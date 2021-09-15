Home > MTB

Results: Elite downhill racing at Snowshoe World Cup

Full results from Wednesday's racing in West Virginia

Photo by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
September 15, 2021

The first of two World Cup downhill races is all wrapped up in West Virginia, with some big results from the Canadian contingent. Full elite men and women’s results below.

Full results from the junior races are already up, including two podiums from the junior men. Jackson Goldstone continues his excellent season, while Tristan Lemire earns his first-ever World Cup podium finish.

Racing continues right away with the back end of a season finale double header at Snowshoe. Downhill racers are back on course for first practice sessions on a new track starting Thursday. XCC runs Friday, Downhill season finals Saturday and the last XCO of 2021 on Sunday. Full schedule and where to watch.

Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

1.
WILSON Reece
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:10.066
2.
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:10.098
+0.032
3.
VERGIER Loris
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:10.646
+0.580
4.
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:11.355
+1.289
5.
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:11.398
+1.332
6.
NORTON Dakotah
THE YT MOB		 3:11.506
+1.440
7.
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:11.806
+1.740
8.
HARRISON Charlie
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:11.851
+1.785
9.
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:12.097
+2.031
10.
PIERRON Amaury
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:12.316
+2.250
11.
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:12.917
+2.851
12.
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 3:13.154
+3.088
13.
THIRION Remi
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:13.717
+3.651
14.
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
COMMENCAL 21		 3:13.847
+3.781
15.
GREENLAND Laurie
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:14.470
+4.404
16.
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:15.260
+5.194
17.
BREEDEN Joe
NS BIKES UR		 3:15.392
+5.326
18.
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:15.489
+5.423
19.
BRANNIGAN George
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:15.592
+5.526
20.
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:16.436
+6.370
21.
PENE Tuhoto-Ariki
THE UNION		 3:16.459
+6.393
22.
A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:16.530
+6.464
23.
SILVA Dante
 3:16.968
+6.902
24.
PALAZZARI Davide
ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM		 3:17.393
+7.327
25.
ZWAR Oliver
THE UNION		 3:17.415
+7.349
26.
DICKSON Jacob
GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM		 3:17.524
+7.458
27.
LUCAS Dean
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:17.546
+7.480
28.
KOLB Andreas
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:17.893
+7.827
29.
HANNAH Michael
NS BIKES UR		 3:18.024
+7.958
30.
KERR Henry
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 3:18.091
+8.025
31.
EDMONDSON Jamie
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:18.340
+8.274
32.
MCDOWALL Kirk
 3:18.480
+8.414
33.
MACDONALD Brook
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:18.586
+8.520
34.
LEVESQUE Dylan
 3:18.902
+8.836
35.
DOOLEY Austin
 3:19.225
+9.159
36.
GALE Sam
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:19.355
+9.289
37.
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:19.358
+9.292
38.
PAYET Florent
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:19.755
+9.689
39.
SLACK Dan
 3:20.992
+10.926
40.
CATHRO Ben
 3:21.010
+10.944
41.
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:21.464
+11.398
42.
BLENKINSOP Samuel
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:21.526
+11.460
43.
CABIROU Rudy
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:21.658
+11.592
44.
CRUZ Lucas
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:21.748
+11.682
45.
ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
THE UNION		 3:21.842
+11.776
46.
INIGUEZ Matteo
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:22.613
+12.547
47.
GARCIN Johan
THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR		 3:23.078
+13.012
48.
RIESCO Forrest
 3:24.411
+14.345
49.
SEAGRAVE Kaos
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:24.526
+14.460
50.
HART Danny
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:24.866
+14.800
51.
FITZGERALD Henry
NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH		 3:25.425
+15.359
52.
NERON Gabriel
 3:25.945
+15.879
53.
HARTENSTERN Max
CUBE FACTORY RACING		 3:26.246
+16.180
54.
NESTOROFF Nikolas
 3:27.244
+17.178
55.
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:27.367
+17.301
56.
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 3:27.486
+17.420
57.
READING Jack
 3:28.022
+17.956
58.
SHAW Walker
 3:33.536
+23.470
59.
PIERRON Antoine
COMMENCAL NOBL		 3:36.208
+26.142
60.
LEIVSSON Isak
 3:44.412
+34.346
61.
ATWILL Philip
 3:59.618
+49.552
DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 DNF

Elite Women

1.
HOELL Valentina
ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM		 3:40.233
2.
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:44.850
+4.617
3.
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 3:45.928
+5.695
4.
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:50.128
+9.895
5.
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 3:50.647
+10.414
6.
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 3:51.994
+11.761
7.
SIEGENTHALER Emilie
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:54.472
+14.239
8.
JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 3:56.576
+16.343
9.
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL		 3:57.902
+17.669
10.
SKELTON Kailey
 4:02.956
+22.723
11.
ROENNING Frida Helena
 4:04.078
+23.845
12.
NEWKIRK Anna
 4:04.370
+24.137
13.
BLEWITT Jessica
YD RACING		 4:22.309
+42.076
HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING POWERED BY STIFMTB.COM		 DNF
PAGEAU Rachel
 DNF