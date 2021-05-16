Review: Canyon Exeed CFR LTD

If you’ve ever wanted to race a pure, World Cup-level cross country bike the Canyon Exceed CFR LTD is your chance.

The German direct-to-consumer brand redesigned its cross country hardtail with a laser focus on the finish line. It is an ultralight hardtail tailored to the needs and demands of elite level racing.

How does that translate to those of us without van der Poel or Batty-level fitness? Well, this isn’t a casual Sunday driver. Comfort does come second to performance. But if you’re looking to Exceed expectations (pardon the pun), and want a bike that will help you meed goals and push your limits, Canyon’s offer is hard to beat. The Exceed CFR LTD’s exceptionally light frame and factory-level array of parts certainly don’t leave you any excuses for not going your fastest. But, if you’re not looking to hammer every hill, there may be better options out there.

Canyon Exceed

While Canyon’s new to Canada, the Exceed is a newer version of the bike raced – with much success – by Mathieu van der Poel and, last year, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Emily Batty joins those ranks, replacing her French rival.

The new Exceed is longer in reach, adding stability while descending, without letting go of its World Cup pedigree. Canyon’s added 10mm reach (475-mm for the XL test bike) and brought the stem in to 80-mm on the integrated CP08 cockpit. Showing that the Exceed is still rooted in XC racing, Canyon’s calling the 69-degree head tube angle “slack.” The result is a nimble race bike that’s more comfortable in the air or floating over technical trails at speed.

Another part of the redesign is that chainstays are now size-specific. Starting at 425-mm for the XS-M, they grow to 430 mm for the L, and 435-mm for the XL. So the frame geometry stays balanced as reach grows.

Finally, cables are routed internally, through a new headset design. This also includes Canyon’s Impact Protection Unit (IPU), which prevents the bars from rotating into, and damaging the frame. Bonus: it also keeps you from pulling out cables / hoses when you crash. An integrated seatpost clamp, tucked inside the frame away from mud, sheds a few more grams.

The 29″ race hardtail comes in three different carbon fiber options, from the CF to CF SLX all the way to the top-end, pro-level Exceed CFR. The CFR is both the lightest (835g for a Medium frame) and stiffest option. All Exceed use the same mold, but the CFR uses lighter material in a different layup. Based on Canyon’s stated weights for the CF versus the CFR, the material – Toray M40X carbon fibre for the CFR – and layup changes add up to the CFR being an impressive 477 grams lighter.

There’s also price, the Exceed CF starts at $2,600 for the CF 5 and CF 5 WMN. The Exceed CFR LTD, built with a laundry list of the best parts available, is $8,800.

Canyon Exceed CFR LTD

There’s two CFR versions of the Exceed. A CFR Team, which comes in Alpecin-Fenix colours, and the CFR LTD. The latter, tested here, comes in a matte “Eclipse black” with rainbow lettering that shimmers when it catches the light.

As for what you get with the LTD’s pricetag, there’s really no missteps. It’s all the best parts available, including some of Canyon’s own.

Starting up front, there’s Canyon’s CP08 integrated bar-stem combo. Which is both incredibly stiff and, according to Canyon, “optimized to tuck in an aerodynamic position.” I’ll leave that to you to try, but it definitely delivers on the stiffness front. It measures at 740-mm wide with the equivalent of n 80-mm stem, though there’s options on that front.

RockShox SID Ultimate 100-mm travel fork SRAM XX1 cranks and a stout chainstay DT Swiss upside down dropper gives 60-mm of travel, but shaves grams Integrated seat clamp probably saves a couple grams. Reynolds Blacklabel wheels and very fast Maxxis Aspen tires. Reynold's runs the Blacklabel's on Industry Nine's ultra-fast Hydra hubs, which are fantastic for technical climbing A tool-free Quixle keeps the rear wheel in place Shiny lettering when you catch the light A little more subtle when the Exceed isn't the center of attention. There's clearance for bigger tires, but not a ton.

A full SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle wireless drivetrain hangs from those bars, including 10-52-tooth cassette and 34t chainring. Stopping power is supplied by SRAM as well, with lightweight Level Ultimate brakes (180-mm rotor front, 160-mm rear).

RockShox updated SID Sl Ultimate fork adds 100-mm of travel up front, with a RaceDay Remote lockout mounted on the bars. Reynolds Blacklabel 308/289r XC LTD wheels add more high-end carbon fibre to the build. Consistent with Canyon’s precision design for the LTD, Reynolds’ uses rear and front specific design on the 29″ race hoops. The front have a 30-mm internal rim width, and 28-mm rear. These match with Maxxis 2.35″ Ikon front tire and very fast-rolling 2.25″ Aspen rear tire.

Verdict? A race bike, for racers

The Exceed CFR wants to go fast. That is its only concern (well, that and looking really good when the light catches the oilslick lettering). Some bikes are designed to make every ride feel good. Other bikes maximize your best days, making you feel like a better version of yourself.

Canyon’s Exceed CFR is very much the later. If you’re off your game, it’ll punish you in technical sections. But when you’re on top of the gear, feeling good and in your rhythm, this race hardtail absolutely flies. On those days, I’d often look down and find myself further down the cassette than expected, and still turning the pedals over comfortably.

And that’s what a race bike should do, right? It’s not about averaging out good. It’s about maximizing your potential and, you know, chasing podiums.

If you’re main joy in riding mountain bikes is going fast, the Exceed is made for you. Especially if you tend towards faster, smoother trails or ride where there’s constant climbs. If you’re frequently riding, or racing slower or more technically demanding trails, looking over at the Lux might be a good idea.

The CFR LTD is impressively light and stiff. It is a bike that invites hyperbole with its extreme weight, integrated cockpit, and a parts build that ticks all the boxes. The only thing Canyon doesn’t include is excuses. Oh, and pedals.

Canyon Exceed CFR LTD – Pricing and availability

The LTD build Canyon Exceed CFR is only available in Eclipse black, with those eye-catching oilslick highlights. It’s available directly through Canyon’s Canadian website for $8,800.00.

The Exceed comes in five sizes available, from XS to XL.