberta, where becoming a pro mountain biker “wasn’t a thing,” as he puts it. But that didn’t stop him from chasing it anyway.

“I just had fun and it was awesome,” he says in the film, reflecting on his early days. A grainy home video clip shows a young Reese atop a tiny hardtail, his mom off-camera:

“Just so I have a picture of you on your bike,” she says. “So when you’re a pro, we’ll have a picture of you on your Dobermann.”

The new video is filled with moments like that; quiet, personal echoes layered between big mountain straight lining, free ride stunts, massive jumps and gnarly backyard sending. Wallace blends a pro-level video production with raw gnar.

Style meets substance

Wallace has made a name for himself not just with what he does on the bike, but how he brings it to life on screen.

“I owe everything in my life to mountain bikes”

For a rider who’s always carved his own line, on the trail and in the editing suite, this latest project feels like the most personal yet.

Wallace closes the narration with a powerful reflection.

“I’m so grateful for all the opportunities that riding my bike has brought me. The places it’s taken me, the people I’ve met. I owe everything in my life to mountain bikes.”