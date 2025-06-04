Review: Shimano XTR Di2 M9200 finally goes wireless

Shimano is, finally, releasing a wireless version of its top-end XTR group. I say “finally” not only because it’s a long-overdue response to the brand’s main competitor in the mountain bike sphere, but because XTR M9200 is now nearly a decade in development. That’s a long time, even by Shimano standards. Is it worth the wait?

Earlier this year, we headed down to Tucson, Arizona to learn more about, then ride the new XTR M9200 group. With another four months riding the group through a wet spring on home turf on Vancouver Island, we’re confident that Shimano’s vision for wireless shifting is, while different than what’s already out there, a worthy competitor.

This release is more than just a shifter and derailleur, though. Shimano’s overhauled its brakes, fixing some lingering problems there. There’s also new wheels, cranks and chainrings but, notably, no new standards. Even the Di2 wireless protocol XTR uses comes from existing road groups.

Since there is so much to cover here, and we’ve had time to rack up significant miles on the new group, the format of this review will be a little different. After introducing the basics, we’ll give our thoughts on the group as a whole. Then we’ll move through details and opinions on the major parts individually and, finally, some thoughts on how it compares to the competition (er… SRAM). Buckle up, grab a coffee, and meet the new XTR M9200.

Shimano XTR M9200: A new (old) way to wireless

The core of XTR M9200 is, of course, that it ditches the cables that operated M9100. It is still a 1×12 drivetrain, it is just now electronic. While Shimano already released a Di2 XTR group (9050), way back in 2015, that was a fully wired group, and 2×11. On the road, Dura-Ace R9200 introduced a semi-wireless design where the shifters talked to the rear derailleur, but that was still wired to the front derailleur and a seat-tube stashed battery. That makes XTR Shimano’s first fully wireless groupset, a notable marker for the brand.

There’s more than just cutting cables, though. As always, Shimano took the time it needed to release XTR (and then maybe a bit more), and this group goes its own way with its vision for wireless shifting. So, while this is obviously a responds to Transmission, it looks and functions quite differently. That’s good for consumers, who now have more choice in their wireless drivetrains.

Specifically, instead of making XTR bulletproof, Shimano enables the rear derailleur to dodge bullets. A automatic impact recovery function and new, wedge-shaped derailleur body work together to allow the rear derailleur to swing back and out of the way when it’s hit and then, and this is the nifty part, return to the gear it was in without having to even stop pedalling. That sounds crazy, but it works. This agile approach to design allows Shimano to minimise the weight gains over M9100, though it is about 140 g heaver than the old rear mech, and stay lighter than the wireless competition.

Up front, Shimano opts for a familiar shape to the shifter, but with added features and all kinds of adjustability. There are single-shift and double-shifts, up and down, as well as click-and-hold to really run up or down the cassette. XTR does this all at the speed you would expect of a top-end race group. It is as fast as or, with click-and-hold, significantly faster than the already speedy and smooth XTR M9100 group, let alone the competition.

Shimano does all of this without introducing new standards. XTR M9200 runs off the same Hyperglide+ standard that all of its 12-speed drivetrains do. While most other parts, excepting rotors, chain and BB, are also updated, you could run this with your existing drivetrain, XTR or otherwise.

In fact, Shimano’s offering Upgrade Kits, for drivetrain and, separately, the new brakes, that allow you to convert your existing bike to wireless. Drivetrain kits include a derailleur, shifter, battery, charger and quick-link. That upgrade kit is still over $1,300 in Canada – this is still XTR – but that’s significantly less than a complete new drivetrain.

Beyond the cable-cutting, Shimano’s overhauled its brakes for XTR. The trail/enduro levers get a complete redesign, with a new look, new lever position (and angle) and new internals. Both two- and four-piston callipers are substantially updated with a new internals and pad shape. All of that aims at improving ergonomics, consistency across temperature ranges and making them run quieter.

