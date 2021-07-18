Results: Sherbrooke Canada Cup XCO #2

Cross country racers finished off the back end of a two-week stint of racing in Quebec, with Saturday’s Canada Cup XCO in Sherbrooke. Maghalie Rochette repeated her elite women’s win from Saint-Félicien last week. On the men’s side, Gunnar Holmgren stepped to the top of the podium, winning the elite men’s Canada Cup XCO.

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized) was pursed by Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing), who just returned from a long European World Cup campaign. Cindy Montambault chased in third.

On the men’s side, Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) battled with Quinton Disera (Norco Factory Team), eventually pulling ahead to take the win. Behind, Tyler Orschel and Marc Andre Fortier raced for third, with the Uxbridge, Ont. rider taking the final podium spot.

Nicole Bradbury and Owen Clark took the junior men’s and women’s wins for Ontario. Cam McCallum and Merin Lowe took the under-17 Canada Cup wins for B.C.

Results: Canada Cup XCO #2 / Coupe du Quebec #3 – Sherbrooke, Que (July 17, 2021)

Full Canada Cup results results for all Coupe du Quebec categories on FQSC.

Elite Women

1) Maghalie Rochette (Specialized)

2) Laurie Arsenealut (Canyon MTB Racing)

3) Cindy Montambault

4) Jocelyn Stel (Cylclepath Oakville)

5) Roxane Vermette (CC MSA)

6) Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE)

7) Dana Gilligan

8) Eva Poidvin (Rundle Mountain CC)

9) Elyse Nieuwold (Pendrel Racing)

10) Emily Unterberger (Pendrel Racing)

Elite Men

1) Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE)

2) Quinton Disera (Norco Factory Team)

3) Tyler Orschel (Uxbridge, Ont.)

4) Marc Andre Fortier (Pivot Cycles OTE)

5) William Cote (Sherbrooke, Que.)

6) Xavier Roy (Ponsse)

7) Tyler Clark (Homestead Racing)

8) Charles Antoine St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire)

9) Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles OTE)

10) Noah Ramsay (Batemans)

Junior Women

1) Nicole Bradbury (Team Ontario)

2) Ella Myers (Calgary, Alta.)

3) Marie Fay St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire)

4) Mara Roldan (Charge BC XC Racing)

5) Jenaya Francis (Team Alberta)

Junior Men

1) Owen Clark (Homestead Racing)

2) Cole Punchard (Scary Fast Racing)

3) Zorak Paille (Velo Pays d’en Haut)

4) Lief Rodgers (Giant Off-Road Canada)

5) Felix Bouchard (CC MSA)

Under-17 Women

1) Merin Lowe (Cycling BC / Pendrel Racing)

2) Ava Holmgren (Team Ontario)

3) Isabella Holmgren (Team Ontario)

4) Sarah Roberts (Cycling BC)

5) Elli Clark (Homestead Racing)

Under-17 Men

1) Cam McCallum (Charge BC XC Racing)

2) Maxime St.-Onge (Dalbix Siboire)

3) Jacob Roy (Ponsse)

4) Mika Comaniuk (Velo Pays d’En Haut)

5) Maxime Théberge (Ponsse)