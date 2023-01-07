Review: Cervélo ZHT-5

Cervélo may be new to mountain biking, but the once-Canadian brand is not new to racing. So it is no surprise that the ZHT-5 is, through and through, a race bike. In fact, it may make more sense to think of the ZHT-5 as an extension of the brand’s line further off-road, not a divergence into totally new territory.

The ZHT-5 was designed for Milan Vader when the Jumbo-Visma rider was looking to enter the occasional World Cup cross country race. In that context, a hardtail carbon-fibre bike with just 100-mm front suspension and no dropper post makes sense.

The frame weighs an impressive 907 g in size medium. Cervélo admits that it isn’t the lightest available, though it is within grams. The svelte-looking frame doesn’t show where the extra weight lies, but wherever the mass had landed likely adds to the ZHT-5’s balance of efficiency and shock absorption.

The geometry sits somewhere between classic and modern. Cervélo sticks with a 69-degree head-tube angle for agile steering. But, in an effort to keep the ZHT-5 more stable at high speeds, Cervélo opts for longer reach numbers with a mid-length (60mm on the XL) stem. This design makes sense for the type of race course the frame is designed for: faster trails on the less technical end of World Cup racing. It excels on tight, winding singletrack and will climb the steepest grades you can find. That’s not to say the ZHT-5 can’t take on harder trails, but the lower, more aggressive, forward position and lack of a dropper post (there is cable routing to run one) certainly suit gentler grades than steep, plunging trails.

Cervélo pulls off some nifty work with the ZHT-5 tube shapingZHT-5. (Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn) Thin seatstays help the ZHT-5 smooth out trail chatter. (Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn) Headset cable routing - with special rubber seals for more off-road abuse - keep the ZHT-5 looking clean. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn A subtle sparkle paint scheme hides behind SRAM's gold XX1 chain. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Wireless XX1 AXS shifting helps keep the ZHT-5 cable-free. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn RockShox' always reliable SID Ultimate fork with 100-mm travel. (Photo by Nick Iwanyshyn)

Cervélo ZHT-5: on the trail

The ZHT-5 may cut a very similar silhouette to some other frames out there, but familiar angles and lines don’t necessarily mean the bike’s performance is the same. As with the production of carbon-fibre rims, the way in which a frame is built can make a big difference in ride quality. Layup and construction become especially important when a design can’t rely on the rear suspension to smooth out the ride and Cervélo has pulled off some impressive work in this area.

Pencil-thin seatstays that run into a wide, flat top tube, lend the ZHT-5 a much more forgiving ride than some other race hardtails. Cervélo also resists the pressure to overbuild the bottom bracket and chainstays. They are sturdy but not rigid, resulting in a bike that has lightning-fast acceleration but is also comfortable to ride. It’s not as comfortable as a dual-suspension bike by any means, but it does more to silence trail chatter and smooth out roots than you’d expect from a race-focused hardtail.

Out in the woods – or on the race course – the ZHT-5 absolutely leaps forward with every watt you push into the pedals. It is responsive without feeling harsh. Some of this smoothness may come from the combination of Reserve 28 carbon-fibe wheels, Race Face’s Next SL bars and RockShox’s reliable SID Ultimate fork. Cervélo’s fixed-height seat post won’t get out of the way in technical sections but it does also offers some flex, not much, but some, compared to a dropper post.

World Cup performance … and pricing

This performance and parts package comes at a price. For the XX1 AXS reviewed, that price is steep. It is hard to justify $12,650* for a hardtail. The ZHT-5 isn’t the most expensive hardtail out there (that honour may go to Scott’s newly released ’23 Scale RC). But the ZHT-5 is pushing into the upper stratosphere for pricing. That is more notable when the Reserve 28 rims come laced to Industry Nine’s 1/1 hubs instead of the top-end Hydra hubs.

*Cervélo adjusted the price of the ZHT-5 from $11,500 to $12,650 in Canada for 2023. When contacted, the brand said this change in price reflected a shift in the exchange rate between the U.S. and Canada.

Cervélo does offer a second model of the same frame for almost half the cost. At $6,650, that build still comes with SRAM’s wireless GX AXS groupset and a solid range of parts. But, if you want a World Cup-ready race hardtail, the top-end ZHT-5 XX1 build is very close to, if not exactly what Jumbo-Visma riders will be racing in 2023.

Review: Cervélo ZHT-5

For Cervélo’s first entry into mountain biking, there might have been an expectation to deliver something splashy or different to announce the brand’s arrival off-road. Instead, the ZHT-5 does what Cervélo’s always done best: it focuses on refining a design to do one thing extremely well, in this case, that’s delivering a lightweight frame that balances comfort and speed

Cervélo ZHT-5: Parts and pricing

Components SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 12-speed wireless drivetrain with 10-52 tooth cassette and 32-tooth chainring. SRAM Level Ultimate 2-piston brakes with 160-mm rotors. Cervélo SP29 carbon-fibre seatpost. Race Face Next SL carbon-fibre bars (740 mm) and Aeffect alloy stem.

Suspension RockShox SID SL Ultimate fork with 2-position remote and 100 mm of travel.

Wheels 29” Reserve 28 XC carbon-fibre wheels with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs, 2.4” Maxxis Rekon Race tires

Sizes S, M, L, XL

Price $12,650