Two new carbon fibre wheel sets round out the group, both breaking with long-standing Shimano traditions. One is a XC race focused sub-1,200 gram set and another trail/enduro focused set that prioritises durability and ease of maintenance.

Review: Shimano XTR, legacies and the new front in the wireless wars

Expectations are always high for any new XTR release but, with M9200 finally bringing Shimano into the wireless game, the stakes felt especially high for this release. It is a big moment for Shimano and there are a lot of expectations, from us reviewer nerds and consumers, for what XTR should deliver.

We showed up in Tucson for the press camp with a laundry list of demands for XTR, assuming there was no way Shimano could do all of it. It had to be wireless, and, assuming that, it couldn’t be heaver than XX SL, it shouldn’t be eMTB-specific, it shouldn’t be any slower than XTR M9100, it needed good battery life, have better shifters than SRAM’s pods, and maybe have a power meter option. Ideally, as few new, or clashing, standards as possible. Aside from the absence of a power meter, XTR ticked all the boxes and still had a few surprises in store for the launch, too.

Most importantly, XTR is fast. As on the road, Di2 adds speed and precision, with less upkeep, than mechanical XTR. Shifting performance is, in the best way possible, Hyperglide+ boosted by a Di2 motor. Mechanical was already fast and, with double-shifts and click-and-hold, you can run across the cassette as fast as your legs can spin the gears. XTR is still ultra-smooth when riding any kind of XC or trail, and it is still very smooth while shifting under load. Whether shifting during standing uphill efforts or mashing buttons mid-descent, XTR does as its told with minimal complaint. Higher cadences make XTR quieter for multiple shifts under load, but the derailleur always does exactly what I tell it to, immediately.

Shimano also gives a lot of control to the rider to set up XTR as best suits them. That means options and adjustability across the groupset. There are two cassette options, three different brake combinations, tons of ways to adjust the shifter functions and paddle position. That includes the ability to trim each individual gear while riding. There’s also the choice to run any frame, not just UDH frames, A lot of this might sound like common sense from a high-end group but has, as of late, been missing.

The other aspect of Shimano’s approach diverging approach to wireless that helps XTR stand out is its automatic impact recovery. While XTR is tough, it isn’t just tough. The smart approach allows Shimano to save weight on XTR and keep it shifting fast. Add in improvements to the brakes and some solid efforts on the wheel front and Shimano, while late to the game, lands in the world of wireless shifting with both feet. For more on what sets XTR apart, dive into the details in our part-by-part breakdown below.

Shimano XTR goes wireless. Photo: Sterling Lorence A short cage version cuts weight and improves ground clearance. Photo: Sterling Lorence While XTR 9200 is approved for light eMTB use, the eMTB specific M9260 hardwires into the system to enable AutoShift functions

Breaking down XTR M9200 (part by part)

XTR derailleur(s): smarter means faster

Shimano started its rear derailleur design by analysing how its M9100 series derailleurs were breaking. A pile of broken Enduro World Cup parts turned out a new shape for M9200. Instead of making XTR as strong as possible, at the cost of weight, Shimano uses a wedge shaped derailleur body to deflect the forces of front-on impacts.

This wedge shape required ditching the long-standing Shadow+ clutch mechanism for a new, narrower Shadow ES chain stabiliser. It uses a dual spring to keep tension across the range of its movement, doesn’t require any maintenance over time and (or but) can’t be turned off. It also improves chain wrap and, for eMTBers, allows full AutoShift function which had previously been a Linkglide-only function.

Shimano also sticks with a standard derailleur hanger (it will work with UDH hangars, to be clear) instead of direct mount. That option was considered but Shimano decided keeping the hangar as the failure point between the frame and derailleur body, especially for vertical impacts, was better. It also acts as a pivot point for frontal impacts.

Combined, these changes allowed Shimano to create the impressive automatic impact recovery function. When the derailleur is hit, torque sensors disengage the motor in the derailleur to allow it to move. It then automatically returns to the same position so you can keep riding, uninterrupted. This is crucial for, say, enduro or cross country racers who can’t stop mid-race to reset a derailleur that’s gone into “crash mode.”

