Historic efforts: Results from World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

Seth Sherlock leads the Canadians on a spectacular day of downhill in Portugal

Seth Sherlock Intense Factory Racing Photo by: Intense Factory Racing
October 30, 2020

In a historic day in Lousã, Greg Minnaar sets a new record for the most World Cup wins at 22. With his win in Portugal, the South African pushes farther ahead of Aaron Gwin’s total of 20.

Minnaar sealed the victory before the last man was down the mountain. His teammate, Loris Vergier was fastest in qualifying but had to roll out the last half of his run on a flat front tire.

“Its one of those bittersweet wins where one of your biggest rivals, who is also your teammate, is leading the World Cup then punctures on the way down,” Minnaar said at the finish line, referring to Vergier. “But, yeah, I can’t believe it. I’m speechless really.”

2019 Lenzerheide World Cup Downhill
Greg Minnaar racing in Lenzerheide in 2019. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

At 39 years old, Minnaar is by far the oldest ever World Cup winner. Asked how he stays fast, and where he found the motivation to put one second into his rivals on the flat pedalling section, Minnaar responded that “You push yourself when you’re racing into another mindset, another level. I think that’s what the addiction of racing is.”

Minnaar’s 80th World Cup podium comes at the end of a hard year for everyone. But it is all the more impressive after going through a strict lockdown in South Africa that prevented him from training outside his house.

Finn Iles World Cup Lousa Portugal
Finn Iles was on pace before crashing in Lousã. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Canadians in Lousã

Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) leads the Canadian results with sixth in the junior men’s race. In the elite men’s race Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) was leading at the first split. Not long later, he washed out a front wheel, going over the bars hard. Iles remounted to finish 50th. Mark Wallace (Canyon Factory Racing) rides out World Cup round 3 in 27th.

Elite Men – G.O.A.T. rides again

Greg Minnaar’s (Santa Cruz Syndicate) win is the story of the day in the elite men’s race, but not the only significant result. Matt Walker (Madison Saracen) continues his breakout season with second place. Finishing just 1.833 back of the South African, and with Vergier’s mechanical, Walker is now a threat to the World Cup overall. Loic Bruni (Specialized) takes third with Aaron Gwin (Intense Factory Racing) returning to form with a fourth place. Dakotah Norton (Unior Devinci) takes the final podium spot, putting two American’s on the podium.

Lousa World Cup Myriam Nicole
Myriam Nicole, the 2019 world champion is back to her winning ways in Portugal. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Elite Women – Nicole back on top

Myriam Nicole (Commencal Muc Off) set a blistering fast time to win the elite women’s race. Marine Cabirou (Scott Factory) finished 4.397 seconds back in second place.

Behind the two French riders, Tahnée Seagrave (Canyon Collective) made her first return to form in 2020, finishing third. Tracey Hannah (Polygon UR) is fourth in her second last World Cup while last week’s winner in Maribor, Nina Hoffmann (Nina Hoffman Racing) rounds out the podium in fifth.

Finn Iles World Cup Lousa Portugal
Finn Iles gets a second chance at the Lousã track on Sunday in the second round of a World Cup doubleheader. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Results: World Cup #3 – Lousã, Portugal

