Review: Garmin Edge MTB is finally a mountian bike-specific GPS computer

Garmin is, by a large margin, the biggest brand in fitness tracking. It is kind of surprising that, over its decades of dominance, the brand had never come out with a computer made specifically for mountain biking. That changed in June with the release of the Edge MTB. We’ve had one in for review for the past five months to see whether Garmin’s first dedicated mountain bike effort was worth the wait.

The short of it is, the Edge MTB is impressive but not quite perfect. While there are some small issues, I think it should also be the default choice among Garmin devices for anyone looking for a computer that primarily rides mountain bikes, of any kind. Read on to find out why, what features set it apart from other Edges and any other bike computer, and what issues and limitations remain.

Garmin Edge MTB: What’s different

Garmin takes a few approaches to making the Edge MTB mountain bike-specific. As we covered when this computer launched over the summer, there’s significant added protection, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass for the screen. It is lighter, just 58g in its slim casing, no touch screen, and two new ride profiles, all meant to appeal to off-road users. It’s also the first Garmin to use 5 Hz GPS tracking, though that is only available in certain modes to balance out the increased energy demands of that level of tracking.

The added layers of protection mean that the actual screen, while bright, is quite small. Small enough that it is quite a noticeable change going back and forth between the Edge MTB and an older Edge 530, let alone an 840. There’s lots of detail, and lots of information available. But it can be a bit trickier to see it while riding. That meant, for me, editing data screens to 2-3 data fields I really wanted to see. Garmin does also drop a lot of the advanced training and performance metrics, more targeted at the road crowd, from the Edge MTB.

Garmin Edge MTB, Edge 530, Edge 840 The smaller screen makes data field choice key, but colour displays make it easy enough to read on trail Maps are definitely smaller, though Garmin Edge 530 Garmin Edge MTB

The flip-side of that is that I really do appreciate the smaller screen for mountain biking. I liked the tiny Edge 130 when I tested that for the same reason. Not hitting trees is usually a bigger concern than seeing a lot of data while riding, so its nice to also not worry about having a large screen protruding off the front of the handlebars, waiting to be smashed.

On that front, Garmin also has a new top-tube mount for the Edge MTB. This is in addition to the usual stem/bar/steerer tube mounts that are available. It reflects the way a lot of riders are mounting devices. I.e. out of harms way.

Enduro and downhill mode

In terms of usage, what sets the Edge MTB apart from other Edge units is the new ride functions. Unlike some other ride profiles, which just let you set different data fields, new enduro and downhill ride modes do actually change how the Edge MTB records your ride.

Enduro mode: Detail when it matters

Enduro recording mode is designed to reflect the way a lot of mountain bikers ride. There’s the climbing part of the ride. And the descending part of the ride. And, for many riders, it’s really the latter that is the most interesting. So enduro mode twists the lap function to switch between climbing mode and descend mode. Garmin then records ascend and descent for each of those laps (as well as aggregating them into ride totals, as usual). As a bonus, descend mode activates the uber-detailed 5 Hz tracking. Climb mode reverts to standard (1 Hz) recording, as do all other recording modes but downhill.

I like this in theory, even beyond Garmin’s intended use (more on that below) but I did find using enduro mode required some adaptations in my riding habits. I’m not the most tech-adept, or interested rider, I’ll freely admit that. This either makes me great or the worst for testing these devices, as I get annoyed when I can’t easily adapt to a new device or it doesn’t add to my ride in some way.

For example, when doing a ride that might be classified by Garmin as “enduro,” I tend to stop at the top of a hill before dropping in. I think a lot of us do like to stop at the top of long hills or before long descents. That meant I wanted to both pause the ride and hit a lap button to get into downhill mode without starting recording in downhill mode. I guess that’s not necessary, I could just hit lap or just press pause. But I never really settled on a habit, and would end up recording climbs in 5 Hz descend mode and descents in climb. Not the biggest deal, but also not the point of enduro mode.

All that to say, with more buttons and features comes a bit more complication that takes some getting used to when using the Enduro ride profile. All the other ride profiles (except downhill) work the same as they always have.

The 5 Hz recording does make a significant difference when tracking rides, though. Especially in areas with really tight, twisting singletrack and/or trails that run close to each other.

