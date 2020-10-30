Historic efforts: Results from World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal
Seth Sherlock leads the Canadians on a spectacular day of downhill in PortugalPhoto by: Intense Factory Racing
In a historic day in Lousã, Greg Minnaar sets a new record for the most World Cup wins at 22. With his win in Portugal, the South African pushes farther ahead of Aaron Gwin’s total of 20.
Minnaar sealed the victory before the last man was down the mountain. His teammate, Loris Vergier was fastest in qualifying but had to roll out the last half of his run on a flat front tire.
“Its one of those bittersweet wins where one of your biggest rivals, who is also your teammate, is leading the World Cup then punctures on the way down,” Minnaar said at the finish line, referring to Vergier. “But, yeah, I can’t believe it. I’m speechless really.”
At 39 years old, Minnaar is by far the oldest ever World Cup winner. Asked how he stays fast, and where he found the motivation to put one second into his rivals on the flat pedalling section, Minnaar responded that “You push yourself when you’re racing into another mindset, another level. I think that’s what the addiction of racing is.”
Minnaar’s 80th World Cup podium comes at the end of a hard year for everyone. But it is all the more impressive after going through a strict lockdown in South Africa that prevented him from training outside his house.
Canadians in Lousã
Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) leads the Canadian results with sixth in the junior men’s race. In the elite men’s race Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) was leading at the first split. Not long later, he washed out a front wheel, going over the bars hard. Iles remounted to finish 50th. Mark Wallace (Canyon Factory Racing) rides out World Cup round 3 in 27th.
Elite Men – G.O.A.T. rides again
Greg Minnaar’s (Santa Cruz Syndicate) win is the story of the day in the elite men’s race, but not the only significant result. Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) continues his breakout season with second place. Finishing just 1.833 back of the South African, and with Vergier’s mechanical, Walker is now a threat to the World Cup overall. Loic Bruni (Specialized) takes third with Aaron Gwin (Intense Factory Racing) returning to form with a fourth place. Dakotah Norton (Unior Devinci) takes the final podium spot, putting two American’s on the podium.
Elite Women – Nicole back on top
Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc Off) set a blistering fast time to win the elite women’s race. Marine Cabirou (Scott Factory) finished 4.397 seconds back in second place.
Behind the two French riders, Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon Collective) made her first return to form in 2020, finishing third. Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) is fourth in her second last World Cup while last week’s winner in Maribor, Nina Hoffmann (Nina Hoffman Racing) rounds out the podium in fifth.
Results: World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal
Elite Men
|1.
|n°7
|MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|3:55.239
|2.
|n°2
|WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|3:57.072
+1.833
|3.
|n°4
|BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|3:57.199
+1.960
|4.
|n°12
|GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|3:58.301
+3.062
|5.
|n°16
|NORTON Dakotah
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING
|3:58.312
+3.073
|6.
|n°3
|DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|3:58.743
+3.504
|7.
|n°20
|COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|3:59.303
+4.064
|8.
|n°53
|WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%
|3:59.859
+4.620
|9.
|n°5
|BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|3:59.867
+4.628
|10.
|n°25
|EDMONDSON Jamie
|3:59.924
+4.685
|11.
|n°33
|REVELLI Loris
|4:00.060
+4.821
|12.
|n°9
|SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
THE YT MOB
|4:00.261
+5.022
|13.
|n°17
|MAES Martin
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:00.330
+5.091
|14.
|n°26
|ATWILL Philip
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS
|4:00.347
+5.108
|15.
|n°6
|THIRION Remi
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:00.355
+5.116
|16.
|n°27
|JONES Michael
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:01.062
+5.823
|17.
|n°21
|KOLB Andreas
GAMUX FACTORY RACING
|4:01.495
+6.256
|18.
|n°47
|EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH
|4:01.520
+6.281
|19.
|n°10
|SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
|4:01.686
+6.447
|20.
|n°67
|LEVESQUE Dylan
|4:01.697
+6.458
|21.
|n°15
|TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB
|4:02.279
+7.040
|22.
|n°28
|KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
|4:02.635
+7.396
|23.
|n°14
|PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:03.357
+8.118
|24.
|n°13
|HART Danny
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
|4:03.386
+8.147
|25.
|n°49
|FISCHBACH Johannes
|4:03.742
+8.503
|26.
