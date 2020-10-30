Historic efforts: Results from World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

In a historic day in Lousã, Greg Minnaar sets a new record for the most World Cup wins at 22. With his win in Portugal, the South African pushes farther ahead of Aaron Gwin’s total of 20.

Minnaar sealed the victory before the last man was down the mountain. His teammate, Loris Vergier was fastest in qualifying but had to roll out the last half of his run on a flat front tire.

“Its one of those bittersweet wins where one of your biggest rivals, who is also your teammate, is leading the World Cup then punctures on the way down,” Minnaar said at the finish line, referring to Vergier. “But, yeah, I can’t believe it. I’m speechless really.”

At 39 years old, Minnaar is by far the oldest ever World Cup winner. Asked how he stays fast, and where he found the motivation to put one second into his rivals on the flat pedalling section, Minnaar responded that “You push yourself when you’re racing into another mindset, another level. I think that’s what the addiction of racing is.”

Minnaar’s 80th World Cup podium comes at the end of a hard year for everyone. But it is all the more impressive after going through a strict lockdown in South Africa that prevented him from training outside his house.

Canadians in Lousã

Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) leads the Canadian results with sixth in the junior men’s race. In the elite men’s race Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) was leading at the first split. Not long later, he washed out a front wheel, going over the bars hard. Iles remounted to finish 50th. Mark Wallace (Canyon Factory Racing) rides out World Cup round 3 in 27th.

Elite Men – G.O.A.T. rides again

Greg Minnaar’s (Santa Cruz Syndicate) win is the story of the day in the elite men’s race, but not the only significant result. Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) continues his breakout season with second place. Finishing just 1.833 back of the South African, and with Vergier’s mechanical, Walker is now a threat to the World Cup overall. Loic Bruni (Specialized) takes third with Aaron Gwin (Intense Factory Racing) returning to form with a fourth place. Dakotah Norton (Unior Devinci) takes the final podium spot, putting two American’s on the podium.

Elite Women – Nicole back on top

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc Off) set a blistering fast time to win the elite women’s race. Marine Cabirou (Scott Factory) finished 4.397 seconds back in second place.

Behind the two French riders, Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon Collective) made her first return to form in 2020, finishing third. Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) is fourth in her second last World Cup while last week’s winner in Maribor, Nina Hoffmann (Nina Hoffman Racing) rounds out the podium in fifth.

