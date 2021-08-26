Home > MTB

Results: Two Canadians crack top-20 in junior XCO worlds

Bradbury and Punchard top Canucks in first cross country Olympic event in Val di Sole

August 26, 2021

Junior racers took on the first full Olympic distance cross country race of 2021 world championships on Thursday in Val di Sole. The young Canadian contingent had a strong showing, with Nicole Bradbury and Cole Punchard breaking into the top 20 and Marie Fay St.-Onge close behind in 21st.

It was the French’s day, though. Following the mountain bike powerhouse nation’s gold in XC Team Relay on Wednesday, French riders took both junior XCO wins on Thursday.

Junior women XCO

Nicole Bradbury (Hamilton, Ont.) was the top Canadian finisher in the junior women’s cross country Olympic race, finishing 16th. Marie Fay St.-Onge (Fleurimont, Que.) followed close behind in 21st. Calgary’s Ella Myers added another top-30, finish 29th. Whitehorse’ Mara Roldan started, but did not finish the race.

France dominated the junior women’s race, but it was a close-fought event. Line Burquier took the win, narrowly, adding to her XC Relay gold from a day earlier. Olivia Onesti of France just edged out Italy’s Sara Cortinovis to take the second spot on the podium.

Junior Men’s XCO

In the men’s race Cole Punchard of Huntsville, Ont. was the fastest Canadian finisher in 19th. Owen Clark (Moro, Ont.) finished 35th, Zorak Paille (Laval, Que.) 53rd and Leif Rodgers (Port Moody, B.C.) 59th.

The French anthem played again after the junior men’s race, with Adrien Boichis taking a big win, finishing 1:13 ahead of his closest competitor. Camilo Andres Gomez Gomez of Colombia taking second and Nils Aebersold of Switzerland third.

Results: Junior XCO racing – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Junior Women’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO)

1 BURQUIER Line FRA 55:29
2 ONESTI Olivia FRA +0:05
3 CORTINOVIS Sara ITA +0:06
4 TOURNUT Tatiana FRA +1:10
5 HUBER Lea SUI +1:55
6 van THIEL Sina GER +2:41
7 BEDRNIKOVA Karolina CZE +3:06
8 PLANKENSTEINER Noemi ITA +3:20
9 AUER Sophie ITA +3:34
10 HALTER Monique SUI +3:58
11 MACLEAN-HOWELL Ella GBR +4:05
12 KURNICKA Tereza SVK +4:10
13 FABREGUE Lilou FRA +4:14
14 SALAMANCA PINZON Maria Jose COL +4:31
15 HYLEN Tilda SWE +4:53
16 BRADBURY Nicole CAN +5:00
17 PFAU Kaya GER +5:01
18 FUCHS Alexa GER +5:02
19 SCHENK Eliane SUI +5:13
20 WEEGER Antonia GER +5:22
21 ST ONGE Marie Fay CAN +5:52
22 RUETSCHI Noelle SUI +6:13
23 GREGOIRE Julia BEL +6:28
24 CADALBERT Lorena SUI +6:28
25 KRAVANJA Andrea GER +6:30
26 LIPP Finja GER +6:56
27 ZUR Kinga POL +6:57
28 SUKHOPALOVA Mariia UKR +7:22
29 MYERS Ella CAN +7:44
30 BRAIDA Lucrezia ITA +8:04
31 CIOPPA Bailey USA +8:15
32 SADNIK Katharina AUT +8:33
33 FLORES GARCIA Maria Carolina MEX +8:43
34 HOLCOMB Ruth USA +8:58
35 McGORUM Elena GBR +9:17
36 DANDENELL Tove SWE +9:45
37 SRNSKA Patricie CZE +10:08
38 SMITH Tai Lee USA +10:32
39 OSKARSSON Malin SWE +10:37
40 LIBANO Mariana POR +10:43
41 AGGELER Lauren USA +11:01
42 BRAMATI Lucia ITA +11:04
43 FORNEY Sofia USA +11:36
44 KELLERMAN Makena USA +11:55
45 KUZMINA Arina RCF +12:07
46 BOKROS Csenge Anna HUN +12:12
47 PRASZCZALEK Katarzyna POL +12:36
48 COCUZZI Luiza BRA +12:50
49 NADU Anja CRO +13:07
50 OSSIANSSON Ida SWE +13:14
51 IZCUE ROS Edurne ESP +13:34
52 CAGUA GONZALEZ Laura Camila COL +13:54
53 MADARIAGA GONZALEZ Zharick COL +13:59
54 MANN Madison RSA +14:29
55 SCHOFMANN Andrea RSA +16:23
56 ASELTINE Mia USA +16:57
57 BELTRAN BELTRAN Paula COL -1LAP
58 MENDEZ BERLANGA Sara ESP -1LAP
ERMANE MARCENKO Evelina LAT DNF
ROLDAN Mara CAN DNF

