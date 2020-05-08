Replay: Steve Smith’s iconic win at Mont-Sainte-Anne

This Sunday, May 10, Red Bull TV will re-broadcast the 2013 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup downhill race. Steve Smith won in front of a Canadian crowd instantly making the race a classic. It will forever be remembered by Canadians, and fans around the world, for Smith’s iconic win on home soil.

The special live broadcast will mark four years since Smith’s passing.

To celebrate the incredible moment in Canadian downhill racing and the legacy of Steve Smith, Red Bull TV commentator Rob Warner will be joined by several special guests. Finn Iles, Mark Wallace, Gabe Fox, Brook Macdonald and others will all join Warner to commemorate their friend while watching one of his greatest victories.

Seven years later, Smith is still the last Canadian to win the Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill.

The broadcast will take place this Sunday, May 10, 2020. Starting at 19:00 CET / 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST, you can watch the 2013 race in the video player below, on Red Bull TV and on Red Bull Bike’s YouTube stream.

Replay: Mont-Sainte-Anne Downhill 2013 – Remembering Steve Smiths iconic World Cup win

Smith passed away following a motorcycle accident near his home in Nanaimo, B.C. He was 26 at the time. Along with his win at MSA, he won a silver at the historic Quebec venue when mountain bike world championships were held there in 2010. His 2013 win at home in Canada helped vault Smith to a World Cup overall title that same year.

From Red Bull TV:

This Sunday, we remember one of MSA’s most iconic races. Dominating a 2013 season, Stevie made history with his legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne run in the rain to secure vital points for the overall UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup win. Those points ultimately became extremely valuable during an upcoming battle in Leogang with Gee Atherton that year. Smith still stands as the last Canadian to win a World Cup at home.

Joining Rob Warner & Claudio Caluori on commentary duty is a roster of downhill talent including Finn Iles, Myriam Nicole, Brook MacDonald, Emmeline Ragot, Gee Atherton, Mark Wallace, Sam Blenkinsop and Brendan Fairclough.

Tune in this Sunday from 7PM CET (10AM PST / 1PM EST) to relive an all-time DH classic. #longlivechainsaw