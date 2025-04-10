Review: FSA reinvents and refines Gradient line for 2025

FSA is updating and expanding its Gradient line for 2025, which covers everything from trail riding to full on DH racing under world class pros like the Continental Atherton squad. To make sure everyone in that broad range gets what they need, the Gradient line expands with some new parts and a few updated bits. It’s the first update to the line, first introduced in 2013, since 2021. With the upgrades to performance comes an updated look, too.

We’ve been riding the newer parts for since last fall, including the standout Gradient i30 carbon fibre wheelset and some of the smaller parts. Here’s what’s new from FSA, what we think about the updates and why it puts Gradient right back at the pointy end of modern component design.

The variable rim height design comes to Gradient from KFX raised spoke and valve beds add strength only where its needed A 4mm offset keeps spoke tension even PRS X-900 offers quick engagement via 72 p.o.e. design Way more than a new logo, the Gradient rim is completely redesigned 3.5mm wide sidewalls help reduce pinchflats FSA tubeless ready rim tape comes with each wheelset, but you have to install it. The satin finish on these hand-built Gradient's looks sharp in any light

Gradient i30 Enduro wheels

FSA rolls out an entirely new carbon fibre wheel set to lead the Gradient line. The variable-rim-height design follows the recently released KFX’s lead, with an asymmetric design and distinctive rim profile. FSA taps into the growing trend of brand’s tuning wheels for lateral compliance as well as vertical compliance. Where once carbon fibre rims were designed to be as rigid and strong as possible, more brands are realising that improved strength – and speed – can come from a more compliant design.

FSA does this by running a 30mm (internal), hookless rim that that has a depth that changes from 22mm between spokes to 24mm at the spoke bed. Those sidewalls are 3.5mm thick on each side to help reduce pinch flats and FSA is clear that it is totally fine with running inserts with the Gradient wheels. The 28-spoke rims are also off-set by 4mm to give equal spoke tension on either side of the rim. FSA’s PRS X-900 hubs sit at the centre of the wheel, with a 72pt engagement free hub (XD or Microspline) for quick 5-degree engagement. Gradient i30 Enduro wheels are available in 27.5” or 29”, weighing in at 1,770g for the 27.5” set and 1,869 for the 29ers. They are only available in Boost (148mm) spacing and 6-bolt rotor mounts. FSA backs all of this up with a lifetime warranty for the carbon fibre wheelset.

Our take

The new Gradient i30 carbon wheel sets are more forgiving, and less fatiguing to ride. The Gradient’s gain traction with the addition of lateral compliance. Since this is a relatively new design element, brand’s efforts seem to be all over the map, still. FSA finds a sweet spot that allows the Gradient rims to track predictably, hold traction on bumpy off cambers instead of skittering off-line, and still hit hard-packed fast corners at speed without feeling weak or, on the other end of lateral compliance range, springing back out of the corner in an unpredictable manner. While it’s not as exciting to say, the Gradient wheels just quietly work better, more comfortably, and without any adjustment period. Ride as you always do, just faster.

This design shone brightest when heading at high speeds into rough stretches of rocks, or any time you’re unable to find a smooth stretch of trail to set your wheels down. The Gradient’s took the sting out of these harsh impacts, sending less sharp noise up through the bars. Similarly, cutting across rough stretches of trail, the lateral movement made it feel easier to hold a line instead of slowly drifting or deflecting down towards the low side of the trail. Both traits make it easier to go faster on the Gradients. As a bonus, the PRS X-900 hubs engage fast enough without being obtrusively loud while coasting.

Gradient bars and stems

FSA offers four bars (two carbon fibre, two alloy) and three stems in the Gradient line. This includes 35mm and very welcome 31.8mm diameter bars in both materials. There’s also new standard and direct mount stems for both diameters along with the returning OS35 Team DH LTD stem.

