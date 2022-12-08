Review: MET Terranova MIPS

MET produces a wide range of helmets for everything from World Cup downhill to road racing and commuting. The Terranova MIPS brings all the Italian brand’s experience to bear on a trail (and eMTB) helmet in a more approachable price range.

The basics of the MET Terranova MIPS is increased coverage, at the temples and back of the head, to suit trail riding. MET adds a MIPS liner for added protection. We’ve previously ridden the convertible Parachute MCR MIPS and found it to be well-constructed and comfortable to ride in. All of that continues in the Terranova.

MET Terranova MIPS: The helmet

The Terranova is a simplified version of MET’s top-end Roam model. That helmet has a few extra features, but the Terranova MIPS offers the same style of protection, which MET says is aimed at trail and eMTB riding, at a more approachable, $200 price point. The Terranova is actually slightly lighter, too.

MET extends the Terranova’s shell lower over the temples and the back of the head, compared to lighter-use helmets designed for XC. This adds weight (a medium weighs 355 grams) but also adds protection in areas relevant to more technical off-road riding.

MIPS system and extended coverage at the back of the helmet MET wraps the polycarbonate layer around inside of the Terranova's brim, including in the venting channels, for durability. Less venting, but solid construction out back. MIPS-C2 liner sits inside the Terranova shell. A standard buckle holds the straps in place MET Terranova MIPS

Construction and features

There are a few details that make the Terranova construction stand out. MET uses a full polycarbonate wrap around the EPS liner, including on the brim and well into the vent holes, to make the helmet more durable. This keeps the protective foam from scratching as easily. There are 17 vents to keep air flowing through the Terranova, including channels inside the helmet to facilitate ventilation. Two of these function as a secure glasses storage space.

The Terranova has a slightly longer visor than some other helmets. It’s designed to bend and flex during a crash instead of shearing off. MET says this helps manage extra rotational forces and prevents any sharp plastic shards from protruding off the helmet after a crash.

A MIPS-C2 brain protection sits inside the helmet’s shell. It’s not built in, like some other brands, but it is still functional. The Terranova MIPS received a five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. MET also offers a non-MIPS version of the Terranova that is slightly less expensive.

MET uses a 360-degree fit system, its own Safe-T Duo retention system, to keep even pressure and a comfortable fit. There are four vertical positions to make sure the retention system doesn’t sit on any pressure points. MET says the Terranova is ponytail compatible, too, though I didn’t get to test that feature. The straps use a standard buckle in place of a more expensive fidlock system.

MET Terranova offers more coverage around the temples. Venting on the helmet brim helps airflow. MET Terranova MIPS fits most sunglasses securely.

Review: MET Terranova MIPS on the trails

MET delivers comfort and quality construction with the Terranova MIPS and delivers it at a price that is at the lower end of comparable MIPS-equipped trail helmets.

The retention system is easy to adjust with one hand and easy to make comfortable. Vertical adjustment takes a bit more effort but, once you find the most comfortable of the four settings, it stays in place. The chin straps were similarly comfortable.

MET’s tool-free visor also stays in place well, which isn’t always the case with such visors. There’s room for sunglasses and even goggles under the visor in its highest position. It’s a longer visor than I’m used to, but it didn’t obstruct my vision in any way. Having a place to hold glasses is a big win, since some lids still don’t have this feature. Not all glasses will fit perfectly (the wider arms on a pair of POC’s didn’t fit nicely, but did stay in place) but most should fit fine.

Ventilation on the Terranova is good, especially for a helmet with this much coverage, but not amazing. That could be due to having fewer vents than the more expensive Roam, or because the vents are small in some locations (especially on the back of the helmet).

All in, MET’s quality construction gives the Terranova a more expensive appearance than its price. It is comfortable to wear, breathes well, but not amazing, and delivers solid protection.

MET Terranova MIPS

MET offers the Terranova MIPS in three sizes and six colours. The MIPS-equipped version retails for $200 (USD 160).

Small: 52/56 cm (335 g)

Medium: 56/58 cm (355 g)

Large: 58/61cm (375 g)