The new shape also created room for Shimano to tuck the battery inside the parallelogram of the main derailleur body. There are several advantages to this, beyond getting around competitors patents. It gives better protection from weather and a secure closure to keep it in place. The battery also does not need to be removed during transportation, which is a major plus.

Shimano offers two versions: a short cage and a standard cage. Those match with the standard 10-51 cassette or a new 9-45 cassette. More on that below.

Review: Automatic return is wild.

Wireless is great, but automatic impact recovery kind of blew my mind. I happened to catch this in action during the press camp in Arizona (and it made immediate sense why they chose Tucson for the camp). Feeling it hit a rock and then seeing it beep-boop back into place before I could think to stop pedalling was crazy. Most new derailleurs are good, we’re far from the days of easily destroyed bits hanging way off our bikes, but this is still a bit step forward. Especially for the racer crowd, sure, but for the rest of us it also helps avoid causing more damage. Impacts are bad, but damage is often made worse when we keep riding not realising there’s a problem. Now, that problem fixes itself. After the impact in Tucson, I did have to trim the derailleur in one gear a slight bit. But that was to get it feeling new again, not because it wasn’t shifting at all.

The security and simplicity of hiding the battery inside the derailleur are great. That should be a given. The dual spring chain tensioner seems to do its job of keeping the chain in check well enough, and quietly enough. Though it can cause some noise when it enthusiastically returns from bigger impacts.

Adding all this wizardry does add weight. The rear mech gos from sub-250g on M9100 mechanical to between 389 and 391 g for XTR M9200. That’s still lighter than even XX SL Transmission, and a good bit lighter than XX Transmission, for comparison.

Shifter-shape-shifters (that do more)

Shimano to this as a “Shifter-shaped-shifter” at launch and the familiarity, elevated with a few new features, is the point. Shimano did try get weird during development, as they did with XTR 9050 a full 10 years ago. But found test riders preferred familiarity. So they made their existing shifter layout better.

The paddle angle and position is adjustable, making it far easier to suit your specific hands than the previous XTR. There’s still single, double-click and, like road Di2, multi-shift. You can adjust the speed of multi-shift from unreasonably fast to a still-fast speed that suits those of us that don’t spin our legs like a blender on “high.” The app can customise all of this, to set one or both paddles to single-shift or reverse their function. An additional manual switch on the shifter body locks both paddles to single-shift, if desired. The last feature was a “race day” request from enduro athletes.

There’s also a third, programmable function button. The default is that it allows you to trim the derailleur – adjusting each gear individually – while riding. That’s great for racing, but it can also be used to operate lights, change computer screens, or shift-modes on e-bikes. There’s also the possibility this could expand in the future.

Review: Familiarity, elevated

The tactile feel of XTR shifter paddles is great. It’s easy to tell when you’ve shifted, when you’ve shifted twice, and to feel the difference between the two. It’s easy to press, but still very clear when you’ve clicked. I ended up closer to the slower click-and-hold speed, relative to what the system is capable of (but still quite a bit faster than the competition) as it felt smoother for my lower-cadence riding. But any Road Runner-eques fast spinners out there will enjoy the faster setting. The double-shift does require some cadence to make it feel as smooth as single-shifts, but I still prefer it to having to single-shift twice.

The multi-axis adjustment makes it easier to feel more comfortable shifting. I’m just at the end of angle limit for both, but it’s made a big difference in ease of shifting. The less my thumb has to move from the bar, the better. The function button, and the ability to program it for a wide (and presumably expanding) range of functions is a good use of the freedom electronics open up over the restrictions of mechanical, while still keeping a familiar shape. The one-shift/double-shift lockout on the bottom is a nice detail, too. The only thing I do miss is the trigger function from mechanical shifting (being able to shift with the pointer finger from the opposite side).

