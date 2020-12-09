Remy Morton is chainless in Queenstown for “Sound of Speed”

Sound of Speed is back and, in Remy Morton’s hands, even more refined. The New Zealand rider ditches his chain to hit Queenstown with only the sound of tires on dirt for a soundtrack.

No freehub buzz. Definitely no music. Just Morton absolutely tearing up the trails. Chainless in Queenstown lacks a freehub but is far from quiet.

Full speed, no chain, and a very Kiwi sense of style. Morton puts his own spin on Sound of Speed and makes the consistently amazing Red Bull video format his own.

Sound of Speed: Remy Morton Chainless in New Zealand

More from Red Bull Bike:

Can you hear it? There is something missing… and yet, nothing is missing! Could this be the purest MTB video ever made? From BMX to Downhill and everything in between, Remy Morton has made a name for himself as one of the finest bike handlers this World has ever seen. Join him for a chainless run in Queenstown, NZ.

100% Raw riding, Raw trails & Raw sound = Sound of Speed!