Garmin Edge MTB - 5 Hz in blue What an out-and-back on the same trail looks like on an Edge 530

5 Hz strategies for all

If you’re reading this and your first question is, “Wait, I can only record in 5 Hz in ‘descend’ mode?” you’re not alone. Garmin’s interpretation of “MTB” is, for the Edge MTB, very gravity focused. Which carries some irony, as releasing the Edge MTB is kind of an admission that mountain biking’s otherwise been an afterthought.

The are a couple factors here. Edge devices, particularly smaller ones like the 1– series and 5– series, already served cross country and general trail riding well enough, so it makes sense for the Edge MTB to be more gravity focused. But it’s also fair for cross country and trail riders to want the more detailed tracking. The easy work-around is to use “climb” mode when riding to trails or on access roads. Then, to get the more detailed tracking of 5Hz, switch to “descend” when you turn into trails, no matter which way a trail points. I’ve used this strategy when riding to one particularly convoluted and overlapping network of local trails (aptly named “The Vortex”), to balance the extra battery drain of 5 Hz with the visibly better mapping it delivers.

Downhill mode: Shuttle with ease

Downhill mode solves one of those problems that isn’t huge, but is frustrating. Having to, or wanting to pause your ride every lap when shuttling, or riding chairlifts. It’s not essential, but it’s a small reminder that the computer you’re using wasn’t designed with you in mind.

Why is this necessary? If your like me, an average day shuttling with any other computer usually involves forgetting to stop or re-start at either end of a lap, then recording the uplift instead of the ride for several laps. Or just not recording anything for a while. “Just do it right, if you care that much,” I can hear you arguing. Well, I’d rather think about my ride than recording my ride. With the MTB’s downhill mode, you can get accurate recording without thinking about it. Downhill mode also gives you a more accurate sense of your meters descended / climbed without counting the uplifts, and without recording your ride as a ski day.

Gates: A built-in line coach and suspension tech in one

One really interesting new feature to debut on the Garmin Edge MTB is the “Gates” feature. Gates break down a continuous section riding – whether that’s a race course, trail or series of trails, into smaller sections.

This is one of the more creative features introduced by Edge MTB, so we’re going to talk quite about about what gates are, what they are not, and how to use them (or not). And how they might be useful beyond mountain biking.

Gates are not segments

Let’s get one thing out of the way before we get into details. Gates are not segments, and not meant to replace segments. Garmin already offers a segments feature (as does, uh, Strava) designed to let you track and compare performance over numerous, longer sections of trail and compare your results to others, and to yourself over time.

What are Gates, then?

Gates are designed to, according to Stephan Lund, Garmin’s Sr. Product Manager, “Provide real-time split performance on a continuous course,” and then “be able to adjust behaviour, line choice, gear setup (suspension, tire pressure) and see that performance difference in a single session.” This could be to asses line choice or to give feedback on how suspension changes are working. Did one click of rebound actually make you faster through that rock garden? Did taking that outside line into the corner actually make you faster?

They do so by breaking down a continuous section of course (a DH track, trail, or race course) into shorter sections, then automatically comparing across repeated laps during a single session (without having to hit the lap button). Like, say, at a downhill race, where you’re doing repeat laps of a course. Or during a practice session repeating a single trail. The Edge MTB’s class-leading 5 Hz recording rate is key to achieving the detailed tracking required to make this feature functional.

While riding a series of gates, the Edge MTB lights up either bright green or red. This tells you, in a very easy to see while riding fashion, whether you are ahead or behind your best time on the current split.

There are some limitations and possibilities designed into this feature that really only make sense with that intention in mind (and might seem frustrating if you’re thinking of Gates as Segments…).

Gates uses and limitations

Using gates effectively, I found, required knowing what it was measuring so I could set up a series of gates properly. Garmin sets a minimum of 25m between gates. That’s, in part, because each gate are 20m wide (10 to each side of the setpoint. This is why gates are directional, too). You can try set them up closer together, but your recording might not be as consistent as is possible.

“To consistently capture splits, the gates are designed fairly wide,” Lund explained. “To ensure that the trigger is captured in all conditions, especially when trails are wider or offer different line choices. The last thing we wanted was for riders to set up these gates and then just slightly miss a split trigger and not get a lap time if the gate position was just a little off.”

