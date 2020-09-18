Review: Moustache Samedi 27 Trail 6

Moustache, a France-based ebike-only manufacturer, has been making bikes for several years. It has grown its line from the original seven models to offering 65 ebike options from urban commuter to trail slayer. It’s the latter I tested in the form of the new Samedi 27 Trail 6.

The Samedi comes equipped with 150-mm of front and rear travel provided by a Fox 34 Performance fork, as well as Moustache’s custom Magic Grip Control shock. A burly set of 2.8″-wide Maxxis tires – Minion DHF in front, Rekon in the back – give the Samedi a big footprint when mated to the Moustache Alloy rims. Other house-brand components include the handlebar, stem, crankset, saddle, and even a Moustache branded 120-mm dropper post. A 12-speed Shimano SLX shifter and 10–51 tooth cassette are mated to an XT rear mech to give the Samedi all the range you could need. A set of Shimano MT520 and MT500 brakes round out the build.

The specs would put this bike in the aggressive, trail-riding category. The geometry chart, however, tells a different story. A 66.9-degree head-tube angle is a bit steep for current trail bikes. The 435-mm reach is pretty short for the medium size test bike. Yet, paired with the 75-degree seat angle, the reach does create a very comfortable and upright riding position. I found the power delivery of the Bosch Performance Line CX motor smooth and predictable in all the modes, which include eco, tour, eMTb and turbo. I spent most of my time in turbo and eMTb modes because faster is better. But I did need to use the tour mode for tighter switchbacks when the faster modes would sometimes push the front end through turns.

Moustache Samedi – Saturday rides, extended

There is no denying that blasting up a steep technical climb on the Samedi is a riot. The plush 150 mm of travel eats up obstacles and stays remarkably planted even when in turbo mode. Because of the fat tires and longer travel, I didn’t expect the Samedi to climb as well as it does; the front end is very tame and allows you to pilot the bike around or even over obstacles easily. More technical downhill sections are a bit of a different story. The big tires and longer travel do a good job of keeping the bike on line while descending, but once you pick up speed in rougher or tighter sections of trail, I found it more difficult to have confidence. It would have been nice to see a Fox 36 or equivalent fork to help steer the Samedi’s battery and motor. Instead of a 180-mm rotor in the rear, I would have preferred a 203-mm disc to match the front. It’s a similar story with the brakes: four-piston calipers would have been better front and back, as opposed to just in the front.

After a few rides on different terrain, I think the Samedi shines on big, long, epic technical rides. Don’t let the 150 mm

of travel fool you: this bike can and will go cross country and could even help some riders build their technical abilities and confidence.

Moustache Samedi 27 Trail 6

Components

12-speed Shimano SLX shifter, 10-51 tooth SLX cassette, XT rear derailleur, 34-tooth FSA chainring

Drive System

Bosch Performance Line CX with 75 Nm of torque and 625-Wh PowerTube battery

Suspension

Fox 34 Performance fork, Moustache Magic Grip Control shock, both with 150 mm of travel

Wheels

27.5″ Moustache Alloy

Sizes

S, M, L, XL

Price

$8,300

Website

moustachebikes.com