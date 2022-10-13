Review: Bontrager Kovee RSL wheels

For the past year, a set of Bontrager’s latest wheels, the Kovee RSL 30, have been rolling on Jolanda Neff’s bike. They’ve helped the reigning Olympic mountain bike champion to multiple World Cup wins. Recently, I tested the Bontrager wheels to see if they could give me some of the speed that Neff has.

Bontrager Kovee RSL have a shallower profile than previous versions, shaving weight and improving ride quality Still two wheels in a set. DT Swiss top-end 240 hub anchors the Kovee

The set is only available in 29″ wheels and comes in at a feathery 1,199 g, which puts them at the top of their category in terms of weight. The previous Kovee XXX wheels were already light but Bontrager shaved some grams by lowering the rim profile to 22 mm. The shallower depth increases the compliance of the wheels, making them more comfortable to ride. The rims use a thicker sidewall. The wheels also have wider outside hook radii that Bontrager says will help against pinch flats in the same way that a hookless design can, without losing the security of a hooked rim. The rims are laced to DT Swiss 240 hubs with CenterLock and come equipped with rim strips and valves installed.

Mounted with Bontrager XR3 rubber, the Kovee RSLs seem to sprint up to speed. Accelerating out of corners is fantastic with these wheels. Their low weight certainly helps when the trail points up. I did also notice some added cushioning compared with the previous Kovee wheels—something that I appreciated on longer rides. Smashing through rough rocks and roots was problem-free even though I did feel a few bottom-out moments. Although I avoided catastrophe, Bontrager does offer a two-year warranty against any damage from riding to the original owner.

Bontrager Kovee RSL wheels are available now from Trek and through Trek retailers. MSRP for a pair is a World Cup-worthy $3,599.98.