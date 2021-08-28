Home > MTB

Results: Elite cross country world championships

Catharine Pendrel Photo by: Nick Iwanyshyn
August 28, 2021

Elite cross country world championships wrapped up a big day of racing in Val di Sole, Italy on Saturday. Two thrilling events delivered worthy champions, one new, one returning to the throne.

Catharine Pendrel was the top Canadian elite, placing 22nd in her final world championships appearance, 2 seconds ahead of the U.S.A.’s Kate Courtney. Sandra Walter followed 13 seconds later, in 25th as the next best-placed Canadian elite.

Léandre Bouchard was the fastest Canadian man, in 28th, just two spots behind outgoing world champion Jordan Sarrou. Marc Andre Fortier was the next across the line for Canada in 41st.

Results: Elite cross country Olympic (XCO) – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Elite Women XCO

1 RICHARDS Evie GBR 1:23:52
2 TERPSTRA Anne NED +1:03
3 FREI Sina SUI +1:08
4 NEFF Jolanda SUI +1:08
5 WLOSZCZOWSKA Maja POL +1:47
6 FERRAND PREVOT Pauline FRA +2:35
7 McCONNELL Rebecca AUS +2:45
8 TAUBER Anne NED +2:56
9 DEGN Malene DEN +3:17
10 KELLER Alessandra SUI +3:20
11 BENZ Nina GER +3:54
12 INDERGAND Linda SUI +4:13
13 GERAULT Lena FRA +4:23
14 SHORT Isla GBR +4:41
15 von BERSWORDT Sophie NED +5:09
16 LOIV Janika EST +5:57
17 RIEDER Nadine GER +6:04
18 BELOMOINA Yana UKR +6:04
19 SOLUS-MISKOWICZ Katarzyna POL +6:08
20 BERTA Martina ITA +6:33
21 SEIWALD Greta ITA +6:33
22 PENDREL Catharine CAN +6:48
23 COURTNEY Kate USA +6:50
24 LECHNER Eva ITA +6:50
25 WALTER Sandra CAN +7:01
26 BATTEN Haley USA +7:21
27 ILINA Kristina RCF +7:43
28 FORCHINI Ramona SUI +8:01
29 MICHIELS Githa BEL +8:09
30 LILL Candice RSA +8:21
31 LAST Annie GBR +8:35
32 CZECZINKAROVA Jana CZE +8:43
33 URBAN Kelsey USA +8:49
34 HAEBERLIN Steffi SUI +9:04
35 BENKO Barbara HUN +9:12
36 FINCHAMP Hannah USA +9:31
37 TEOCCHI Chiara ITA +9:44
38 ZAKELJ Tanja SLO +10:03
39 ALVARADO Ceylin del Carmen NED +10:17
40 CABELICKA Jitka CZE +10:26
41 OSL Elisabeth AUT +10:31
42 KOLLER Nicole SUI +10:37
43 ARSENEAULT Laurie CAN +10:41
44 KOOPMANS Lotte NED +10:47
45 TVARUZKOVA Tereza CZE +11:32
46 JACKSON Jennifer CAN +12:30
47 GORYCKA Paula POL +12:56
48 MONTAMBAULT Cindy CAN +13:36
49 BATTY Emily CAN -1LAP
50 KESEG STEVKOVA Janka SVK -1LAP
51 KIRSANOVA Viktoria RCF -1LAP
52 STRAUSS Mariske RSA -1LAP
53 PARTOAZAR Faranak IRI -1LAP
54 NOYMAN Naama ISR -1LAP
55 SOARES CANDIDO Leticia Jaqueline BRA -1LAP
56 MORENO CAMUS Maria Trinidad CHI -2LAP
57 BRANDAU Elisabeth GER -2LAP
MUNOZ JARAMILLO Evelyn CHI
GUSTAFZZON Linn SWE
SMITH Haley CAN

Elite Men XCO

1 SCHURTER Nino SUI 1:22:31
2 FLUECKIGER Mathias SUI +0:02
3 KORETZKY Victor FRA +1:08
4 DASCALU Vlad ROU +1:36
5 BRANDL Maximilian GER +1:43
6 GAZE Samuel NZL +2:30
7 AVANCINI Henrique BRA +2:30
8 HATHERLY Alan RSA +2:31
9 COLOMBO Filippo SUI +2:31
10 VADER Milan NED +2:35
11 VALERO SERRANO David ESP +2:44
12 CAROD Titouan FRA +2:50
13 GUERRINI Marcel SUI +3:12
14 FORSTER Lars SUI +3:26
15 LINDBERG Jonas DEN +3:29
16 CINK Ondrej CZE +3:40
17 KERSCHBAUMER Gerhard ITA +3:41
18 BLEVINS Christopher USA +3:53
19 PHILIPP Antoine FRA +3:57
20 BERTOLINI Gioele ITA +4:00
21 SCHWARZBAUER Luca GER +4:15
22 BLUMS Martins LAT +4:19
23 COLLEDANI Nadir ITA +4:30
24 WAWAK Bartlomiej POL +4:32
25 SINTSOV Anton RCF +4:48
26 SARROU Jordan FRA +4:54
27 LITSCHER Thomas SUI +4:56
28 BOUCHARD Leandre CAN +4:56
29 OLIVER Ben NZL +5:06
30 EGGER Georg GER +5:11
31 GRIOT Thomas FRA +5:20
32 MARKT Karl AUT +5:23
33 SCHEHL Niklas GER +5:28
34 VASTL Jan CZE +5:39
35 NORDEMANN David NED +5:49
36 MANTECON GUTIERREZ Sergio ESP +6:18
37 HAEGSTAD Erik NOR +6:25
38 BRAIDOT Daniele ITA +6:36
39 INDERGAND Reto SUI +6:42
40 RAGGL Gregor AUT +6:59
41 FORTIER Marc Andre CAN +7:06
42 MAROTTE Maxime FRA +7:13
43 TEMPIER Stephane FRA +7:13
44 COCUZZI Luiz Henrique BRA +7:29
45 HARING Martin SVK +7:34
46 SCHUERMANS Jens BEL +7:42
47 ESTEBAN AGUERO Ismael ESP +7:47
48 COOPER Anton NZL +8:09
49 BASTOS GALINSKI Ulan BRA +8:17
50 ULLOA AREVALO Jose Gerardo MEX +8:38
51 SKARNITZL Jan CZE +8:38
52 DISERA Quinton CAN +9:06
53 CARSTENSEN Sebastian Fini DEN +9:06
54 KOBES Lukas CZE +9:07
55 VROUWENVELDER Luke USA +9:13
56 du TOIT Arno RSA +9:18
57 de FROIDMONT Pierre BEL +9:23
58 ORSCHEL Tyler CAN +9:33
59 ANDREASSEN Simon DEN +9:35
60 DUBAU Joshua FRA +9:37
61 GOTARDELO MULLER Guilherme BRA +10:16
62 TITARENKO Dmytro UKR +10:24
63 DISERA Peter CAN +10:41
64 McCONNELL Daniel AUS +10:59
65 PEREZ ROMAN Georwill PUR +11:25
66 AGOSTINELLI Alessio ITA +11:58
67 BRAIDOT Luca ITA -1LAP
68 NAGLIC Rok SLO -1LAP
69 BEERS Matthew RSA -1LAP
70 MIRANDA MALDONADO Sebastian CHI -1LAP
71 PALUMBY Zsombor HUN -1LAP
72 DAVOUST Stephan USA -1LAP
73 L’ESPERANCE Andrew CAN -1LAP