Results: Elite downhill racing at Snowshoe World Cup
Full results from Wednesday's racing in West VirginiaPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
The first of two World Cup downhill races is all wrapped up in West Virginia, with some big results from the Canadian contingent. Full elite men and women’s results below.
Full results from the junior races are already up, including two podiums from the junior men. Jackson Goldstone continues his excellent season, while Tristan Lemire earns his first-ever World Cup podium finish.
Racing continues right away with the back end of a season finale double header at Snowshoe. Downhill racers are back on course for first practice sessions on a new track starting Thursday. XCC runs Friday, Downhill season finals Saturday and the last XCO of 2021 on Sunday. Full schedule and where to watch.
Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va.
Elite Men
|1.
|WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:10.066
|2.
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:10.098
+0.032
|3.
|VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:10.646
+0.580
|4.
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:11.355
+1.289
|5.
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:11.398
+1.332
|6.
|NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB
|3:11.506
+1.440
|7.
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:11.806
+1.740
|8.
|HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:11.851
+1.785
|9.
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:12.097
+2.031
|10.
|PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:12.316
+2.250
|11.
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:12.917
+2.851
|12.
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:13.154
+3.088
|13.
|THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:13.717
+3.651
|14.
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21
|3:13.847
+3.781
|15.
|GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:14.470
+4.404
|16.
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:15.260
+5.194
|17.
|BREEDEN Joe
NS BIKES UR
|3:15.392
+5.326
|18.
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:15.489
+5.423
|19.
|BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:15.592
+5.526
|20.
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:16.436
+6.370
|21.
|PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION
|3:16.459
+6.393
|22.
|A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:16.530
+6.464
|23.
|SILVA Dante
|3:16.968
+6.902
|24.
|PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM
|3:17.393
+7.327
|25.
|ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION
|3:17.415
+7.349
|26.
|DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM
|3:17.524
+7.458
|27.
|LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:17.546
+7.480
|28.
|KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:17.893
+7.827
|29.
|HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR
|3:18.024
+7.958
|30.
|KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|3:18.091
+8.025
|31.
|EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:18.340
+8.274
|32.
|MCDOWALL Kirk
|3:18.480
+8.414
|33.
|MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:18.586
+8.520
|34.
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|3:18.902
+8.836
|35.
|DOOLEY Austin
|3:19.225
+9.159
|36.
|GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:19.355
+9.289
|37.
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:19.358
+9.292
|38.
|PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:19.755
+9.689
|39.
|SLACK Dan
|3:20.992
+10.926
|40.
|CATHRO Ben
|3:21.010
+10.944
|41.
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:21.464
+11.398
|42.
|BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:21.526
+11.460
|43.
|CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:21.658
+11.592
|44.
|CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:21.748
+11.682
|45.
|ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
THE UNION
|3:21.842
+11.776
|46.
|INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:22.613
+12.547
|47.
|GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR
|3:23.078
+13.012
|48.
|RIESCO Forrest
|3:24.411
+14.345
|49.
|SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:24.526
+14.460
|50.
|HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:24.866
+14.800
|51.
|FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH
|3:25.425
+15.359
|52.
|NERON Gabriel
|3:25.945
+15.879
|53.
|HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING
|3:26.246
+16.180
|54.
|NESTOROFF Nikolas
|3:27.244
+17.178
|55.
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:27.367
+17.301
|56.
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|3:27.486
+17.420
|57.
|READING Jack
|3:28.022
+17.956
|58.
|SHAW Walker
|3:33.536
+23.470
|59.
|PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL
|3:36.208
+26.142
|60.
|LEIVSSON Isak
|3:44.412
+34.346
|61.
|ATWILL Philip
|3:59.618
+49.552
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|DNF
Elite Women
|1.
|HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM
|3:40.233
|2.
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:44.850
+4.617
|3.
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|3:45.928
+5.695
|4.
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:50.128
+9.895
|5.
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|3:50.647
+10.414
|6.
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|3:51.994
+11.761
|7.
|SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:54.472
+14.239
|8.
|JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|3:56.576
+16.343
|9.
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
|3:57.902
+17.669
|10.
|SKELTON Kailey
|4:02.956
+22.723
|11.
|ROENNING Frida Helena
|4:04.078
+23.845
|12.
|NEWKIRK Anna
|4:04.370
+24.137
|13.
|BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING
|4:22.309
+42.076
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM
|DNF
|PAGEAU Rachel
|DNF