Shimano's new lever design. Photo: Sterling Lorence Plenty of updates, inside and out, elevate the 4-piston trail callipers. Photo: Sterling Lorence Five degrees of upsweep: ergonomic changes look small, but can feel big. Photo: Sterling Lorence The XC brakes look similar, but get updates inside. Photo: Sterling Lorence Same at the caliper end. Photo: Sterling Lorence Designed around external routing first, XTR also works well with headset-routing frames. Photo: Sterling Lorence

XTR M9200 and 9220 brakes: Searching for consistency

Shimano is using the launch of XTR to release a major overhaul of its brakes. There are visible changes for the trail lever, but XC levers and both 2- and 4-piston callipers also have major changes. The brakes are the only part where XTR is not backward compatible with prior releases. This is because Shimano combines updated internals with a new low-viscosity brake fluid that will not work with past designs.

The low-viscosity fluid is designed to make XTR more consistent across a wider range of temperatures. More specifically, to resolve the wandering bite-point that some Shimano brakes have suffered in the past. The new fluid matches a change to the calliper seals, with the improvement in consistency coming from both those parts responding to temperature changes in the same manner.

Shimano also updates the XTR pads, pins and backing plate to make them run silently, eliminating the rattle that could plague finned brake pads on past versions.

For the trail lever (9220), there is a complete redesign. XTR moves to a pull, not push master cylinder, as with Shimano’s road groups. This creates room to move the brake lever inboard 5mm, and pitch the lever up at a 5-degree angle to match the natural arc of your finger while braking. The new shape also creates cable routing that toes a line between the demands of internal and external routing, though Shimano says external routing considerations were the priority.

The XC (9200) brakes get all the internal changes, but keep the same lever shape as Shimano thought it was light enough already. Shimano is pushing a new combination for more aggressive XC, though, using the 9220 trail lever with the two piston brakes. The argument is that this is a lighter way to get more power than upsizing to four-piston callipers and/or larger rotors.

Our thoughts: Easy power

Shimano delivers on consistency for our full trail/enduro 9220 brake set. Both in Arizona heat and, back at home, pushing as hard as my meagre skills allow on a long, 15-minute fast descents there was no noticeable change in bite-point and no fade in power. The lever action remains light and the power is easy to tap into, leaving my hands feeling fresh at the end of runs where I’d otherwise be clinging to the bars. It’s probably still too soon to say much about long-term reliability, but the past few months are problem free. XTR isn’t chasing the Uber-power of, say, Mavens. Instead, there’s an incredibly smooth feel that is easy to control. The change in fluid is a minor annoyance, for shops and for home mechanics, but if it continues to deliver a big improvement in performance, hopefully it carries on down the line to the rest of Shimano’s brakes.

XTR Wheels: XC or Enduro

Shimano is getting back into the wheel game with two new wheel sets. The 9200 series is a very race-focused XC set, coming in under the critical sub-1,200 gram mark with a claimed weight of 1,157 grams. Carbon fibre rim construction, bougie titanium spokes and classic hooked sidewalls, with a 29.6-mm internal width, all help hit that weight. The trail/enduro wheels are more focused on durability, with a 30-mm internal width using hookless sidewalls that swell out to 4 mm to help prevent damage and pinch flats. J-bend spokes add to the ease of maintenance. New hubs anchor both sets, with low-drag internals giving a 3.5-degree engagement.

The biggest change, for Shimano nerds, is that both wheel sets move to cartridge bearings after years of cup-and-cone loyalty from the brand. This helps make maintenance easier but is also another sign that Shimano is listening to what riders want.

Review: Smooth speed, buttery finish

We tested enduro wheels and they are tough as advertised, surviving many rim strikes bashing through Arizona and many more dings of rim strikes through many stretches of local rocks and cased jumps without significant damage or flat tires. They are comfortable, without being too stiff or too out-there in flexibility. At 1,791 grams, the hit a competitive weight for their purpose and are a solid design. The low-drag hubs are quite smooth and, like the ride feel, hit a middle ground between the loudest options out there and the quietest.