Elite Men

1. n°7
MINNAAR Greg
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 3:55.239
2. n°2
WALKER Matt
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 3:57.072
+1.833
3. n°4
BRUNI Loic
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 3:57.199
+1.960
4. n°12
GWIN Aaron
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 3:58.301
+3.062
5. n°16
NORTON Dakotah
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING		 3:58.312
+3.073
6. n°3
DAPRELA Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 3:58.743
+3.504
7. n°20
COULANGES Benoit
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 3:59.303
+4.064
8. n°53
WILLIAMSON Greg
COMMENCAL / 100%		 3:59.859
+4.620
9. n°5
BROSNAN Troy
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 3:59.867
+4.628
10. n°25
EDMONDSON Jamie
 3:59.924
+4.685
11. n°33
REVELLI Loris
 4:00.060
+4.821
12. n°9
SUAREZ ALONSO Angel
THE YT MOB		 4:00.261
+5.022
13. n°17
MAES Martin
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:00.330
+5.091
14. n°26
ATWILL Philip
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS		 4:00.347
+5.108
15. n°6
THIRION Remi
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:00.355
+5.116
16. n°27
JONES Michael
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:01.062
+5.823
17. n°21
KOLB Andreas
GAMUX FACTORY RACING		 4:01.495
+6.256
18. n°47
EDWARDS Kade
TREK FACTORY RACING DH		 4:01.520
+6.281
19. n°10
SHAW Luca
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE		 4:01.686
+6.447
20. n°67
LEVESQUE Dylan
 4:01.697
+6.458
21. n°15
TRUMMER David
THE YT MOB		 4:02.279
+7.040
22. n°28
KERR Bernard
PIVOT FACTORY RACING		 4:02.635
+7.396
23. n°14
PIERRON Baptiste
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:03.357
+8.118
24. n°13
HART Danny
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM		 4:03.386
+8.147
25. n°49
FISCHBACH Johannes
 4:03.742
+8.503
26. n°18
HATTON Charlie
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:03.798
+8.559
27. n°23
WALLACE Mark
CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM		 4:04.145
+8.906
28. n°69
FAIRCLOUGH Brendan
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 4:04.336
+9.097
29. n°22
HANNAH Michael
POLYGON UR		 4:04.929
+9.690
30. n°32
MULALLY Neko
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:05.255
+10.016
31. n°29
BREEDEN Joe
POLYGON UR		 4:05.403
+10.164
32. n°72
CABIROU Rudy
 4:05.484
+10.245
33. n°19
ZABJEK Jure
UNIOR DEVINCI FACTORY RACING		 4:05.486
+10.247
34. n°40
SEHNAL Stanislav
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM		 4:05.697
+10.458
35. n°31
VIGE Gaetan
CUBE GLOBAL SQUAD PROTECTED BY BLISS		 4:06.095
+10.856
36. n°60
VERNON Taylor
 4:07.539
+12.300
37. n°65
ATHERTON Gee
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:07.553
+12.314
38. n°56
ZWAR KVIST Benjamin
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING		 4:07.842
+12.603
39. n°44
RUFFIN Thibaut
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:08.025
+12.786
40. n°55
ZWAR Oliver
LUSTY HYPERFORMANCE RACING		 4:08.112
+12.873
41. n°35
READING Jack
 4:08.472
+13.233
42. n°51
MASTERS Wyn
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:08.613
+13.374
43. n°58
INIGUEZ Matteo
TC CONCEPT		 4:08.736
+13.497
44. n°82
KRAL Antonin
KELLYS FACTORY TEAM		 4:08.817
+13.578
45. n°95
LALY Thibault
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:09.033
+13.794
46. n°52
MOLLOY Harry
FS RACING		 4:09.081
+13.842
47. n°68
GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS Rafael
IJ RACING		 4:09.860
+14.621
48. n°78
VIEIRA Roger
 4:10.438
+15.199
49. n°70
POMBO Emanuel
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 4:10.821
+15.582
50. n°8
ILES Finn
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 4:10.905
+15.666

Elite Women

1. n°2
NICOLE Myriam
COMMENCAL / MUC – OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION		 4:26.325
2. n°1
CABIROU Marine
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY		 4:30.722
+4.397
3. n°7
SEAGRAVE Tahnee
CANYON COLLECTIVE FMD		 4:31.400
+5.075
4. n°5
HANNAH Tracey
POLYGON UR		 4:34.615
+8.290
5. n°3
HOFFMANN Nina
NINA HOFFMANN RACING – STIF		 4:35.589
+9.264
6. n°8
BALANCHE Camille
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:36.813
+10.488
7. n°6
HRASTNIK Monika
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 4:37.210
+10.885
8. n°4
FARINA Eleonora
MS MONDRAKER TEAM		 4:38.853
+12.528
9. n°12
JOHNSET Mille
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON		 4:41.061
+14.736
10. n°21
BANDEIRA Margarida
 5:16.525
+50.200

Junior Men

1. n°4
CRAIK Ethan
GT FACTORY RACING		 4:07.602
2. n°43
MENOYO BUSQUETS Pau
 4:10.313
+2.711
3. n°5
GRICE Christopher
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY		 4:11.195
+3.593
4. n°3
SLACK Dan
 4:11.335
+3.733
5. n°2
REIS Nuno
MIRANDA FACTORY TEAM		 4:11.702
+4.100
6. n°10
GARCIN Johan
 4:12.730
+5.128
7. n°19
ROGGE Antoine
 4:13.481
+5.879
8. n°12
SHERLOCK Seth
INTENSE FACTORY RACING		 4:14.750
+7.148
9. n°45
WILLIAMS Preston
 4:15.334
+7.732
10. n°8
WILLIAMSON Luke
PROPAIN FACTORY RACING		 4:17.162
+9.560
11. n°28
DOOLEY Austin
 4:17.245
+9.643
12. n°18
MUMFORD Luke
 4:17.372
+9.770
13. n°15
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Adrian
IJ RACING		 4:17.645
+10.043
14. n°20
CHAPELET Simon
RACE COMPANY		 4:17.661
+10.059
15. n°9
JOHNSTON Guy
THE YT MOB		  

4:19.103

Junior Women

1. n°1
PIERRINI Leona
 4:59.667
2. n°4
CHAPPAZ Lauryne
DORVAL AM PRO RACE TEAM		 5:03.619
+3.952
3. n°8
GONZALEZ GRIMAU Aina
IJ RACING		 5:04.541
+4.874
4. n°3
ERICKSON Ella
 5:14.368
+14.701
5. n°2
VAN DER VELDEN Siel
 5:31.325
+31.65