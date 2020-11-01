Results: Final World Cup downhill of 2020 crowns new overall winner
Rain creates a dramatic showdown in the last race of a shortened seasonPhoto by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Super-Bruni is back! Not even rain could spoil Loic Bruni’s run on Sunday in Lousã, as the French rider tackled tough conditions to win his first World Cup of 2020.
After dominating much of the 2019 season, winning the World Cup overall and world championships, Bruni was thrilled with his result on Sunday, winning the final World Cup of a shortened season. The win was never clear, though, as rain started falling partway through the elite men’s race. As favorite after favorite failed to match the time of Jamie Edmondson, it looked like it might be an anti-climactic end to the year.
“It was the toughest day because at the start there was a little bit of rain,” said Bruni, of the trying conditions that saw Edmondson occupy the hot seat Sunday until the final three riders. “I thought ‘something is testing me, because these are not my conditions,’ but I thought ‘you know what, I’ll go for it.’ Greg [Minnaar] and Matt [Walker] had the same conditions. I wanted it so bad, and I’m so happy to finish on a bang!”
With his first win of 2020, Loic Bruni denies Greg Minnaar his 23rd World Cup win by 0.170 seconds. The South African was close to his second victory in one weekend, even after changing course conditions and apparently hitting his head on the start hut as he was starting his run. “As I went to pedal, the start hut is really low and I hit my helmet, pushing my goggles up into my eyes. So I went down the first straight shaking my head trying to get my goggles out,” Minnaar said post-race. “I felt like I had a really good run and I got my rhythm back straight away, but man it sucks to lose by such a little bit.”
Walker walks away with series overall
While 21-year-old Matt Walker was also close to a win, he was thrilled at the finish line. After finishing 4th and 3rd in Maribor, then 2nd in Lousã on Friday, Walker’s third on Sunday gives him the World Cup series title. In doing so, he becomes the first British rider since Josh Briceland in 2014 to take the overall.
“I came into the race having already surpassed my expectations for the year,” Walker said of his ride Sunday. “It’s so hard to put into words, I can’t believe it. I just tried to keep a level head all week and enjoy riding my bike.”
Canadians in Lousã
The Canadians seemed to start just as the conditions deteriorated in Lousã. Mark Wallace slid to a 45th. Finn Iles was one of the first riders to push close to Edmondson’s time, but settled for 16th in the end.
In the junior men’s race, Seth Sherlock rode to a solid seventh-place finish.
Elite Women
In a hard-fought women’s overall, Marine Cabirou walks away with not only a win Sunday, but a series title. Cabirou pushes ahead of Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off), who finishes fourth on Sunday. Nina Hoffmann is second behind Cabirou in the final World Cup of 2020, with Tahnée Seagrave in third.
Results: World Cup #4 – Lousã, Portugal
Elite Women
|1.
|n°1
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:23.362
|2.
|n°3
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF
|4:25.064
+1.702
|3.
|n°7
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:25.771
+2.409
|4.
|n°2
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:28.344
+4.982
|5.
|n°6
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:29.046
+5.684
|6.
|n°8
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:30.638
+7.276
|7.
|n°12
|JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:33.652
+10.290
|8.
|n°5
|HANNAH Tracey
POLYGON UR
|4:43.258
+19.896
|9.
|n°4
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:47.192
+23.830
Elite Men
|1.
|n°4
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:54.288
|2.
|n°7
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:54.458
+0.170
|3.
|n°2
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:55.703
+1.415
|4.
|n°25
|EDMONDSON Jamie
|3:56.332
+2.044
|5.
|n°26
|ATWILL Philip
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS
|3:56.353
+2.065
|6.
|n°5
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:56.726
+2.438
|7.
|n°3
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:56.967
+2.679
|8.
|n°9
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
THE YT MOB
|3:57.154
+2.866
|9.
|n°15
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|3:57.252
+2.964
|10.
|n°29
|BREEDEN Joe
POLYGON UR
|3:58.117
+3.829
|11.
|n°33
|REVELLI Loris
|3:58.179
+3.891
|12.
|n°42
|BRAYTON Adam
HOPE TECHNOLOGY
|3:58.192
+3.904
|13.
|n°17
|MAES Martin
GT FACTORY RACING
|3:58.836
+4.548
|14.
|n°21
|KOLB Andreas
GAMUX FACTORY RACING
|3:59.374
+5.086
|15.
|n°28
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|3:59.490
+5.202
|16.
|n°8
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:59.562
+5.274
|17.
|n°67
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|3:59.638
+5.350
|18.
|n°10
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:59.862
+5.574
|19.
|n°1
|VERGIER Loris
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:00.102
+5.814
|20.
|n°20
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:00.230
+5.942
|21.
|n°95
|LALY Thibault
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:00.259
+5.971
|22.
|n°56
|ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING
|4:00.305
+6.017
|23.
|n°35
|READING Jack
|4:00.566
+6.278
|24.
|n°55
|ZWAR Oliver
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING
|4:00.585
+6.297
|25.
|n°14
|PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:00.624
+6.336
|26.
|n°32
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:00.896
+6.608
|27.
|n°49
|FISCHBACH Johannes
|4:00.994
+6.706
|28.
|n°22
|HANNAH Michael
POLYGON UR
|4:01.127
+6.839
|29.
|n°34
|A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:01.936
+7.648
|30.
|n°13
|HART Danny
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:02.078
+7.790
|31.
|n°31
|VIGE Gaetan
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS
|4:02.113
+7.825
|32.
|n°6
|THIRION Remi
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:02.148
+7.860
|33.
|n°68
|GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael
IJ RACING
|4:02.237
+7.949
|34.
|n°40
|SEHNAL Stanislav
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM
|4:02.260
+7.972
|35.
|n°70
|POMBO Emanuel
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|4:02.780
+8.492
|36.
|n°72
|CABIROU Rudy
|4:02.929
+8.641
|37.
|n°44
|RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:03.140
+8.852
|38.
|n°51
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:03.196
+8.908
|39.
|n°121
|CAROLI Jérôme
|4:03.230
+8.942
|40.
|n°19
|ZABJEK Jure
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING
|4:03.241
+8.953
|41.
|n°82
|KRAL Antonin
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM
|4:03.455
+9.167
|42.
|n°54
|MAURER Simon
ASSAULT RACING
|4:03.471
+9.183
|43.
|n°38
|PIERRON Antoine
TC CONCEPT
|4:03.631
+9.343
|44.
|n°12
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:03.802
+9.514
|45.
|n°23
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:03.881
+9.593
Junior Men
|1.
|n°6
|SILVA Dante
|4:00.349
|2.
|n°7
|BANDEIRA Goncalo
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|4:01.688
+1.339
|3.
|n°4
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:03.548
+3.199
|4.
|n°22
|ELLIOTT James
|4:03.952
+3.603
|5.
|n°2
|REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|4:04.944
+4.595
|6.
|n°8
|WILLIAMSON Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|4:05.550
+5.201
|7.
|n°12
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:06.121
+5.772
|8.
|n°43
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
|4:06.431
+6.082
|9.
|n°34
|LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:06.954
+6.605
|10.
|n°19
|ROGGE Antoine
|4:07.078
+6.729
Junior Women
|1.
|n°4
|CHAPPAZ Lauryne
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:52.591
|2.
|n°8
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
IJ RACING
|4:58.284
+5.693
|3.
|n°2
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
|4:58.762
+6.171
|4.
|n°1
|PIERRINI Leona
|4:59.322
+6.731
|5.
|n°3
|ERICKSON Ella
|5:03.721
+11.130