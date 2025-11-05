Review: Project 321 G3 hubs deliver made-in-Canada speed

There is a seemingly-endless array of high end and boutique hubs available to riders right now. That makes standing out from the brightly-anodized crowd a tall order for even the most established brands. But that’s exactly what Canadian-made Project 321 is doing.

Through a combination of impeccable production quality, distinctive design and Ontario-based production, the small brand is going toe-to-toe with some of cycling’s most storied outfits. An array of fancy colours doesn’t hurt, either.

After spending more than a year on the new G3 hub, we’re suitably impressed by the made-in-Canada hub. It rolls fast, it rolls relatively quietly, and it looks good doing so.

3, 2, 1, Go… north

While P321 hubs are now manufactured in Ontario, the brand’s origins are in Bend, Oregon and, before that, California. Jake Liles started making the hubs in his garage. When his innovative magnetic pawl design caught on, and orders kept increasing, scaling up from garage to a proper operation proved challenging. With extensive experience in precision manufacturing already, and a keen interest in cycling, North Arc Capital stepped in to join the party. Join because, while North Arc Precision now owns P321 and production moved to Mississauga, Ont., Liles is still very much involved in the brand he created.

That’s allowed Project 321 to continue build in Ontario on the groundwork laid in Oregon, adding North Arc’s extensive expertise and equipment for high-end manufacturing to Liles’ design. That allows Project 321 to manufacture high quality parts in house, from hub shells to drive rings and pawls.

The latest is the G3 hub, the third generation of Project 321’s hub design.

Driven by magnetic forces

The key technology at the heart of G3 hubs is the M-Pulse drive mechanism. Instead of a series of springs, often tiny, driving pawls into the drive ring, like on most hubs, P321 employs magnets. This reduces drag while coasting, reduces maintenance and, as a fringe (or not-so-fringe) benefit, makes the G3 hubs run quieter than most hubs with comparably-quick engagement.

And the G3’s do have very quick engagement. Those magnetic pawls drive a 72-tooth drive ring, giving the G3 hubs 288 points of engagement for a 1.25-degree engagement angle. That’s not quite the fastest out there, but it’s certainly on the faster side.

Project 321's 6-Lock system converts between center lock and six-bolt Center lock option is straight forward. But that ridge on the inboard side of the centerlock flanges is key That's where the inboard side of the 6-bolt mount sits. A 6-bolt rotor attaches to the part that, in this photo, is blue, with the bolts threading into the silver, inboard ring to lock the rotor in place. It's clever, and it works That outboard piece is interchangeable. So you can match the hub, you can mix-and-match, and you can replace it (and the inner silver ring) if you ever damage either. There are many, many colour options beyond blue and gold

6-Lock keeps standards open

The other innovation on the G3 hub is the 6-lock disc rotor mount. This allows for easy switches between centerlock and six-bolt rotors. It also means if you manage to mess up and strip the threads while installing a six-bolt rotor, your hub shell isn’t ruined. If you cross-thread or strip the lock-ring on a centre lock rotor you can’t fix it, but you can at least switch to six-bolt, meaning your entire hub isn’t garbage. Neither is a super common occurrence, but it’s also nice to have that assurance in your back pocket if you plan on keeping these hubs for a long time. And it does happen. I’ve come perilously close to doing it myself during a frantic, late-night-before-the-race wrenching session in a hotel room where a lack of proper tools almost ended a wheelset and a weekend at the races.

On that note, P321 also designs the G3 hubs to be easily interchangeable between HG, XD and Microspline drivers and designs its axles and endcaps to make switching, and finding replacement parts, as easy as possible. The hubs come in 28 or 32-hole drilling for lighter or burlier builds. P321 also offers a range of hub standards including non-Boost, Boost and Superboost, so these can fit your latest super-bike or breathe life into a long-running “forever bike” or favourite frame. Old bikes deserve good parts too!

