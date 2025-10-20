Hayden Zablotny rules Red Bull Rampage in debut appearance

Canada had two riders, and two podium spots on Sunday at the 2025 Red Bull Rampage. Hayden Zablotny won the event in his first appearance, a feat last accomplished by Brandon Semenuk. He was joined on the podium by Rampage veteran Tom van Steenbergen.

The day was also marked by two of the scarier crashes in recent Rampage history. Adolf Silva and Emil Johansson both required airlift evacuations after harrowing falls on the steep Utah cliffs.

First Rampage, first win

“I’m just gonna try my best to keep it fun and just have fun with it,” Hayden Zablotny told us before 2025 Red Bull Rampage, his first appearance at the Utah freeride event. “Keep a smile on my face and stick to what I know.”

Zablotny is surely smiling now. The B.C. rider just walked away with a coveted Red Bull Rampage title, and in his first attempt. After two years digging at the event, for Talus Turk and Ethan Nell, Zablotny rode straight onto the podium in 2025.

Well, almost. The 22-year-old crashed on his first of two runs. That put all the pressure on his second, and final run.

“I was trying to stay as calm as possible and keep my nerves under control,” the Rocky Mountain rider said after his winning run.

What’s the Rampage-winning formula? Simple.

“I just wanted to build something that would showcase my building and riding style – and something I’d be stoked on riding as well.”

Zablotny’s win puts him in good company. Not just with the iconic roster of Rampage winners, including a long list of Canadians. He is the first rookie winner since none other than Brandon Semenuk, the legendary rider and most prolific Rampage rider ever.

To claim his first win, Zablotny carved a distinctive line into the Utah cliffs, then added his own style. A technical double drop directly off the platform started the run at 100 per cent. 360 flatspins, a flat drop back flip, opposite 360 flatspin and a big suicide no-hander combined technical difficulty and style into a winning run. The line itself earned Zablotny’s team the Digger Award.

Tom van Steenbergen returns to the Rampage podium

The only other Canadian in the men’s event, Tom van Steenbergen, joined Zablotny on the podium on Sunday. Van Steenbergen also needed his second run to get earn his final podium position, just edging ahead of France’s Thomas Lemoine on his second run down the mountain.

Van Steenbergen performed under pressure, dropping in after Silva’s crash and the course hold required to safely extract him from the mountain. The Canadian, who was once air lifted out of this same Rampage venue himself back in 2021, dealt with that mental pressure to put down a huge run and score a 94.00 and take third place.

“I knew in my first run the exact mistake I made and the adjustment that needed to happen,” van Steenbergen said after the event. “I was so relieved and I have a lot of bad history at this venue, so I’m beyond stoked to get a podium.”

The podium finish, behind Thomas Genon, delivers redemption on a few fronts for van Steenbergen. Not only is it the same venue that nearly ended his career back in 2021, it’s also the year after the B.C. rider finished just off the podium in 4th in 2024. Both years, TvS won the Best Trick Award, in 2024 for a jaw-dropping front flip and, in 2021, a similarly massive flat-drop front flip before crashing out of his run.

Added to a second place in 2023 and another third place in 2019, 2025 marks van Steenbergen’s third podium appearance at Red Bull Rampage.

Scary crashes mark second runs

Rampage remains on the cutting edge of freeride, which carries risks. While most of the women’s injuries came in practice, allowing a clean run for their finals, the men’s field went in the opposite direction. All riders started, but second runs were overshadowed by two frightening crashes. Adolf Silva and pre-event favorite Emil Johansson both had heavy crashes, requiring air lifts out. Crashes are a part of rampage, and injuries too, to and extent. But these were two of the scarier crashes the event has seen, especially in recent years.

Updates to rider’s conditions are minimal, but Johansson appears better off. Awake, injured but in good enough spirits to post to socials during the helicopter ride out. Had the Swede not stopped just before the cliff his bike went careening off of, the situation could have been much worse.

Silva is apparently awake, but that is the extent of the updates on his condition.

Results: 2025 Red Bull Rampage

1: Hayden Zablotny – 96.00

2: Thomas Genon – 94.35

3: Tom Van Steenbergen- 94.00

Best Trick: Jaxon Riddle – Backflip Heel Clicker

Toughness Award – Adolf Silva

Digger Award: Dakoda Osusky and Harper Simon (Team Hayden Zablotny)

McGazza Spirit Award: Aiden Parish