Results: Final World Cup downhill of 2020 crowns new overall winner

Super-Bruni is back! Not even rain could spoil Loic Bruni’s run on Sunday in Lousã, as the French rider tackled tough conditions to win his first World Cup of 2020.

After dominating much of the 2019 season, winning the World Cup overall and world championships, Bruni was thrilled with his result on Sunday, winning the final World Cup of a shortened season. The win was never clear, though, as rain started falling partway through the elite men’s race. As favorite after favorite failed to match the time of Jamie Edmondson, it looked like it might be an anti-climactic end to the year.

“It was the toughest day because at the start there was a little bit of rain,” said Bruni, of the trying conditions that saw Edmondson occupy the hot seat Sunday until the final three riders. “I thought ‘something is testing me, because these are not my conditions,’ but I thought ‘you know what, I’ll go for it.’ Greg [Minnaar] and Matt [Walker] had the same conditions. I wanted it so bad, and I’m so happy to finish on a bang!”

With his first win of 2020, Loic Bruni denies Greg Minnaar his 23rd World Cup win by 0.170 seconds. The South African was close to his second victory in one weekend, even after changing course conditions and apparently hitting his head on the start hut as he was starting his run. “As I went to pedal, the start hut is really low and I hit my helmet, pushing my goggles up into my eyes. So I went down the first straight shaking my head trying to get my goggles out,” Minnaar said post-race. “I felt like I had a really good run and I got my rhythm back straight away, but man it sucks to lose by such a little bit.”

Walker walks away with series overall

While 21-year-old Matt Walker was also close to a win, he was thrilled at the finish line. After finishing 4th and 3rd in Maribor, then 2nd in Lousã on Friday, Walker’s third on Sunday gives him the World Cup series title. In doing so, he becomes the first British rider since Josh Briceland in 2014 to take the overall.

“I came into the race having already surpassed my expectations for the year,” Walker said of his ride Sunday. “It’s so hard to put into words, I can’t believe it. I just tried to keep a level head all week and enjoy riding my bike.”

Canadians in Lousã

The Canadians seemed to start just as the conditions deteriorated in Lousã. Mark Wallace slid to a 45th. Finn Iles was one of the first riders to push close to Edmondson’s time, but settled for 16th in the end.

In the junior men’s race, Seth Sherlock rode to a solid seventh-place finish.

Elite Women

In a hard-fought women’s overall, Marine Cabirou walks away with not only a win Sunday, but a series title. Cabirou pushes ahead of Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off), who finishes fourth on Sunday. Nina Hoffmann is second behind Cabirou in the final World Cup of 2020, with Tahnée Seagrave in third.

Results: World Cup #4 – Lousã, Portugal

Elite Women

1. n°1 CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:23.362

2. n°3 HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF 4:25.064

+1.702 3. n°7 SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:25.771

+2.409 4. n°2 NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:28.344

+4.982 5. n°6 HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:29.046

+5.684 6. n°8 BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:30.638

+7.276 7. n°12 JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:33.652

+10.290 8. n°5 HANNAH Tracey

POLYGON UR 4:43.258

+19.896 9. n°4 FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:47.192

+23.830

Elite Men

1. n°4 BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:54.288

2. n°7 MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:54.458

+0.170 3. n°2 WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:55.703

+1.415 4. n°25 EDMONDSON Jamie

3:56.332

+2.044 5. n°26 ATWILL Philip

CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS 3:56.353

+2.065 6. n°5 BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:56.726

+2.438 7. n°3 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:56.967

+2.679 8. n°9 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

THE YT MOB 3:57.154

+2.866 9. n°15 TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 3:57.252

+2.964 10. n°29 BREEDEN Joe

POLYGON UR 3:58.117

+3.829 11. n°33 REVELLI Loris

3:58.179

+3.891 12. n°42 BRAYTON Adam

HOPE TECHNOLOGY 3:58.192

+3.904 13. n°17 MAES Martin

GT FACTORY RACING 3:58.836

+4.548 14. n°21 KOLB Andreas

GAMUX FACTORY RACING 3:59.374

+5.086 15. n°28 KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 3:59.490

+5.202 16. n°8 ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:59.562

+5.274 17. n°67 LEVESQUE Dylan

3:59.638

+5.350 18. n°10 SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:59.862

+5.574 19. n°1 VERGIER Loris

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:00.102

+5.814 20. n°20 COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:00.230

+5.942 21. n°95 LALY Thibault

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:00.259

+5.971 22. n°56 ZWAR KVIST Benjamin

LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING 4:00.305

+6.017 23. n°35 READING Jack

4:00.566

+6.278 24. n°55 ZWAR Oliver

LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING 4:00.585

+6.297 25. n°14 PIERRON Baptiste

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:00.624

+6.336 26. n°32 MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:00.896

+6.608 27. n°49 FISCHBACH Johannes

4:00.994

+6.706 28. n°22 HANNAH Michael

POLYGON UR 4:01.127

+6.839 29. n°34 A’HERN Kye

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:01.936

+7.648 30. n°13 HART Danny

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:02.078

+7.790 31. n°31 VIGE Gaetan

CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS 4:02.113

+7.825 32. n°6 THIRION Remi

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:02.148

+7.860 33. n°68 GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael

IJ RACING 4:02.237

+7.949 34. n°40 SEHNAL Stanislav

KELLYS FACTORY TEAM 4:02.260

+7.972 35. n°70 POMBO Emanuel

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:02.780

+8.492 36. n°72 CABIROU Rudy

4:02.929

+8.641 37. n°44 RUFFIN Thibaut

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:03.140

+8.852 38. n°51 MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 4:03.196

+8.908 39. n°121 CAROLI Jérôme

4:03.230

+8.942 40. n°19 ZABJEK Jure

UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING 4:03.241

+8.953 41. n°82 KRAL Antonin

KELLYS FACTORY TEAM 4:03.455

+9.167 42. n°54 MAURER Simon

ASSAULT RACING 4:03.471

+9.183 43. n°38 PIERRON Antoine

TC CONCEPT 4:03.631

+9.343 44. n°12 GWIN Aaron

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:03.802

+9.514 45. n°23 WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:03.881

+9.593

Junior Men

1. n°6 SILVA Dante

4:00.349

2. n°7 BANDEIRA Goncalo

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:01.688

+1.339 3. n°4 CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:03.548

+3.199 4. n°22 ELLIOTT James

4:03.952

+3.603 5. n°2 REIS Nuno

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:04.944

+4.595 6. n°8 WILLIAMSON Luke

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 4:05.550

+5.201 7. n°12 SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:06.121

+5.772 8. n°43 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

4:06.431

+6.082 9. n°34 LUFFMAN Dennis

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:06.954

+6.605 10. n°19 ROGGE Antoine

4:07.078

+6.729

Junior Women