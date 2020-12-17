Rémy Métailler rides Vedder Mountain

Rémy Métailler has etched his name all over the granite slabs of Squamish, pioneering wild and improbable lines down near-vertical rocks. But what happens when you take him a bit further from home? OneUp Components brought Métailler down to Vedder Mountain to find out.

Turns out, he’s still really good at bikes.

Watching Métailler shred the steep snaking trails of dirt is just as mesmerizing as any slab line. And Vedder has some of the best dirt anywhere.

Rémy Métailler charges down Vedder’s epic trails

From Rémy Métailler:

“One Up Components dragged me out of Squamish to shred some of BC’s best trails on Vedder Mountain! What a fun place to ride bikes. Fast and fun!”

Filmed by: Peter Wojnar