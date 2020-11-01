Home > MTB

Results: Final World Cup downhill of 2020 crowns new overall winner

Rain creates a dramatic showdown in the last race of a shortened season

Photo by: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
November 1, 2020

Super-Bruni is back! Not even rain could spoil Loic Bruni’s run on Sunday in Lousã, as the French rider tackled tough conditions to win his first World Cup of 2020.

After dominating much of the 2019 season, winning the World Cup overall and world championships, Bruni was thrilled with his result on Sunday, winning the final World Cup of a shortened season. The win was never clear, though, as rain started falling partway through the elite men’s race. As favorite after favorite failed to match the time of Jamie Edmondson, it looked like it might be an anti-climactic end to the year.

Loic Bruni Lousa World Cup
Loic Bruni. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

“It was the toughest day because at the start there was a little bit of rain,” said Bruni, of the trying conditions that saw Edmondson occupy the hot seat Sunday until the final three riders. “I thought ‘something is testing me, because these are not my conditions,’ but I thought ‘you know what, I’ll go for it.’ Greg [Minnaar] and Matt [Walker] had the same conditions. I wanted it so bad, and I’m so happy to finish on a bang!”

With his first win of 2020, Loic Bruni denies Greg Minnaar his 23rd World Cup win by 0.170 seconds. The South African was close to his second victory in one weekend, even after changing course conditions and apparently hitting his head on the start hut as he was starting his run. “As I went to pedal, the start hut is really low and I hit my helmet, pushing my goggles up into my eyes. So I went down the first straight shaking my head trying to get my goggles out,” Minnaar said post-race. “I felt like I had a really good run and I got my rhythm back straight away, but man it sucks to lose by such a little bit.”

Matt Walker
Matt Walker takes his first World Cup overall title with a third-place on Sunday. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Walker walks away with series overall

While 21-year-old Matt Walker was also close to a win, he was thrilled at the finish line. After finishing 4th and 3rd in Maribor, then 2nd in Lousã on Friday, Walker’s third on Sunday gives him the World Cup series title. In doing so, he becomes the first British rider since Josh Briceland in 2014 to take the overall.

“I came into the race having already surpassed my expectations for the year,” Walker said of his ride Sunday. “It’s so hard to put into words, I can’t believe it. I just tried to keep a level head all week and enjoy riding my bike.”

Canadians in Lousã

The Canadians seemed to start just as the conditions deteriorated in Lousã. Mark Wallace slid to a 45th. Finn Iles was one of the first riders to push close to Edmondson’s time, but settled for 16th in the end.

In the junior men’s race, Seth Sherlock rode to a solid seventh-place finish.

Marine Cabirou Lousa World Cup
Marine Cabirou walks away from Lousã with a win and the World Cup series overall. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Elite Women

In a hard-fought women’s overall, Marine Cabirou walks away with not only a win Sunday, but a series title. Cabirou pushes ahead of Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc-Off), who finishes fourth on Sunday. Nina Hoffmann is second behind Cabirou in the final World Cup of 2020, with Tahnée Seagrave in third.

Results: World Cup #4 – Lousã, Portugal

Elite Women

1. n°1
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 4:23.362
2. n°3
HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF		 4:25.064
+1.702
3. n°7
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 4:25.771
+2.409
4. n°2
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:28.344
+4.982
5. n°6
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:29.046
+5.684
6. n°8
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:30.638
+7.276
7. n°12
JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:33.652
+10.290
8. n°5
HANNAH Tracey
POLYGON UR		 4:43.258
+19.896
9. n°4
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:47.192
+23.830

Elite Men

1. n°4
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:54.288
2. n°7
MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:54.458
+0.170
3. n°2
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:55.703
+1.415
4. n°25
EDMONDSON Jamie
 3:56.332
+2.044
5. n°26
ATWILL Philip
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS		 3:56.353
+2.065
6. n°5
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:56.726
+2.438
7. n°3
DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:56.967
+2.679
8. n°9
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
THE YT MOB		 3:57.154
+2.866
9. n°15
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 3:57.252
+2.964
10. n°29
BREEDEN Joe
POLYGON UR		 3:58.117
+3.829
11. n°33
REVELLI Loris
 3:58.179
+3.891
12. n°42
BRAYTON Adam
HOPE TECHNOLOGY		 3:58.192
+3.904
13. n°17
MAES Martin
GT FACTORY RACING		 3:58.836
+4.548
14. n°21
KOLB Andreas
GAMUX FACTORY RACING		 3:59.374
+5.086
15. n°28
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 3:59.490
+5.202
16. n°8
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:59.562
+5.274
17. n°67
LEVESQUE Dylan
 3:59.638
+5.350
18. n°10
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:59.862
+5.574
19. n°1
VERGIER Loris
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 4:00.102
+5.814
20. n°20
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:00.230
+5.942
21. n°95
LALY Thibault
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:00.259
+5.971
22. n°56
ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING		 4:00.305
+6.017
23. n°35
READING Jack
 4:00.566
+6.278
24. n°55
ZWAR Oliver
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING		 4:00.585
+6.297
25. n°14
PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:00.624
+6.336
26. n°32
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:00.896
+6.608
27. n°49
FISCHBACH Johannes
 4:00.994
+6.706
28. n°22
HANNAH Michael
POLYGON UR		 4:01.127
+6.839
29. n°34
A’HERN Kye
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 4:01.936
+7.648
30. n°13
HART Danny
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 4:02.078
+7.790
31. n°31
VIGE Gaetan
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS		 4:02.113
+7.825
32. n°6
THIRION Remi
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:02.148
+7.860
33. n°68
GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael
IJ RACING		 4:02.237
+7.949
34. n°40
SEHNAL Stanislav
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM		 4:02.260
+7.972
35. n°70
POMBO Emanuel
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 4:02.780
+8.492
36. n°72
CABIROU Rudy
 4:02.929
+8.641
37. n°44
RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:03.140
+8.852
38. n°51
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:03.196
+8.908
39. n°121
CAROLI Jérôme
 4:03.230
+8.942
40. n°19
ZABJEK Jure
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING		 4:03.241
+8.953
41. n°82
KRAL Antonin
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM		 4:03.455
+9.167
42. n°54
MAURER Simon
ASSAULT RACING		 4:03.471
+9.183
43. n°38
PIERRON Antoine
TC CONCEPT		 4:03.631
+9.343
44. n°12
GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:03.802
+9.514
45. n°23
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 4:03.881
+9.593

Junior Men

1. n°6
SILVA Dante
 4:00.349
2. n°7
BANDEIRA Goncalo
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 4:01.688
+1.339
3. n°4
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:03.548
+3.199
4. n°22
ELLIOTT James
 4:03.952
+3.603
5. n°2
REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 4:04.944
+4.595
6. n°8
WILLIAMSON Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 4:05.550
+5.201
7. n°12
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:06.121
+5.772
8. n°43
MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
 4:06.431
+6.082
9. n°34
LUFFMAN Dennis
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 4:06.954
+6.605
10. n°19
ROGGE Antoine
 4:07.078
+6.729

Junior Women

1. n°4
CHAPPAZ Lauryne
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:52.591
2. n°8
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
IJ RACING		 4:58.284
+5.693
3. n°2
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
 4:58.762
+6.171
4. n°1
PIERRINI Leona
 4:59.322
+6.731
5. n°3
ERICKSON Ella
 5:03.721
+11.130
