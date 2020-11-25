Review: 2021 Trek Slash

With the release of the new 2021 Slash, Trek is working to return its enduro race bikes to the front of the pack. Formerly, this bike was not only a capable enduro racer, but still versatile enough to be fun on less extreme trails. Yet, enduro has changed, and the bikes with it. They feature longer travel, long and slack geometry, and are generally designed to tackle the most difficult trails around. As the Slash moves further in that direction, can it retain its all-rounder reputation?

Trek does follow the trend by making its enduro bike bigger. Suspension travel bumps up to 170 mm at the front via the new RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork, and 160 mm at the back. The Slash is slacker by a full degree and, the biggest change, significantly longer. Trek uses a steeper seat tube and shorter stem to maintain a balanced position in the bike, while adding a substantially longer reach. All these changes are aimed at making the Slash more stable at speed and over steep, rough trails.

This release is more than just a major update to geometry, though. The cumulative effect of well-considered details throughout the frame make for a completely redesigned Slash. Crucially, several proprietary parts are dropped, or made optional. Knock Block 2.0 adds a much wider range of handlebar rotation – 72 degrees instead of 58 on the original version – resolving one frustration with the previous generation of Slash. The down tube’s fork-crown clearance is increased, so it is no longer necessary to run a Knock Block stem, either.

A superlative RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate ThruShaft shock replaces the RE:aktiv damper of years past. Both shock and Knock Block changes open up a range of aftermarket upgrade options, including a coil shock.

RockShox’s Ultimate damper adds a different style of suspension adjustment to the Slash. In addition to a hard lock-out, there’s now a tuneable “open” setting. The three positions – neutral, positive and negative – are designed to adapt the compression damping quickly to your riding style. Set it to bash through steep, rough terrain then, with the turn of a dial, it is ready to rail berms in the bike park.

RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork Trek's snack / tool stash box makes its first appearance on the Slash, both the carbon fibre and aluminum frame models. Knock Block 2.0 resolves most issues with the original version, while keeping the positives RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft An adjustable, three-position open setting is in addition to the lock-out lever Mino Link returns for 2021 Full downtube protection, the top half - intended as a shuttle guard - is removable. Bontrager Line Elite carbon fibre wheels

Trek adds its own in-frame storage system to the carbon-fibre and aluminum frame Slash models, as well as a steerer-tube-stashed multi-tool and chain breaker. There’s also more down-tube protection for 2021, the top half of which is removable. Finally, there’s room to run a longer dropper post in all sizes, and a 73-mm BSA threaded bottom bracket for easier service.

The 9.9 model comes decked out with Bontrager Line Elite 30 carbon-fibre wheels, full SRAM XO1 drivetrain and Code RSC brakes. A Bontrager Line Elite 34.9 dropper post and carbon fibre bars make for a very race-worthy build.

How do all the changes pan out on the trail? With the Slash’s slacker and much longer design, the bike stays comfortable and stable as speeds increase. A light frame and build do help keep the bike lively when the trail levels out slightly. But the Slash is more focused than ever on high-end speed. This enduro bike is at its best when you’re pushing the pace, or the trail is pushing you. Whether you’re hunting for speed with a race plate on your bike, or racing your friends, the Slash will always be there when you ask for more.

2021 Trek Slash 9.9

Components

SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain with 12-speed, 10–52 tooth cassette, 30-tooth chainring. SRAM Code RSC 4-piston brakes, Bontrager Line Elite 34.9 seatpost

Suspension

RockShox Zeb Ultimate fork with 170 mm of travel, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate Thru Shaft shock with 160 mm of travel

Wheels

Bontrager Line Elite 30

Sizes

S, M, ML, L, XL

Price

$10,400

Website

trekbikes.com