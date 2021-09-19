Results: Théberge and Holmgren lead Canadians in under-23 XCO World Cup finals

After a dramatic week in West Virginia, the final World Cup of 2021 wraps up Sunday with the cross country events. Under-23’s are first on course, with Marianne Théberge and Gunnar Holmgren leading the Canadian results.

A good day for the Pivot “Blue Train” was not a great result for the Carter Woods. The Norco Factory Team protégé slid off the World Cup overall podium with a 14th place in Snowshoe.

Théberge and Johnston find speed in Snowshoe

In the under-23 women’s race, Marianne Théberge (Pivot Cycles-OTE) placed as the top Canadian, in sixth. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing/WCC) followed two spots later in eighth.

With World Cup racing crossing the Atlantic, a sizeable crew of Canadians made the trek to West Virginia. Roxane Vermette placed 12th, Dana Gilligan 16th, Julianne Sarrazin 17th.

Mona Mitterwallner (Trek-Vaude) continued her winning season, putting a staggering 2:49 into Caroline Bohe (Ghost Factory Racing) in second. Savilia Blunk pulled off a podium for the home crowd, taking third with Gwendalyn Gibson (Norco Factory Team) also getting a boost from the crowd to finish fourth.

Holmgren hits top-10

Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) lead the Canadians in the under-23 men’s race, finishing ninth. Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) followed in 14th. A quartet of Canucks followed with Tyler Clark, Charles Antoine St.-Onge, Victor Verreault and Vincent Thibautault placing 16th to 19th. William Cote followedin 26th, William Maltais Pilote 30th and Philippe St. Laurent 32nd.

Woods watches World Cup overall slip from his grasp

Carter Woods started the season with a two-point lead in the series overall over Italy’s Simone Avondetto

Instead, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann leaves Snowshoe with the series title. The Chilean landed two wins and two second places in the last four World Cups – plus a world championships win – to overtake Woods at the last race. Avondetto takes second in Snowshoe and the series. Switzerland’s Joel Roth moves into third with a third place on Sunday. Woods 14th place finish sees him slide to fourth overall.

Results: 2021 World Cup XCO finals – Snowshoe, W.Va.

Under-23 women

1. MITTERWALLNER Mona (TREK | VAUDE) 1:03:58 2. BOHE Caroline (GHOST FACTORY RACING) 1:06:47

+2:49 3. BLUNK Savilia 1:07:18

+3:20 4. GIBSON Gwendalyn (NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC) 1:08:01

+4:03 5. SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline (JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING) 1:08:29

+4:31 6. THEBERGE Marianne (PIVOT CYCLES – OTE) 1:09:34

+5:36 7. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 1:10:07

+6:09 8. JOHNSTON Emilly 1:10:39

+6:41 9. QUEIRÓS Raquel 1:11:48

+7:50 10. RYAN Ruby 1:12:03

+8:05 11. DETILLEUX Emeline (BH – WALLONIE MTB TEAM) 1:13:18

+9:20 12. VERMETTE Roxane 1:14:33

+10:35 13. BOBBITT Alexis 1:16:17

+12:19 14. QUINN Natalie 57:45

+9:25 15. NIELSON Sydney 58:21

+10:01 16. GILLIGAN Dana 58:51

+10:31 17. SARRAZIN Julianne 59:34

+11:14 18. RANDEL Haley 1:00:46

+12:26

