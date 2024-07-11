Review: Canyon Tempr CFR Off-Road S01

Canyon has years and years of experience at the top end of podiums across all aspects of cycling. The German brand is now looking to take that podium step more literally, adding race-quality shoes to its line of race bikes. The result is the Tempr CFR, which launches today in a road and off-road models, as well as a more casual “adventure shoe.”

We’re testing the CFR Off-Road (ORSO1), reviewed here, and the tarmac-focused CFR RS01, reviewed by my colleague Lorena here.

Canyon makes shoes?

Canyon isn’t the first bike brand to tip-toe its way into footwear. Specialized and Giant both have broad ranges of shoes while Trek releases race gear under the Bontrager brand. Heck, even fellow Germanic DTC brand YT has a shoe, albeit of a very different temperament, made with Vans. So why not Canyon?

The shoe itself the result of a two-year process. Canyon’s worked with several brands, like Boa, Vibram and Solestar, to make sure its footwear line doesn’t start off on the wrong foot. The later, Solestar, is a German brand run by sports scientist Oliver Elsenbach. Canyon is the first to bring his integrated insole design to the world of cycling.

The details: Canyon Tempr CFR Off-Road S01

The CFR is, like Canyon’s bikes bearing the same acronym, a very race-focused shoe. It is a lightweight cross country race shoe, to be specific. Like the CFR Road, it uses a unidirectional carbon plate running the full length of the shoes. Vibram, well known for its rubber toes, uses its Megagrip rubber compost for a mix of durability and traction while a minimal thickness and spread out lugs keep weight low and traction consistent from wet to dry conditions. Additional abrasion resistant panels line the sole between lugs and around the toe box and heel box of the Tempr CFR.

Vibram adds a minimalist tread to the Tempr sole Boa Li2 Dials Canyon Solestar insoles are comfy Vibram keeps the sole covered for traction while walking on trails Solid heel coverage and more gripper material Additional coverage at the toe box

The key to the Tempr CFR, though. Is the combination of Purefit 360, Solestar integrated insole and Boa’s Fit System, which works with Canyon’s upper design to create a more comfortable and secure fit. Boa’s Performfit wrap uses two panels, pulling from the medial to lateral, to secure the mid foot and lock in the heel. Instead of just squishing the foot down onto the sole, these panels are supposed to wrap and squeeze evenly around the foot, both vertically and, with the heel panel, fore and aft.

The bootie tongue

One of the ways Canyon does this is with its distinctive Stretch Knit collar. Instead of a separate tongue piece, the two sides of the shoe are held together by a a section of stretchy material (which Canyon calls a “bootie tongue”). This is supposed to make the Tempr fit a wide range of foot shapes. It also aims to eliminate any hotspots or rubbing, removing the zone of uneven pressure where otherwise two different panels pressing against the foot would overlap.

All of this adds up to a svelte 290g package. In Canada, the Tempr CFR OR S01 has a MSRP of $419.95 and is available directly from Canyon. Tempr Off-Road come in three colours, but not the razzle-dazzle black and white of these test shoes. White with a black sole, black with a gum-coloured sole and a greyish-silver with a black sole. They are available in sizes from 36-48 with half-sizes from 42.5-46.5.

Review: Tempr CFR Off-Road S01 on the trails

Putting the Tempr CFR’s on for the first time, they’re immediately comfortable. The “bootie tongue” contributes to that instant-fit sensation. There’s no adjusting to try find the perfect spot for the tongue to sit, you just cinch the Boa dials and head out on your way. The Tempr’s feel light on the foot, but secure. Canyon also adds “stretch zones” at the widest area of the shoe. They don’t detail much about construction of these zones, but they seem to work. I didn’t feel any extra pressure at the point where my forefoot was up against the outside of the shoe.

Race light

This light feeling follows onto the trail where, even on the hotter days of our recent heat wave, these race shoes just feel lighter than they are. This could be the translucent monofilament “Ripstop Dyneema Infused mesh upper” Canyon uses. It feels breathable while being tough enough it’s already survived a few scrapes against rocks and various other trail debris. It also seems to clean well, which is definitely a factor if you’re looking at white shoes for mountain biking (or gravel).

The Boa Li2 dials make adjusting fit on the trail easy, though I did find it tricky to consistently find the right tightness on the lower Boa. This could be because Canyon uses a very short lace, relying on the upper’s pulling evenly to not create hot spots. That results in the lower Boa being either slightly too loose or slightly too tight at times. This is compared to other shoes with a longer Boa wire lace where the micro-adjustments feel more, well, micro.

Power vs support

When applying power to the pedals, the Tempr CFR feel secure and efficient. I wore them for much of a week-long event, with back-to-back days of hot, 3-4 hour intense rides. By mid week, I could, at the end of a long effort, start to feel some slight pressure points in the shoe. More importantly, over long stretches of standing while descending, whether on the gas on smoother trails or trying to float over rougher stretches, the Tempr started to lack support. This could be a stiffness issue, or a lack of support from the lightweight uppers, but either way, that achy feeling started to creep in over longer descents.

Off the bike, the Tempr’s have solid traction, whether pushing up or walking down trail, running or trying to step up slippery rocks. The extra rubber gripper lining the bottom of the sole under the arches is great, as it eliminates that treacherous slippery spot between heel and toe lugs on some shoes.

Conclusions: Canyon Tempr CFR Off-Road S01

Canyon designs the Tempr CFR Off-Road as a high-end cross country race shoe, clearly, though it would also be great as a gravel shoe. It’s a very solid first effort from the German brand. Price wise, at $420 in Canada, it is expensive but not as expensive as some top-end competitors. Both S-Phyre and S-Works are over $100 more, which is not exactly pocket change. Performance-wise, it’s about the same. It’s really comfortable, but not perfect. It’s stiff enough to be a race shoe, but still lacks support on longer descents. So, while it might not be on par with some cost-is-no-object competitors, the Tempr CFR Off-Road is a very solid and comfortable high-end race shoe with several smart features. I just wish it was available in the razzle-dazzle colourway of our media samples.