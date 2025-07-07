Registration now open for St. John’s Enduro Series

Registration is now open for the 2025 Volkswagen St. John’s Enduro Series. This year’s race takes place on Sunday, September 14 in the familiar terrain of East White Hills. The popular local event features new age categories, returning favourites like the Lit Kit Award and an open call for volunteers to help bring the one-day race to life.

Sign-in and the race start will once again take place in the large field above OGXC. It’saccessible via the RCMP building at 100 E White Hills Road. Riders are asked to ride or walk up. No parking in the start field or along the access roads.

Who can race and how to register

Race entry is $70 and includes a race t-shirt, post-race event and access to prize giveaways. Registration is live now via Zone 4, and will include the fly-by timing system used in previous years.

To participate, riders must also hold a Bicycle NL licence. Two options are available:

HopOn Membership ($15): valid for one event, up to three times per year

UCI Race Licence ($70): covers all Bicycle NL events and many out-of-province races

Riders can bundle this with race registration or purchase separately via Bicycle NL.

Racer categories — now with 40+ options

\This year’s race features eight main categories, all available in both men’s and women’s divisions:

U19 Sport / U19 Expert (for riders born between 2006–2012)

Adult Sport / Adult Expert

40+ Sport / 40+ Expert (new for 2025)

E-Bike Sport / E-Bike Expert

Watch your ankles

Racers in all categories will ride a minimum of five stages, with expert riders tackling an additional bonus stage.

come for the racing, stay for the party

While full course details and preview video will be released closer to the race, riders can count on SJES good vibes. The Gemtek Electrical Lit Kit Award is back for 2025, with judges on the lookout for the best race-day outfit. Colourful, stylish or just plain bold — you might walk away with bragging rights and a prize.

Details for the post-race event and race kit pickup are still to be announced.

volunteers wanted — bikes optional

As with all St. John’s Enduro events, this year’s race will rely heavily on community support. Organizers are putting the call out now for volunteers in the following roles:

Trail Marshals: stationed along the course to manage crossings and keep racers on track

Race Leads / Sweeps: ride the course before and after racers to confirm safety and assist with issues

Course Setup & Takedown: help tape and clean up the course before and after race day

Planning Committee: help shape the future of the series year-round

Volunteers don’t need to be expert riders, there’s a role for everyone. To get involved, reach out via the event website or social channels.

race day schedule (tentative)

10:00 a.m. – likely race start

3:00 p.m. – likely course cutoff

Course maps, race kits and other updates will roll out in the weeks leading up to the event.