Junior Men’s Cross Country Olympic (XCO)

1 BOICHIS Adrien FRA 59:59
2 GOMEZ GOMEZ Camilo Andres COL +1:13
3 AEBERSOLD Nils SUI +1:21
4 HUDYMA Oleksandr UKR +1:43
5 JOHNSON Brayden USA +2:14
6 CARRICK-ANDERSON Corran GBR +3:06
7 GRAETER Lars GER +3:08
8 SCHEHL Paul GER +3:11
9 GRIECO Lucas FRA +3:11
10 MAGNIER Paul FRA +3:48
11 PARISI Yannick ITA +3:55
12 ROSE Ethan NZL +4:07
13 PUENTENER Romano LIE +4:16
14 SCHERRER Julius AUT +4:22
15 LARSEN William Hoines NOR +4:24
16 TREUDLER Finn SUI +4:25
17 KJAER Julius DEN +4:27
18 BEARD Carson USA +4:32
19 PUNCHARD Cole CAN +4:37
20 van DIJK Chris NED +4:43
21 EDER Fabian GER +4:50
22 AGOSTINACCHIO Filippo ITA +5:11
23 KONECNY Filip CZE +5:12
24 PEDERSEN Gustav DEN +5:14
25 HOLZER Roman SUI +5:36
26 MARTINS Alexandre FRA +5:40
27 BEARD Austin USA +5:42
28 BLACKMORE Joseph GBR +5:54
29 BARBER ARGUIMBAU Francesc ESP +6:02
30 SIFFREDI Matteo ITA +6:10
31 SCHWEIZER Ben GER +6:11
32 SIPPY Ivan USA +6:25
33 SCHELLEKENS Tom NED +6:32
34 JECH Filip CZE +6:33
35 CLARK Owen CAN +6:34
36 LHOMME Maxime SUI +6:34
37 CRUZ Joao POR +6:39
38 BETTEO Marco ITA +6:46
39 del TORO ROMERO Isaac MEX +6:51
40 ROKKE Sondre NOR +7:07
41 BOSNJAK Fran CRO +7:15
42 KRUEGER Benjamin GER +7:36
43 RODRIGUEZ AGUILAR Hugo Andres COL +7:41
44 MORELL COLL Aniol ESP +7:45
45 REX Tim BEL +7:49
46 HAVERDINGS David NED +7:49
47 von DURING Kai RSA +8:31
48 VEVERKA Vaclav CZE +8:33
49 DEMARCIN Theo BEL +8:33
50 KHLOPYANOV Timofey RCF +8:51
51 FRAZAO Tomas POR +8:53
52 BRZOSKA Filip POL +9:10
53 PAILLE Zorak CAN +9:15
54 MILESI Nicolas ITA +9:20
55 ANDERSEN Kristian DEN +9:26
56 SANDIN Hugo SWE +9:38
57 ANDERSSON Mans SWE +9:40
58 HAMPTON Carson USA +9:40
59 RODGERS Lief CAN +9:44
60 SMITH Nathan GBR +10:00
61 LANDETA PALACIOS Jhonier Steven COL +10:12
62 RUWIEL Luca RSA +10:17
63 HRTANEK Martin SVK +10:35
64 HERACOVITZ Ori ISR +10:49
65 JEREB Tine SLO +11:13
66 OKMAZIC Ivan CRO +11:27
67 PARKER Cayden USA +11:28
68 FILIPPOV Nikita RCF +11:40
69 ABUDRAHAM Jonatan ISR +11:59
70 41 RICO BARRAZA David Elias MEX +12:02
71 80 WISNIOWSKI Maksymilian POL +13:26
72 96 GUTIERREZ GUZMAN Nils Daniel MEX +13:39
73 91 RIMAS Albin SWE +14:12