Alloy bars come in a range from 25-40mm rise, while the carbon bars are 20-30mm rise. All bars come in 800mm width with an 8-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep. The 35mm alloy bars come with a distinctive flattened section where the bars bend to try add more compliance to the design.

Stem look is significantly updated from the 2021, made with a combination of 2d forging and CNC (vs. the Team DH stem that is fully CNC constructed). There are three lengths, from 33mm to 45mm or 50mm, in both bar diameters.

Gradient bars come well marked to make getting your perfect set up easy. The Gradient stem is significantly improved over the last generation

Our take:

We tested the 31.8mm alloy bar in 40mm rise, with the new stem in 33mm and 40mm lengths. Both feature nice details that make their easy to set up, and re-install, consistently. First off, we’re just happy FSA continues to invest in 31.8. While they make 35mm bars in alloy and carbon (with the latter designed to “feel like 31.8”), this is one instance where there was never anything wrong with the “old” standard, so it is nice not to be forced into 35mm “upgrades.”

The bars add convenient markings for the stem, grips (or to cut the 800mm width down more easily), and controls. This is great for getting your cockpit set up evenly, quickly and, if you’re changing parts out, consistently. Likewise, the OS 31.8 stem uses the foolproof “no gap” design, making evenly torquing the stem bolts an easy process. The polished/black look on the stems is nice, adding contrast without resorting to bright anodized colours that never really quite match other parts on your bike. Once installed, the bars and stem all stayed in place as you’d expect throughout the test period.

While most stems these days are short enough hat it’s easy to do well at being light and stiff, the 31.8mm Gradient Alloy bars do noticeably add comfort when compared to even 35mm alloy bars and certainly compared to stiffer 35mm carbon fibre bars. Some riders may prefer the feeling of instant, harsh feedback from the larger diameter bars. My wrists and I are quite happy with the more forgiving ride of the 31.8 Gradient bars. I don’t feel like there’s any loose in precision and I certainly felt sharper and stronger at the end of long rides with these compared to any 35mm bar I’ve tried.

Gradient Modular Direct Mount crankset

Lightweight, for its DH/Enduro purpose, the Gradient crankset tips the scales at 620 grams (175mm with a 34t chainring). FSA uses a three step process to make the crankset light and stiff, starting with two forged halves that are then individually CNC’d to hollow out the inside then bonded together. They’re fully DH-rated, passing EFBE testing.

The hard-anodized arms are black with nice silver highlights. Arms are connected by an AL7075 alloy BB392EVO spindle. They are compatible with FSA’s 7075 CNC’d chainrings, which use the prominent teeth of the brand’s Megatooth design. The “Modular” refers to the adjustable chainline, between 52-55mm, adding to the expansive compatibility of FSA’s BB392EVO standard. The Gradient cranks come in three lengths: 165mm, 170mm and 175mm, and with chainrings from 30-36t.

The silver highlights add a distinctive look to the Gradient crankset. Most testing was done on an eMTB but the cranks saw action on a few different bikes, including a hardtail.

Our take

The Gradient’s weight is good, for a DH-rated crankset in alloy, but not amazing if you’re more interested in using them as a trail or endure set. Canadian pricing is also right up there next to some high-end carbon options. But they feel solid, have sharp looks, even if the polished/ano look may be divisive. For cranksets, there’s also a large contingent of riders that prefer the safety of alloy over carbon for more aggressive riding. Having experienced snapping a set of carbon fibre cranks, this is very understandable. So it is nice that FSA makes a very strong alloy set at a weight competitive with carbon fibre.

What makes the Gradient’s stand out, though, is the modular design, with its adjustable chainline, allows the Gradient to work with a wider range of bikes. These things are built to last and, if you’re concerned about moving to a new frame with a different chainline, it’s likely the Gradient cranks will be able to move with you.

FSA Gradient 2025: Pricing and availability

The new Gradient line is available starting at Sea Otter in California this weekend. Suggested pricing is below.