This level of detail is also why you have to set gates manually, in person, instead of at home on Garmin Connect.

Before I asked Lund about this, these limitations led to some frustration. I had been trying to set gates too close together, on either side of a FSR breaking up a trail, in one instance. Another time, I tried to set a series on two parallel trails in a very tightly spaced group of trails. Here, a trio of trails start from one spot before branching out and reconvening 400m later. Perfect corner practice trails. The start and end were close enough together that, when I used gates to try capture the entire trail, the Edge got confused. Lund recommend a separate series of gates for each trail (but you can only ride one series of gates per activity, currently). It could also work to put gates at smaller chunks, further into each trail, to try improve speed on a series of 4-5 corners instead of the whole trail.

This reflects, again, the difference between gates and segments. Whole trail = segment. Breaking one trail into multiple sections = gates.

One limitation remains that Gates doesn’t allow for comparing time between rides. There are arguments for and against this, and Garmin did hint that this could be possible in a future update. For now, Gates remain an interesting feature for its specific use.

So where are gates useful?

The intended use is, again, gravity focused. We found uses beyond that, which we’ll talk about below. But Garmin has downhill tracks or enduro race courses, which are often set up to exist only for a specific race weekend. In this case, it can be a real-time line-coach, telling you whether your outside line into a corner was actually faster, or just felt faster. It can also help tune suspension, tire choice or pressure for a specific track, when you don’t have the benefit of Fox’s Jordi Cortes sitting in the pits waiting to tune your suspension for you.

The same goes for setting up baseline suspension settings at home. Or practicing technique on home trails, where slow is smooth, smooth is fast, but smooth doesn’t always feel fast. The Edge MTB can give that empirical reassurance that the changes you’re making are actually translating into speed.

Since Gates are designed with race weekends in mind, it would be great to be able to share gate series’ with other, like teammates. Since setting up gates is kind of labour intensive, it would be ideal if a coach or single rider could set up a series of gates for a race weekend that they could then share it, instead of everyone having to go set up their own gates individually. I asked Garmin about this and its coming. Next week, actually. Users will be able to transfer gates seres’ via Garmin Share between all MTB and x50 Edge devices.

Garmin Gates – life beyond the trails

Gates aren’t just useful for gravity racing, though. They were designed with downhill and enduro in mind, but the way the function applies really well to cross country race courses and cyclocross, too. Or anything where you’re doing multiple laps of a single course and want to asses your performance in real-time over specific, key sections of course. If you’re at a local cross race, you often only get a couple of practice laps and then have to refine your line selection while racing.

I set a series up for a recent cyclocross race while doing a warm up lap, splitting the course up into different sections based on a series of corners, a punishing hill, a few technical sections and the other parts between. With how much a ‘cross course doubles back close to itself, I did have to be careful where I set the gates with the 25m range, but that wasn’t hard. But it was nice to actually asses if my lines were making corners faster or… not. Or just to glance down and occasionally see green late in the race when it felt like I was just getting slower and slower. All of this is very useful on the Edge MTB. Gates are also now available on the Edge 550/850, too.

Garmin MTB: Is it different enough to be worth it?

For Garmin’s first effort at a dedicated mountain bike computer, the Edge MTB comes out of the start gate at full speed. Features like additional protection, compact size and 5 Hz recording are enough to set it apart from other, more general use Edge devices.

Based on those features alone, it would clearly be my choice if I were going out to buy, or replace a Garmin device (or any bike computer) right now, as someone who primarily spends my time off-road. Even, as you may have guessed from my examples, as someone whose riding isn’t limited to just gravity-fed pursuits. Features like gates are a bonus, even if they’re slightly more niche than you’ll use on a daily, or even weekly basis.

Is it different enough to ditch your current, perfectly functioning Edge device? Maybe not, unless your primarily riding is enduro or shuttling or you really want the gates feature or Downhill Mode (and don’t have a Edge 550).

The Garmin Edge MTB is $580.00 in Canada. That’s$70 less than the Edge 550, which adds an array of training and performance metrics more targeted to the roadie crowd. It’s more than the much-simpler, black and white display Edge 130 Plus ($270).