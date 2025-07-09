Review: OneUp Components Clip pedals vs. Shimano M8120 pedals

Over the past few years, OneUp Components from Squamish has carved out a solid niche for itself in the component market, especially with its stellar dropper post. Flat pedals have been available from OneUp for a while now, but in early 2025, the company launched its Clip pedals.

These pedals aren’t just another Shimano SPD pedal knock-off: they’re a major redesign intended to deliver a new pedalling platform that represents the best of all worlds. The biggest difference, according to OneUp, is the move to eliminate unnecessary play in the cleat-to-binding connection and to increase the maximum release tension, the net result of which is a pedal that offers you greater adjustability and control on the trail.

The nitty-gritty on the OneUp Components Clip pedals

Before diving into the ride experience, it’s useful to dig into the numbers—and compare the Clip pedals with their most direct competitor: a pair of Shimano M8120 (XT-level) pedals that I’ve been running for a couple of years. (The measurements for the Shimano pedals were done with a ruler rather than a digital caliper, so are close approximations.)

Attribute OneUp Clip pedals Shimano M8120 clipless pedals Weight 410 g with four pins per side 440 g, with no pins Thickness 14.4-mm body, 26.8-mm binding 18-mm body, 31-mm binding (est.) Size 80 mm x 90 mm (W x L) 63 mm x 94 mm (W x L) (est.) Stance width 57.5 mm (centre of clip to outside of crank face) 56 mm Float 5 degrees (12 degrees release angle) 4 degrees (13 degrees release angle)

As you can see, the biggest difference is the larger surface area on the Clips.

A few other pertinent details about the OneUp pedals: the included cleats are SPD compatible and come with 1-mm spacers that allow you to fine-tune the fit; they use an inboard igus bushing and three outboard sealed cartridge bearings to keep things spinning smoothly; everything spins on a chromoly steel axle; and there are eight hollow threaded pins per pedal. Anodized pedal bodies are available in black, red, green, blue, orange, purple, grey and bronze.

The install and ride of the OneUp Components Clip pedals

The pedal install was as simple as you’d expect: some grease, pedal washers and an 8-mm hex wrench are all you need to get things going. The initial cleat install—without the spacers—on a new pair of Shimano ME7 shoes was identical to a Shimano cleat install.

The first ride on the new OneUp pedals was good. The team behind the component hadn’t cut any corners. The platforms disappeared underfoot when I was clipped in and did their job silently, which is always a good sign. I won’t claim to be the most graceful of riders out there, but the pedals did offer plenty of control over my bike on technical North Shore terrain. I did find that clipping in and out on the initial setting was a little tougher than my personal preference, even when I backed the tension screw off all the way. I installed the 1-mm spacer under the cleats and that solved all of my issues. Clipping in and out after that has been a breeze, but I did leave the pedal tension backed almost all the way off.

Given that the largest actual difference between the OneUps and Shimano M8210 is overall surface area, this was where I looked for a difference in feel. It’s not night and day, but it is perceptible because we’re talking about a difference in width of 17 mm—there’s simply more support under foot. That width going to come in handy on longer rides when you’re spending a lot of time standing.

Float with the stock cleats is good, and with them properly positioned, I never felt like I needed more than I had to work with nor did I feel like my feet were slopping around. Wear on the pedals has been fine over the course of half a dozen rides. Even though there have been a few pedal strikes, the grey anodizing is holding out reasonably well. I can’t say that I actually noticed more grip thanks to the four pins on each side of the pedals, but logically they make sense and should increase shoe traction so I’m not going to fault OneUp for adding them.

Final thoughts

Long-term durability is a bit of an unknown at this stage, but OneUp includes a pedal bearing nut tool in the box with each pair of pedals so you can easily disassemble, clean and grease the axle system. A little time on the workbench after a hard winter and your pedals will be as good as new.

The last real consideration when purchasing these pedals is price. The Clip pedals come in at $219, which is $29 more than the Shimano M8120 pedals. It’s a step up, but not a lot when you’re slapping them on a bike that (likely) costs several thousand dollars.

OneUp’s Clip pedals are a great option if you’re looking for a new set of SPD pedals for your mountain or gravel bike. They work well, look sharp, offer a larger surface area for your feet, and they’re from a Canadian company. What more could you ask for?