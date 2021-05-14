Review: etnies Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk shoes

Etnies may not yet be as well known for its mountain bike footwear as its core brand of skate shoes. But, with the Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk shoes, the Lake Forest, Cali-based brand makes a strong argument that that could change.

There are few bigger names in mountain biking than Brandon Semenuk. The Canadian freerider is known around the world for his pioneering, stylish and, most recently, X Games winning riding. So it would make sense that etnies, a giant in its own right in the world of footwear, would choose Semenuk to partner with to help design its mountain bike footwear.

So, do the two powerhouses – of shoes and slopestyle – work together well? The short answer is most definitely yes. Semenuk’s Jameson Mid Crank works well, and looks good doing it.

It’s probably not surprising that etnies made a good flat pedal shoe for mountain biking. Especially with Semenuk’s input, and in the less DH-race focused segment of flat shoes. But bigger brands have made worse shoes in the past. Here’s why etnies’ effort works.

There are two more traditional downhill or aggressive shoes that etnies makes for mountain biking: the Culvert and Camber. If you’re looking for a flat-pedal race shoe or dedicated downhill footwear, either of those might be more appealing. But, if you want to do everything, or a little bit of anything – the Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk has you covered. For a more decked out version of this shoe, etnies recently released Semenuk’s first full pro model.

etnies Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk Seams are placed where they won't rub and wear against the cranks. Wider lacing and reinforced loops hold your foot securely in place Subtle looks, tech fabric. Tough material on the toe box should stand up to abuse. Well padded heels are comfortable, on and off the bike. Ride until the wheels fall off. Etnies "E" but for trails. Solid material on the heels is built to last. But a shoe, plant a tree is etnies ecological initiative.

Form hiding function

Mountain bikers have been known to wear some, uh, questionably fashionable shoes. Call it “moto influenced,” if you want. Skateboarding has no time for that, and neither does etnies’ Jameson Mid Crank. The Jameson line is an established line, tailored for mountain bikes (the “Crank” in Mid Crank). It carries over that concern for aesthetics, with a muted black look that will let you walk off the bike and onto a patio without turning heads.

But etnies mountain bike shoe is more than looks. The mid-top collar is asymmetrical for added ankle protection, to keep you from rubbing against the crank. Admittedly, this took a ride or two to be fully comfortable. But once it was, it was appreciated. Seams are placed where they won’t rub the crank on the inside of the shoe, and triple stitched for durability. A Pro foam 1 insole adds comfort and cushion for harder fits.

Etnies’s mountain bike shoe may look low-key but, after first being introduced in 2018, this latest model of the Jameson ups the tech features. A 3M Thinsulate lining and tongue gussets add more weather protection against moisture and keeping dirt and debris on the outside of the shoe, instead of working its way inside. This won’t keep you dry through a wet, west-coast winter like a proper boot. But it does provide ample protection against moisture, some rain and puddles. I’ve yet to pull a soaked sock out after a ride, even when the outside is splattered in mud.

Traditional grip that works

The most important part of and flat pedal shoe, though, is grip. To keep you securely attached to the pedals, whether you’re on trails or jumps, etnies uses a Geo-Hex tread pattern. Where some shoes use an ultra-sticky and soft rubber compound (including some of etnies own, more downhill focused shoes), Semenuk’s Jameson’s opt for a smart tread that mixes grip and mobility.

Etnies uses a stroble board midsole that balances added stiffness for mountain biking with enough flexibility to keep a solid pedal feel. in practice, this is somewhere between a trail shoe and downhill shoe. The soles are stiff and supportive enough that descents are comfortable, but you have enough give that you can really dig into the pedal when you need to. Again, they’re probably not stiff enough for really long rides or grippy enough for downhill riding. But for shorter trail rides and dirt jump or pumptrack sessions, they’re great.

The Geo-Hex tread will hold your foot in place, solidly. But it still lets you move around when you want to, or need to. It also grips securely no matter where you put your foot back on the pedal. Whether that’s after putting a foot down in a corner or grabbing for the pedal trying to emulate one of Semenuk’s signature tricks. Level of grip is a bit of a personal preference, but I was quite happy with how the Jameson’s held on. I tried them on several different flat pedals, and they gripped consistently across designs.

Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk The Jameson's give you just enough flex to grip the pedals. Solid ankle protection.

Etnies makes several shoes for mountain biking now. The Culvert and Camber are on the tougher end of this. Where does that leave the Jameson Mid Crank? Well, etnies says the shoe is “as versatile as Semenuk.” Which, well, that’s a high bar to live up to.

More practically, it’s good for everything from trail riding, when you don’t want a full downhill shoe, to dirt jumping, pumptracks and, for those that have the talent on two wheels to actually try what Semenuk does, slopestyle. My riding tended more toward some trail riding and dirt jump side of things. Though my idea of what counts as a jump is much smaller than this shoe’s namesake, of course.

Semenuk’s Jameson’s have held up well through all of this. After some initial discomfort as the ankle guard broke in, they’ve been solid since. They are supportive, grippy, and provide good protection – both from the bike, the trail and the weather. All that nd it a shoe that looks good whether you’re on the trail or … anywhere, really.

Jameson Mid Crank Brandon Semenuk shoes are $118.00 and available online through etnies.