Results: Elite downhill racing at Snowshoe World Cup

The first of two World Cup downhill races is all wrapped up in West Virginia, with some big results from the Canadian contingent. Full elite men and women’s results below.

Full results from the junior races are already up, including two podiums from the junior men. Jackson Goldstone continues his excellent season, while Tristan Lemire earns his first-ever World Cup podium finish.

Racing continues right away with the back end of a season finale double header at Snowshoe. Downhill racers are back on course for first practice sessions on a new track starting Thursday. XCC runs Friday, Downhill season finals Saturday and the last XCO of 2021 on Sunday. Full schedule and where to watch.

Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill #5 – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Elite Men

1. WILSON Reece

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:10.066

2. BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:10.098

+0.032 3. VERGIER Loris

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:10.646

+0.580 4. ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:11.355

+1.289 5. WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:11.398

+1.332 6. NORTON Dakotah

THE YT MOB 3:11.506

+1.440 7. WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:11.806

+1.740 8. HARRISON Charlie

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:11.851

+1.785 9. BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:12.097

+2.031 10. PIERRON Amaury

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:12.316

+2.250 11. COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM COMMENCAL 3:12.917

+2.851 12. TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 3:13.154

+3.088 13. THIRION Remi

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:13.717

+3.651 14. SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

COMMENCAL 21 3:13.847

+3.781 15. GREENLAND Laurie

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:14.470

+4.404 16. KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:15.260

+5.194 17. BREEDEN Joe

NS BIKES UR 3:15.392

+5.326 18. SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:15.489

+5.423 19. BRANNIGAN George

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:15.592

+5.526 20. HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:16.436

+6.370 21. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki

THE UNION 3:16.459

+6.393 22. A’HERN Kye

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:16.530

+6.464 23. SILVA Dante

3:16.968

+6.902 24. PALAZZARI Davide

ROGUE RACING – AFTER SKULL TEAM 3:17.393

+7.327 25. ZWAR Oliver

THE UNION 3:17.415

+7.349 26. DICKSON Jacob

GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 3:17.524

+7.458 27. LUCAS Dean

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:17.546

+7.480 28. KOLB Andreas

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 3:17.893

+7.827 29. HANNAH Michael

NS BIKES UR 3:18.024

+7.958 30. KERR Henry

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 3:18.091

+8.025 31. EDMONDSON Jamie

ROCKSHOX TREK RACE TEAM 3:18.340

+8.274 32. MCDOWALL Kirk

3:18.480

+8.414 33. MACDONALD Brook

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 3:18.586

+8.520 34. LEVESQUE Dylan

3:18.902

+8.836 35. DOOLEY Austin

3:19.225

+9.159 36. GALE Sam

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:19.355

+9.289 37. WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:19.358

+9.292 38. PAYET Florent

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 3:19.755

+9.689 39. SLACK Dan

3:20.992

+10.926 40. CATHRO Ben

3:21.010

+10.944 41. MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:21.464

+11.398 42. BLENKINSOP Samuel

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:21.526

+11.460 43. CABIROU Rudy

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:21.658

+11.592 44. CRUZ Lucas

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:21.748

+11.682 45. ZWAR KVIST Benjamin

THE UNION 3:21.842

+11.776 46. INIGUEZ Matteo

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:22.613

+12.547 47. GARCIN Johan

THE BRIGADE / SR SUNTOUR 3:23.078

+13.012 48. RIESCO Forrest

3:24.411

+14.345 49. SEAGRAVE Kaos

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 3:24.526

+14.460 50. HART Danny

CUBE FACTORY RACING 3:24.866

+14.800 51. FITZGERALD Henry

NORCO FACTORY TEAM DH 3:25.425

+15.359 52. NERON Gabriel

3:25.945

+15.879 53. HARTENSTERN Max

CUBE FACTORY RACING 3:26.246

+16.180 54. NESTOROFF Nikolas

3:27.244

+17.178 55. SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:27.367

+17.301 56. EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 3:27.486

+17.420 57. READING Jack

3:28.022

+17.956 58. SHAW Walker

3:33.536

+23.470 59. PIERRON Antoine

COMMENCAL NOBL 3:36.208

+26.142 60. LEIVSSON Isak

3:44.412

+34.346 61. ATWILL Philip

3:59.618

+49.552 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION DN F

Elite Women