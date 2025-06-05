Reminder to wear your helmet

There are a few universal truths in cycling. One: you’re going to crash. Two: a helmet won’t make you invincible. And three: you’re going to wish you were wearing one when you do hit the deck. Just ask BMX rider Trey Jones.

In a video that’s now making the rounds across social media, Jones goes down—hard—on plywood. While attempting to hop a drop then land on floating plywood. Unfortunately, his front wheel went directly through the plywood. And his face nearly did too. The hit is graphic, the audio is worse and the reality that a helmet would’ve protected him it’s hard. Jones latest video release is the B-sides of his recent video Post Time. It includes several angles of his now legendary hop to plywood. The first two minutes are dedicated to the crash and the gnarly aftermath. The video then goes on for another 35 minutes with footage of Trey shredding just about everything, mostly successfully and all without helmet.

Helmets don’t make you soft

Jones is one of the most stylish, skilled riders in BMX. He’s the main guy behind the legendary event, Swampfest, and though he rarely wears a shirt or a helmet, he has some incredible video parts. Riding without a helmet is a personal choice, sure—but when that choice ends with a trip to the hospital perhaps it’s worth reconsidering?

Whether you’re sending it at the skatepark or pedalling to the grocery store, helmets save lives and protect futures. Today’s helmets are lighter, better ventilated and more protective than ever. And they don’t make you less cool. Just ask Andy Anderson. They make you more likely to keep riding.

Jones survived his crash—but not without consequences. If there’s anything to take away from that brutal faceplant, it’s this: wear the helmet. You won’t regret it.