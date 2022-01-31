Registration for 2022 Dunbar Summer Series opens

Dunbar Summer Series is celebrating 10 years of organizing downhill races in Canada with the sophomore edition of the Superweek of Downhill. If you want to be part of the 2022 edition, registration opens on February 1.

What is Superweek of Downhill? Three races over 10 days in B.C., roaming from Fernie Alpine Resort up through Panorama to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Two Canada Cup rounds and Canadian downhill national championships are squeezed into that short span, making this the biggest week of gravity racing in Canada this year.

Never one to rest on the laurels of past accomplishments, Dunbar Summer Series organizer Stephen Exley continues to find ways to improve the series. Adaptive MTB, which has a wildly successful debut in 2021, not only returns but expands for 2022. That’s part of what earned Exley and the series Organizer of the Year and Event of the Year at the recent Cycling BC Community Awards.

Registration opens on February 1, 2022. Register for the 2022 Dunbar Summer Series through CCN. Each event is capped at 500 riders. CanadianMTB is proud to be along for the ride this year as media partner. We hope you’ll be there too.

2021 Dunbar Summer Series

2022 Dunbar Summer Series

Fernie Alpine Resort – Canada Cup

July 17th, 2022

Panorama Resort – Canada Cup

July 20th, 2022

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – 2022 Canadian DH National Championships

July 24th, 2022