The surface finish is proving more prone to scratches than expected, though, but nothing looks too concerning.

XTR M9200 Cranks: Hollow forged returns

There are also two cranksets, again an XC and trail/enduro option. Both return to Shimano’s hollow forged construction from the bonded design of XTR M9100. The difference between the two is in a narrow 168mm Q-factor for the XC set and a stronger BB spindle for the trail/enduro set. The XC set sees a weight “gain” of a single gram over the prior generation of XTR. There is no option for a stock power meter, which Shimano argues is leaving that option open to consumers to choose their preferred brand.

The XC cranks come in 165, 170, 175 mm lengths while the trail/enduro crowd get an extra 160mm option.

Review: Solid, so far

The trail/enduro cranks we’re testing have proved solid so far. There’s definitely no noticeable flex or any other issues. The choice of alloy over carbon may be divisive, or not, to consumers. I’ve snapped carbon cranks before, and am just fine with Shimano sticking with metal here. There are definitely a few scratches already, all where the rubber boot on a carbon crank would be. But you don’t have to put a little rubber boot on your cranks to keep them scratch-free.

XTR M9200 Cassettes and Chainrings

Shimano has two cassettes for XTR M9200: a 10-51 and 9-45.

The 10-51 returns with minor changes to the finish of the largest cogs, increased support for some commonly broken teeth and improved shaping on some of the smaller cogs. This is new, but more of an improvement on what already exists. As mentioned, XTR M9200 will still work with the old cassette, and any other 12-speed HG+ cassette, for that matter.

The 9-45 cassette is more interesting. As we talk about on the podcast with N.A. Product Manager, Nick Murdick, a smaller 10-45 cassette is already being used by enduro racers and he expects, with the improved range on the new one, to see it be more widely adopted by racers. It’s 70g lighter, it uses a short cage derailleur that has 23mm more ground clearance and, with the new 9-tooth cog, keeps most of the range of the larger cassette. It’s a good place to lose weight off a bike, and this seems like an easy way to do so.

The chainrings get a redesign as well, but they still use the same direct-mount standard as the past generation. The new, very asymmetrical design is intended to keep material where it is needed for strength, including impact strength against rocks coming up from below, and really only there. It comes in six sizes, from 28-38t in two-tooth steps. It is a chainring. I have not had any problems with it, but they are expensive.

Shimano leaves the bottom bracket and chain unchanged, while rotors are also the same as a more recent update.

To match the new XTR, S-Phyre XC903S shoes get a very metallic look XC 9200 pedals get minor updates including a -3mm shorter axle, for gravel riders

Pedals and S-Phyre limited edition shoes

Shimano’s also made some updates to the XTR XC pedal platform and, to celebrate the release of XTR 9200, is releasing a limited edition metallic silver S-Phyre XC903S shoe, complete with metal Boa Li2D dials to match the new groupset. They are flashy as all get out. While we haven’t had a chance to try the shiniest S-Phyre yet, the still-new XC903 shoe is really, really good. It’s now blindingly good.

The updates to the XTR pedal are minor, or at least more subtle. The platform is slightly slimmer. There are now two versions, one with a new 3mm narrower axle option to appeal to gravel riders that are coming from the road side of the sport by offering a more familiar Q-factor. The standard axle remains targeted at cross country mountain bike racers (and XC racers riding gravel, I guess).

Upgrade Kits: Future meets the past

As mentioned early on, Shimano is taking advantage of consistent standards by offering XTR M9200 upgrade kits. There are two drivetrain options and a brake upgrade kit. All are expected to stay available, meaning they’re not just a launch-special.

Drivetrain upgrade kits include the derailleur, shifter, battery, charger and a 12-speed quick link so you can drop all of this into your current drivetrain. Two versions, standard and short-cage are available, and both come with the option of I-Spec EV or a band clamp for the shifter.