Results: World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

Elite Men

1. n°7 MINNAAR Greg

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 3:55.239

2. n°2 WALKER Matt

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 3:57.072

+1.833 3. n°4 BRUNI Loic

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 3:57.199

+1.960 4. n°12 GWIN Aaron

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 3:58.301

+3.062 5. n°16 NORTON Dakotah

UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING 3:58.312

+3.073 6. n°3 DAPRELA Thibaut

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 3:58.743

+3.504 7. n°20 COULANGES Benoit

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 3:59.303

+4.064 8. n°53 WILLIAMSON Greg

COMMENCAL / 100% 3:59.859

+4.620 9. n°5 BROSNAN Troy

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 3:59.867

+4.628 10. n°25 EDMONDSON Jamie

3:59.924

+4.685 11. n°33 REVELLI Loris

4:00.060

+4.821 12. n°9 SUAREZ ALONSO Angel

THE YT MOB 4:00.261

+5.022 13. n°17 MAES Martin

GT FACTORY RACING 4:00.330

+5.091 14. n°26 ATWILL Philip

CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS 4:00.347

+5.108 15. n°6 THIRION Remi

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:00.355

+5.116 16. n°27 JONES Michael

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:01.062

+5.823 17. n°21 KOLB Andreas

GAMUX FACTORY RACING 4:01.495

+6.256 18. n°47 EDWARDS Kade

TREK FACTORY RACING DH 4:01.520

+6.281 19. n°10 SHAW Luca

SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE 4:01.686

+6.447 20. n°67 LEVESQUE Dylan

4:01.697

+6.458 21. n°15 TRUMMER David

THE YT MOB 4:02.279

+7.040 22. n°28 KERR Bernard

PIVOT FACTORY RACING 4:02.635

+7.396 23. n°14 PIERRON Baptiste

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:03.357

+8.118 24. n°13 HART Danny

MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM 4:03.386

+8.147 25. n°49 FISCHBACH Johannes

4:03.742

+8.503 26. n°18 HATTON Charlie

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:03.798

+8.559 27. n°23 WALLACE Mark

CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 4:04.145

+8.906 28. n°69 FAIRCLOUGH Brendan

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:04.336

+9.097 29. n°22 HANNAH Michael

POLYGON UR 4:04.929

+9.690 30. n°32 MULALLY Neko

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:05.255

+10.016 31. n°29 BREEDEN Joe

POLYGON UR 4:05.403

+10.164 32. n°72 CABIROU Rudy

4:05.484

+10.245 33. n°19 ZABJEK Jure

UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING 4:05.486

+10.247 34. n°40 SEHNAL Stanislav

KELLYS FACTORY TEAM 4:05.697

+10.458 35. n°31 VIGE Gaetan

CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS 4:06.095

+10.856 36. n°60 VERNON Taylor

4:07.539

+12.300 37. n°65 ATHERTON Gee

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:07.553

+12.314 38. n°56 ZWAR KVIST Benjamin

LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING 4:07.842

+12.603 39. n°44 RUFFIN Thibaut

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:08.025

+12.786 40. n°55 ZWAR Oliver

LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING 4:08.112

+12.873 41. n°35 READING Jack

4:08.472

+13.233 42. n°51 MASTERS Wyn

GT FACTORY RACING 4:08.613

+13.374 43. n°58 INIGUEZ Matteo

TC CONCEPT 4:08.736

+13.497 44. n°82 KRAL Antonin

KELLYS FACTORY TEAM 4:08.817

+13.578 45. n°95 LALY Thibault

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:09.033

+13.794 46. n°52 MOLLOY Harry

FS RACING 4:09.081

+13.842 47. n°68 GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael

IJ RACING 4:09.860

+14.621 48. n°78 VIEIRA Roger

4:10.438

+15.199 49. n°70 POMBO Emanuel

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:10.821

+15.582 50. n°8 ILES Finn

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:10.905

+15.666

Elite Women

1. n°2 NICOLE Myriam

COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION 4:26.325

2. n°1 CABIROU Marine

SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY 4:30.722

+4.397 3. n°7 SEAGRAVE Tahnee

CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD 4:31.400

+5.075 4. n°5 HANNAH Tracey

POLYGON UR 4:34.615

+8.290 5. n°3 HOFFMANN Nina

NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF 4:35.589

+9.264 6. n°8 BALANCHE Camille

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:36.813

+10.488 7. n°6 HRASTNIK Monika

DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM 4:37.210

+10.885 8. n°4 FARINA Eleonora

MS MONDRAKER TEAM 4:38.853

+12.528 9. n°12 JOHNSET Mille

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON 4:41.061

+14.736 10. n°21 BANDEIRA Margarida

5:16.525

+50.200

Junior Men

1. n°4 CRAIK Ethan

GT FACTORY RACING 4:07.602

2. n°43 MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau

4:10.313

+2.711 3. n°5 GRICE Christopher

SPECIALIZED GRAVITY 4:11.195

+3.593 4. n°3 SLACK Dan

4:11.335

+3.733 5. n°2 REIS Nuno

MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM 4:11.702

+4.100 6. n°10 GARCIN Johan

4:12.730

+5.128 7. n°19 ROGGE Antoine

4:13.481

+5.879 8. n°12 SHERLOCK Seth

INTENSE FACTORY RACING 4:14.750

+7.148 9. n°45 WILLIAMS Preston

4:15.334

+7.732 10. n°8 WILLIAMSON Luke

PROPAIN FACTORY RACING 4:17.162

+9.560 11. n°28 DOOLEY Austin

4:17.245

+9.643 12. n°18 MUMFORD Luke

4:17.372

+9.770 13. n°15 GONZALEZ GRIMAU Adrian

IJ RACING 4:17.645

+10.043 14. n°20 CHAPELET Simon

RACE COMPANY 4:17.661

+10.059 15. n°9 JOHNSTON Guy

THE YT MOB 4:19.103

Junior Women