|n°18
|HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:03.798
+8.559
|27.
|n°23
|WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM
|4:04.145
+8.906
|28.
|n°69
|FAIRCLOUGH Brendan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:04.336
+9.097
|29.
|n°22
|HANNAH Michael
POLYGON UR
|4:04.929
+9.690
|30.
|n°32
|MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:05.255
+10.016
|31.
|n°29
|BREEDEN Joe
POLYGON UR
|4:05.403
+10.164
|32.
|n°72
|CABIROU Rudy
|4:05.484
+10.245
|33.
|n°19
|ZABJEK Jure
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING
|4:05.486
+10.247
|34.
|n°40
|SEHNAL Stanislav
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM
|4:05.697
+10.458
|35.
|n°31
|VIGE Gaetan
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS
|4:06.095
+10.856
|36.
|n°60
|VERNON Taylor
|4:07.539
+12.300
|37.
|n°65
|ATHERTON Gee
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:07.553
+12.314
|38.
|n°56
|ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING
|4:07.842
+12.603
|39.
|n°44
|RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:08.025
+12.786
|40.
|n°55
|ZWAR Oliver
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING
|4:08.112
+12.873
|41.
|n°35
|READING Jack
|4:08.472
+13.233
|42.
|n°51
|MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:08.613
+13.374
|43.
|n°58
|INIGUEZ Matteo
TC CONCEPT
|4:08.736
+13.497
|44.
|n°82
|KRAL Antonin
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM
|4:08.817
+13.578
|45.
|n°95
|LALY Thibault
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:09.033
+13.794
|46.
|n°52
|MOLLOY Harry
FS RACING
|4:09.081
+13.842
|47.
|n°68
|GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael
IJ RACING
|4:09.860
+14.621
|48.
|n°78
|VIEIRA Roger
|4:10.438
+15.199
|49.
|n°70
|POMBO Emanuel
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|4:10.821
+15.582
|50.
|n°8
|ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|4:10.905
+15.666
Elite Women
|1.
|n°2
|NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
|4:26.325
|2.
|n°1
|CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
|4:30.722
+4.397
|3.
|n°7
|SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD
|4:31.400
+5.075
|4.
|n°5
|HANNAH Tracey
POLYGON UR
|4:34.615
+8.290
|5.
|n°3
|HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF
|4:35.589
+9.264
|6.
|n°8
|BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:36.813
+10.488
|7.
|n°6
|HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|4:37.210
+10.885
|8.
|n°4
|FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM
|4:38.853
+12.528
|9.
|n°12
|JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
|4:41.061
+14.736
|10.
|n°21
|BANDEIRA Margarida
|5:16.525
+50.200
Junior Men
|1.
|n°4
|CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING
|4:07.602
|2.
|n°43
|MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
|4:10.313
+2.711
|3.
|n°5
|GRICE Christopher
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
|4:11.195
+3.593
|4.
|n°3
|SLACK Dan
|4:11.335
+3.733
|5.
|n°2
|REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM
|4:11.702
+4.100
|6.
|n°10
|GARCIN Johan
|4:12.730
+5.128
|7.
|n°19
|ROGGE Antoine
|4:13.481
+5.879
|8.
|n°12
|SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
|4:14.750
+7.148
|9.
|n°45
|WILLIAMS Preston
|4:15.334
+7.732
|10.
|n°8
|WILLIAMSON Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING
|4:17.162
+9.560
|11.
|n°28
|DOOLEY Austin
|4:17.245
+9.643
|12.
|n°18
|MUMFORD Luke
|4:17.372
+9.770
|13.
|n°15
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Adrian
IJ RACING
|4:17.645
+10.043
|14.
|n°20
|CHAPELET Simon
RACE COMPANY
|4:17.661
+10.059
|15.
|n°9
|JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB
|
4:19.103
Junior Women
|1.
|n°1
|PIERRINI Leona
|4:59.667
|2.
|n°4
|CHAPPAZ Lauryne
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM
|5:03.619
+3.952
|3.
|n°8
|GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
IJ RACING
|5:04.541
+4.874
|4.
|n°3
|ERICKSON Ella
|5:14.368
+14.701
|5.
|n°2
|VAN DER VELDEN Siel
|5:31.325
+31.65