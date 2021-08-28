Results: Elite cross country world championships

Elite cross country world championships wrapped up a big day of racing in Val di Sole, Italy on Saturday. Two thrilling events delivered worthy champions, one new, one returning to the throne.

Catharine Pendrel was the top Canadian elite, placing 22nd in her final world championships appearance, 2 seconds ahead of the U.S.A.’s Kate Courtney. Sandra Walter followed 13 seconds later, in 25th as the next best-placed Canadian elite.

Léandre Bouchard was the fastest Canadian man, in 28th, just two spots behind outgoing world champion Jordan Sarrou. Marc Andre Fortier was the next across the line for Canada in 41st.

Results: Elite cross country Olympic (XCO) – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Elite Women XCO

Elite Men XCO