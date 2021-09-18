Results: Goldstone stays silver to win jr. men’s World Cup overall title

Jackson Goldstone capped of a stunning debut junior season with a silver medal on Saturday in Snowshoe. The Canadian already had the series overall locked up after his second place in West Virginia on Wednesday.

Goldstone came incredibly close to adding another win to his season. After leading for most of his run, the Squamish junior finished 0.126 seconds behind Jordan Williams (Madison Saracen). Tristan Lemire (Commencal Muc-Off) finished fourth, coming so close to repeating his podium on Wednesday. Jakob Jewett (Canyon Cllctv) rounded out the Canadian effort in 10th. All three Canadian juniors is a fantastic conclusion to a big year of downhill racing.

Izaela Yankova stormed to a win in the junior women’s race. The Belarusian finished ahead of Siel van der Velden (Commencal NOBL) and the U.S.A.’s Ella Erickson. With Canyon Cllctv FMD’s Phoebe Gale not taking the start after a crash in training Friday, Yankova wins the women’s World Cup overall title as well as Saturday’s race.

Results: 2021 World Cup Downhill – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Junior Women

1. YANKOVA Izabela

4:10.233

2. VAN DER VELDEN Siel

COMMENCAL NOBL 4:14.654

+4.421 3. ERICKSON Ella

4:33.782

+23.549 4. FARMER Caitlyn

4:48.425

+38.192 5. ARTZ Emma

5:36.595

+1:26.362

Junior Men