P321 manufactures the G3 hub using 7075 aluminum, which can be anodized in 12 colour ranging from sleek to very bright (“Mountain Dew” is one of the brighter options). You can further customize that by mix-and-matching the hub shell, 6-Lock ring, and end-caps to make each hub a rainbow or to perfectly match a frame’s two-tone paint scheme.

M-Pulse: Science equals speed

While colours are nice, and I really do like the blue/gold mixed to match my Naked frame, speed is more fun. The G3’s roll noticeably faster that most hubs I’ve tried.

This is noticeable from the minute you roll your bike out for a ride, with how easily you pick up speed on descents. Few things feel worse than hearing or feeling the rub of a misaligned disc rotor at the start of the ride. But the inverse is true, too. Just feeling the absence of drag when rolling my bike out of the shed gets me more hyped to ride. How good is the G3 on this front? Well, for context, it’s one of the few constant wheels in a rotating cast of test bikes that often come with the latest and greatest high-tech, high-cost hubs. Not only does the G3 match or exceed the performance of all these brand new hubs, but it’s continued to do so for well over a year at this point.

Beyond M-Pulse

Most of this is down to the magnetic pawl actuation, which allows the G3’s to coast freely compared to spring-actuated pawls. But P321 also opts to use beefy bearings, including a double row where the freehub body meets the hubshell, and a very solid axle instead of trying to shave weight. The idea, they argue, is to keep everything as close to perfectly aligned as possible to add longevity to that “new” feeling.

I’ve long been a sucker for high-engagement hubs. They suit the slow, techy trails I’ve spent years riding in Victoria and the constant grade-reversals, punchy climbs and quick descents that I learned to ride on in Edmonton’s sprawling River Valley network. I may not have World Cup power in my legs but knowing I can put down what power I do have exactly when I want to, or need to, is important to me on the trail. The G3’s, with 1.25-degree engagement (via 288 p.o.e.) deliver the, instant action I crave without the added drag of some uber-fast hubs. I can remember only one, single instant where the G3’s didn’t perform exactly as expected and they’ve been flawless ever since.

Silence equals (more) speed

High engagement has, historically, been closely tied to hub volume, though, and I’ve become increasingly disenchanted with the cultish “louder is better” mindset that rules over hub design. I want to hear the trail. I want to hear where my friends are on the trail. For sure, I don’t want to have to shout to hear them over the racket emanating from my rear wheel any time we’re coasting. I still want to hear my hub, sort of, but I don’t want it to drown out my surroundings.

P321’s G3 strike a good balance that I think will appeal to both sides of the loud v. quiet debate. The magnetic pawls sound fancy, with a precise and distinctive whirrrr, but they run at a lower volume. Talking to the people behind P321, you can also lower or raise the volume on them by changing the oil volume in the hub. So all of you who still want to scare dog walkers on the multi-use paths can still get a startlingly-loud whine from the G3’s, if you want.

Review: Project 321 G3 hubs

With the G3, Project 321 delivers a made-in-Canada (Ontario!) hub to rival the best high-end hubs on the market. A trifecta of an interesting magnetic pawl design helping deliver impressive efficiency on the trail, 6-lock keeping disc mount standards wide open and quality machining making sure this is all made to an exceedingly high standard, the G3 stands apart from the herd of brightly covered boutique brands. And yes, it is available in an array of colours, including mix-and-match, that will complement any frame. Performance, quality, looks, compatibility, and made in Ontario. What more could you want?

Pricing for the Project 321 G3 starts $290 for a black front hub and $615 for a black rear hub (which is, just as an fun coincidence, $905 a set, matching Mississauga’s area code). If you want to brighten your build, all other individual colours are $305 for a front hub and $635 for a rear hub. The custom colour program, as tested here with Boost front spacing and 157mm (“Superboost”) spacing starts as $320 for the front hub and $655 for the rear hub. That’s expensive, but on par with other high-end hubs (and significantly less than Chris King).

G3 hubs are available directly from Project 321, both as hubs or as complete prebuilt or custom wheelsets with WeAreOne, NOBL or Chromag rims. They’re also now an option when ordering wheels through NOBL.