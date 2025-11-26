Review: Riding the wild-looking Lal Bikes Katana

As far as bike design goes, it doesn’t get much more unique than the Katana, Lal Bike’s debut bike. And, with just one bike in existence so far, the Katana is truly unique. It’s also the only bike currently using Lal’s innovative Supre Drive design.

When Lal released the Katana, it created quite a stir. So, when the chance arose to ride this made-in-B.C. rig, we were more than stoked. Cedric Eveleigh, the founder of Lal, we were eager to see how this wild idea works out in the real world.

Lal Bikes Katana: What is it?

Lal Bikes’ founder is the creator of SupreDrive and the Katana. But this isn’t the first bike to use the alternative drivetrain design. It first appeared on a Nicolai. While that partnership didn’t pan out, and we talk to Cedric a bit more about that in our interview with him, the idea is still building momentum. With the Katana, Lal gets to control every bit of frame design to present SupreDrive with its best foot forward.

The result is far from ordinary. The Katana uses a high pivot design, which is becoming less niche now that brands like Norco and Trek have committed to high pivot trail bikes. Lal’s put a ton of effort into making the high pivot design work without as significant a cost to pedalling efficiency, using a massive upper pulley wheel. The Katana also uses a mix of steel and carbon fibre for the frame, both made in house by Lal on the Sunshine Coast. What isn’t made by Lal is made by North Shore Billet, in an effort to keep things local.

That combination of materials and alternative design makes for a bike that turns heads. Literally turns heads. On our ride with Cedric, we were stopped repeatedly as other riders did double takes as we rolled by and wanted to find out more abou the bike. Whether they had heard of Lal or were just curious about the wild design, its a bike that gets noticed, and gets people excited.

We talked a lot about the bike on its release. But, to rehash some basic stats, the Katana’s running 130mm of high pivot rear suspension and a 150mm fork. The bike we rode was a size large, which is on the smaller side for me. But this is designed to be a trail bike, not some enduro sled. It’s geometry is progressive, but not extreme.

Riding the Katana: Trail ninja

The main reason for riding the Katana was to test out the Supre Drive, at least at first. I like distinctive bikes and a like metal frames, though, so I was also interested in seeing what this curious Canadian bike could do. We climbed up to a trail that I frequently use for testing bigger bikes. It has wide-open, fast chunky sections, it has slower chunky sections, it has some tech and it has a few jumps. I’d heard whispers that this was a quiet bike, and thought it’d be a great place to start. Still, I was blown away.

“Holy shit, it’s so quiet!” was, word for word, my first reaction. Cedric laughed, and asked if that was going to be in my review. So why not. I’ve ridden that trail countless times, and on many different bikes and the Katana still managed to surprise me. It’s not a little bit quieter. It’s on a completely different level.

There are a few elements contributing to the conspicuous and very welcome absence of noise. The Supre Drive, and its hydraulic chain tensioner, are the main culprit. The high pivot helps, as does the steel front triangle. But, for a bike with so much going on, including mostly external cable routing, I expected at least some rattling. It was silent. Nothing but the sound of rubber on dirt (or rocks) and some whirr from the rear hub. As I mentioned when reviewing a set of NOBL wheels with a silent hub, it is amazing how refreshing this is.

Also, for a bike that was admittedly a bit too small for me, it was remarkably composed. It had a balance of calm and responsiveness that calls to mind bikes from established boutique brands like Forbidden and Revel. Both offer shorter travel trail bikes that feel capable of much more, while still being fun on less challenging trails. I think it’s impressive that Lal’s bottled some of that magic in its first bike.

Part of this ride quality is down to the distinctive construction. The steel front triangle adds some damping while the carbon fibre rear end really lets the suspension work since, As Cedric reminded me, unsprung weight isn’t just the rear wheel, it’s also the rear triangle and all that is attached to it. Add in the potent combo of high pivot suspension and a shorter, 130-mm-travel rear end, and this bike is really adept across a good range of riding.

Supre Drive: Success beyond shifting

Speaking of what’s attached to the rear triangle, let’s talk a bit more about the Supre Drive. Getting a chance to ride this drivetrain was, again, the main focus of the test. And why we took out a test bike that was a bit under-sized compared to what I’d usually ride.

Covering the basics, Supre Drive shifts smoothly, quickly and quietly. It’s cable operated, and feels on par with anything on offer like that. The feel at the lever is smooth. The derailleur, which his tucked in behind the frame and away from damage, responds quickly and efficiently, even when shifting under load. Despite looking different, it works just as you’d expect a drive train to work. The revolutionary part is that it works that well without a derailleur hanging down below the rear axle waiting to be smashed.

Again, this drivetrain design is impressively quiet. That’s despite the chain running quite close to both sides of the chainstay. The hydraulic chain tensioner goes a long way towards making that possible. This tensioner, which controls the lower pulley wheel behind the chainring, is a necessity of the system. It is essentially functioning like the lower pulley wheel on a standard rear derailleur. But, since this tension is controlled by hydraulic damping, not just a spring, responds more consistently to movement across a broader range of speeds. Small movements, from shifting or small bumps? It’s quiet. Big hits while moving fast? Still quiet. And it can be this smooth without the “breakaway force” of some clutch derailleurs.

Final thoughts? Lal Bikes Katana proves sometimes different is better

The bike industry is a weird mix of being conservative and, at times, being weird for the sake of being weird. While riders are willing to get behind very convoluted suspension designs and weird frame shapes, drivetrains have remained relatively consistent since moving to 1x, other than adding electronics.

Lal Bikes’ Katana is definitely a little different. But it backs that up with undeniable performance. I’m super impressed with the Supre Drive and the bike Lal’s designed to showcase it. Seeing this design more widely adopted would mean some concessions from bike brands when designing frames, which could be a tough sell. But the idea has enough significant advantages, both in protecting the drivetrain and quieting it down significantly, that I hope at least some smaller builders will take a chance on the design so more people can experience it.

The Katana itself is a really interesting bike. It’s very impressive that the Lal bikes crew designed and made this steel/carbon bike entirely in house on the Sunshine Coast. That is a wide range of skills to demand from a small group, and it’s cool to see it pulled off so well.

Lal Katana is available for pre-order now. You can get your name in the cue with a refundable deposit, with bikes expected early in 2026. You can support Canadian, have a quiet bike, never smash a derailleur, and always have the most interesting bike on any ride.