Results: Two Canadians crack top-20 in junior XCO worlds

Junior racers took on the first full Olympic distance cross country race of 2021 world championships on Thursday in Val di Sole. The young Canadian contingent had a strong showing, with Nicole Bradbury and Cole Punchard breaking into the top 20 and Marie Fay St.-Onge close behind in 21st.

It was the French’s day, though. Following the mountain bike powerhouse nation’s gold in XC Team Relay on Wednesday, French riders took both junior XCO wins on Thursday.

3⃣ Junior 🍁 women kicked off day 3⃣ of racing at #valdisoleworldchamps 🇮🇹 in XCO to finish in the top 3⃣0⃣! Nicole Bradbury was 🇨🇦's top finisher racing into 16th, with Marie-Fay St-Onge in 21st & Ella Myers racing into 29h! pic.twitter.com/yO9LlKGMrh — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 26, 2021

Junior women XCO

Nicole Bradbury (Hamilton, Ont.) was the top Canadian finisher in the junior women’s cross country Olympic race, finishing 16th. Marie Fay St.-Onge (Fleurimont, Que.) followed close behind in 21st. Calgary’s Ella Myers added another top-30, finish 29th. Whitehorse’ Mara Roldan started, but did not finish the race.

France dominated the junior women’s race, but it was a close-fought event. Line Burquier took the win, narrowly, adding to her XC Relay gold from a day earlier. Olivia Onesti of France just edged out Italy’s Sara Cortinovis to take the second spot on the podium.

Women Junior XCO Podium! 🥇 Line Burquier 🇫🇷

🥈 Olivia Onestsi 🇫🇷

🥉 Sarah Cortonovis 🇮🇹 #ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/g0Db8zFrwV — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 26, 2021

Rounding out Junior short track racing at #ValdiSole2021 was Team Canada men! After 4⃣ laps, Cole Punchard was 🇨🇦's top finisher securing 19th spot! He was followed by 🍁 teammates Owen Clark (35th), Zorak Paille (53rd), Lief Rodgers (59th)! pic.twitter.com/fGC9U1S4t0 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) August 26, 2021

Junior Men’s XCO

In the men’s race Cole Punchard of Huntsville, Ont. was the fastest Canadian finisher in 19th. Owen Clark (Moro, Ont.) finished 35th, Zorak Paille (Laval, Que.) 53rd and Leif Rodgers (Port Moody, B.C.) 59th.

The French anthem played again after the junior men’s race, with Adrien Boichis taking a big win, finishing 1:13 ahead of his closest competitor. Camilo Andres Gomez Gomez of Colombia taking second and Nils Aebersold of Switzerland third.

Men's Junior XCO Podium! 🥇Adrien Boichis 🇫🇷

🥈 Camilo Gomez 🇨🇴

🥉 Nils Aebersold 🇨🇭 Up-and-coming stars, watch this space 💫. #ValdiSole2021 pic.twitter.com/EyivACaJsG — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) August 26, 2021

Results: Junior XCO racing – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Junior Women’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO)

Junior Men’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO)