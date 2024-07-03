Review: Ripton will make your denim dreams come true

Mountain bikers have a reputation for clothing that is, uh, “bright.” Especially among the spandex-clad XC crowd and near-spandex DH race crowd. But if you’re not getting between the tape, a more casual and less branded look is sometimes nice. Enter Ripton Co. The Colorado brand is brining casual looks together with performance comfort. So you can leave your Levi’s at home and still rock the Canadian Tuxedo on the trails.

After a year in Ripton’s shorts and riding pants, we’re impressed. Other attempts and bringing the casual denim look together with on-bike comfort have either missed the mark on the comfort side or lacked longevity. To borrow Ripton’s motto, “Life is Jort” but these jeans will last a long time.

Ripton Diesel Jorts

The core of Ripton’s line is jorts. These are made with lightweight, 9.5 oz. stretch denim made up of original and recycled fabrics (72.5 per cent cotton, 13 per cent recycled cotton, 3.5 per cent elastane, 13 per cent recycled polyester, specifically). They start with a 9.5″ inseam, but come in a hemmed or cut-off finish so you can easily cut them to whatever length you see fit.

These immediately became a favourite, on and off the bike. Honestly, I probably wore them more than I should have over the summer. That included several rides, but also most other days. They don’t look bike-specific, so they blend in great and are comfortable when in the saddle, even if it’s just rolling around town. The only downside on the bike is they probably won’t quite connect with any knee pads, especially if you accept Ripton’s invitation to cut them as shorter.

I like that they have a belt loops. I also like they didn’t bag out at all. While they did stretch a bit if I didn’t wash them for a while, they reliably snap back to true fit after a quick wash. Most importantly, these are super comfortable.

Ripton Diesel Jorts come in men’s sizes 28-38, cut off or hemmed finish on the legs (so you can cut to length as you see fit). Women’s Jorts have a 5.5″ inseam and come in sizes 24-36. They are USD 98.00.

Ripton Indigo Bike Pant

If you want more coverage or a bit more warmth on cooler days, Ripton also makes full length bike-specific jeans. In a bonus for racers looking to stay within the rules, Ripton cheekily points out these are UCI legal for downhill. Will that apply to many people? not likely, but it’s nice to know the brand’s looking out for all the denim destroyers out there.

Fit wise, these are a close cut and feature a taper towards the ankles. This keeps them clear of chainrings without being as near-spandex tight as some current pant offerings out there. There’s plenty of room in the knees to wear these pants with knee pads, full size or minimalist, without any tugging or pressure points. Ripton gets that room and comfort at the knees via a series of darts around the knees. That gives the Bike Pants a more sport-specific look, though Ripton offers a few versions of its jeans without this feature (and even some overalls). They also come in black, with a dual-layer knee for added durability, that makes the darting a little more subtle.

Zipper, button and a drawstrong. These pants are staying on. Blue jeans and three good pockets. Darts at the knees keep these jeans shaped for riding, even with pads under Ankles are slim, but not skin tight, and stretch enough that they're easy to remove at the end of the day A hook for hanging your pants

Ripton uses drawstrings along with a zipper and button to give a secure fit. I kind of wish these had the belt loops that are on the shorts, but they always felt secure while riding. They are make of a slightly heaver, but still very light 11.5 oz super-stretch denim, adding nylon in with the 66 per cent cotton. They feel super soft to the touch and are very comfortable on the bike.

There are also a series of three, fully zippered pockets to make sure anything you put in your pockets stays there.

I don’t want to get too serious about what is a fun product, but these jeans are great. Unlike any other attempts at bike-ready jeans, they haven’t stretched or bagged out. They are very, very comfortable. And they’re light enough that they work well on the bike.

Ripton Men’s Indigo Bike Pant comes in sizes XS – XXL for USD 169. Women’s Bike Pant comes in sizes XS-XL for the same price.

For those looking to complete the Canadian (Colorado?) Tuxedo look in performance cut and style, Ripton has an array of denim tops. These range from long sleeves to overalls, a full set of coveralls and even a “podium vest.”