Brake upgrade kits are only available for the trail/enduro (M9220) configuration. That includes the new design trail/enduro levers, hoses, four-piston callipers, resin and metallic pads and, since these are not backward compatible, 100 mL of Shimano’s low-viscosity oil.

Shimano vs. SRAM: diverging paths and paces

Shimano may have been the first to introduce electronic shifting to mountain biking with Di2, sure. That was 10 years ago and, while it gained traction on the road, was left behind for various reasons when XTR 9100 was released a few years later. In the mean time, SRAM introduced the world to wireless shifting. That changed consumer demand and, it seems, changed their tolerance for high prices. SRAM’s used that head start well, working very hard to set the tone for wireless development. The success of XTR will, to an extent, be judged against the direct mount AXS T-Type system.

Shimano’s response has stayed true to what the brand’s always delivered, instead of getting drawn into trying to respond. That means a tactical, agile approach versus the brute strength of Transmission. So no, you can’t stand on XTR. But XTR will dodge rocks and keep rolling. Different riders will have their preference between those approaches, for sure. And I’ve seen Transmission survive impacts I thought would have destroyed it. But having options is a good thing for consumers, right?

Shimano also offers a wider range of adjustments to tune the system to your preferences than SRAM’s largely prescriptive limited offerings. From two cassette designs to the shifter position and speed and the function button, there’s more room to make XTR suit your needs. SRAM does have a very simple set-up, which will, rightly, appeal to a lot of riders. But XTR can be set up and, again, tuned to rider preferences.

Shimano’s also very backward compatible, when compared to the increasingly restrictive walled garden of SRAM’s “ecosystems.” XTR offers a universal derailleur for every hangar, instead of a UDH.

I think most importantly, at least for a race group, Shimano’s move to wireless makes XTR even faster. It’s a bit wild that we’ve collectively accepted, with minor grumbling, the absurdly slow shifting of T-Type.

Outside of racing, I think Shimano’s shifting feels smoother across a wider range of riding scenarios. XTR is eMTB rated, though SRAM may be slightly smoother under the constant power of e-bike motors. But Shimano’s HG+ remains smoother between efforts, when you’re casually spinning or just out for a ride at a reasonable, moderate effort. Which is, to be honest, how I spend a lot of my time riding. The quiet part of SRAM’s “smooth under power” is that it is not as smooth when you’re not pouring on the watts.

All in, Shimano arrived late, absolutely, but I think XTR offers a true competitor with a lot of advantages. I think the two brands approaches are, as is often the case with them, very different. To simplify it, Shimano is more tactical and adaptable while SRAM is wildly strong and, once set up, requires little user input to function well.

So, who wins? On speed, XTR. But I think it will be consumers that win with having two very different approaches to wireless shifting.

Shimano XTR M9200: Final thoughts?

So, does XTR succeed or fall short? In reviewing this new group, I’ll admit I’ve struggled the bit with the question of what wireless shifting should be. What defines a successful release? Should it radically change what a drivetrain looks like? Or at least the appearance of what the drivetrain looks like? Or should it be a better version of what exists already? Is improving the performance of Hyperglide+ enough? Or does every single part need to be a completely new design?

On the road, electronic shifting, has mainly just been a better more precise, more consistent version of the shifting that already existed. But road doesn’t deal with the same stresses and demands of mountain biking.

Ultimately, I think XTR finds a balance between the familiarity and progress. The ability of the derailleur to take an impact and return to where it was, without skipping a beat, is arguably revolutionary in function, if not in form. More so than how it attaches to the frame. As I mentioned earlier, the idea of being able to hit an object in a way that would have mangled any derailleur and just keep riding as if nothing happened, with maybe a little tune later on is amazing. I appreciate that Shimano does that while maintaining the logic that the weak point between should be between an expensive frame and very expensive derailleur instead of one of those two options.

XTR is the peak, though. After Dura-Ace, it took Shimano around a year to bring R9200 down to the 105 level. While XTR will already work with Shimano’s more price-conscious groups, it will be interesting to see where, and how far Shimano goes with this new group in the future.