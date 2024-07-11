First ride review: Trek Top Fuel Gen 4

The Trek Top Fuel name has long been synonymous with Trek Factory XC racing and the lengthy list of podiums, gold medals and world championships that have been won atop the storied bike. The Top Fuel has been through a few different identities since it’s seen the top of a world cup podium. It has morphed from the top tier race bike into a longer distance marathon machine, before transforming from a race bike into a shorter travel trail bike.

The newest iteration of the Top Fuel doesn’t stray too far from its previous design. The bike still comes with 130-mm fork and 120 mm of rear wheel travel ideal for aggressive XC or light enduro type riding, however some new features make it even more capable and adjustable while maintaining its race pedigree.

What’s new: Trek Top Fuel Gen 4

Is a new model of bike even new if it’s not lighter? Well Trek took care of that and the new Top Fuel frame comes in 220 g lighter than the previous version. Trek did this by borrowing some tech from its current flagship XC race bike the Supercaliber. Utilizing smaller tube shapes and softer edges helped Trek shave the weight without sacrificing any performance or durability. Although the tubes have changed slightly their geometry has remained similar.

Reach and seat tube angle remain the same with a half degree slacker head tube at 65.5 instead of the previous 66. The biggest change in the geo department comes with the inclusion of size specific chainstays. Small and medium sizes share a 435-mm length where ML and Large share a 440-mm length. The XL gets its own rear end at 445 mm. Compared to the previous Top Fuel, which had the same 435-mm chainstays on all models, the size specific change will help every size feel more balanced and optimize handling. Speaking of optimizing, Trek has chosen to drop the Knock Block headset system stating that fork crown/down tube clearance is no longer an issue. This is a huge win in my books because you no longer need a proprietary stem and or a headset spacer adapter.

Also, the Top Fuels down-tube storage sees an upgrade that includes a bigger opening, tighter seal and an improved tool/tube storage bag. Basically it’s just easier to get your flat repair kit and multi-tool into/out of the down tube without worrying about snagging cables.

Adjustability: Mino Link grows up

Also new for the 2024 model is a host of adjustability features that helps position the Top Fuel anywhere from XC start line ready to full on send mode. Its stock setting is a 130-mm fork paired with 120 mm of rear wheel travel, but you have options. Many options, actually, thanks to Trek’s new four-position Mino link.

The Mino link idea isn’t new but Trek has changed is slightly to accommodate several configurations not previously offered. It now changes both geometry and shock leverage rate separately. Likely the biggest difference maker in terms of performance, though, is the ability to swap from full 29” wheels to an MX 29 up front 27.5″ rear. Size small frames come with dual 27.5″ wheels, and can not be set up MX.

The Top Fuel can also accommodate a 140-mm fork and up to 130 mm rear shock, though those obviously require additional new parts. Trek even includes a Mino link setting optimized for linear coil shocks. A coil shock seems like overkill for a bike like this, but it is possible if that’s your style. On the other end of the spectrum you can fit a 120-mm fork to the Top Fuel and set the Mino link to its more aggressive setting and be off to the races.

Going from a 120-mm 29” XC race bike to an MX 140-mm fork/rear coil setup is an insane amount of adjustment. I tested the bike in the factory 130 mm/120 mm settings, but I’m interested to do some tweaking, including component swaps to really see what the chassis is capable of.

Trek improves the storage compartment, strengthening the seal and matching the red chrome of the paint. There's clearance for a coil shock, if you really want, though Trek advises not all shocks will fit. Trek Line wheels and Gunnison / Montrose tires give the Top Fuel trail bike confidence. Bontrager RSL inntegrated bar/stem is, at 820mm wide, are pretty but divisive. RockShox Pike Ultimate is a trail bike classic. With the new Charger 3.1 damper. SRAM Level Silver stealth brakes. And four-piston Level Silver calipers suit the Top Fuel's trail feel. SRAM XO AXS T-Type wireless shifting. And the distinctive XO crankset/bashguard combo. The wireless theme keeps going with a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post. There are a lot of curves on the seat tube but, internally, Trek's straightened it out so there's clearance for long-travel dropper posts. Pods for your dropper. And pods for your shifter.

Specs and models: Alloy or carbon fibre

The new Top Fuel comes in seven different flavors. That includes three aluminum models, which is awesome to see. Alloy models come equipped with either RockShox Recon/X-fusion suspension or a Fox Rhythm/Performance Float package. Carbon OCLV models all sport a RockShox Pike fork and Deluxe Ultimate shock. Both Shimano and SRAM build options are available.

Bontrager Line wheels wrapped in the new Gunnison/Montrose tire combo are found from top to bottom in the line. This is an indicator that Trek is positioning this bike more as a trail rig than an XC bike considering the large knobby nature of the treads.

Setup and ride impressions: Trek Top Fuel 9.8 XO AXS

With all the new options Trek gives riders, the Top Fuel is still relatively easy to get set up and into the woods. It’s on the trail, though, where the Gen 4. starts to leave its predicesor in the dust.

In the garage

Setting up the Top Fuel prior to riding was a breeze. I ended up adding an additional 75psi to the recommended air pressures to achieve the ride I like (around 25 per cent sag), but that isn’t too uncommon for where I’m riding. I also needed to cut the 820-mm integrated handlebar down to a more manageable 770 mm. Although I do love the look and feel of the Bontrager RSL integrated bar and stem, I personally prefer a more traditional bar/stem combo. Especially considering the level of adjustability the Top Fuel offers. It would be nice to swap a shorter stem for gravity focused days and a longer one for bigger miles or racing. This is only a potential issue for the four carbon-fibre models as the alloy bikes ship with 780-mm-wide alloy bars and a traditional bar/stem setup.

In the woods

Out on the trail the Top Fuel feels similar to the previous version. The bike puts you in a comfortable pedaling position that can be sustained for a long time, and positions you in between the wheels very well. This makes for a nice balanced ride that is good for both climbing and descending. I never felt my front wheel lift and lose traction on climbs. When standing on downhills, the geometry put me in a good attack position.

A lot of bikes in this category tend to favor capability over speed or vise versa. The Top Fuel has really found a sweet spot where you don’t have to compromise one for the other. This is really where the new Gen 4 Top Fuel pulls away from its previous model. The Gen 3 Top Fuel was great, however I did find that you could blow through the 120 mm of travel relatively quickly. The new version however seems much better at living in the middle of the suspension stroke. In prolonged rough sections of trail the new Top Fuel does a great job of holding its line and soaking up bumps.

Getting up to get down

This may have come at a slight cost of pedaling performance. When you stand up out of the saddle and get on the pedals the bike does sink into its travel a little more than I would like, but that could also be addressed with some setting tweaks. However when seated climbing the Top Fuel is a beast. It soaks up big roots and rocks without losing traction or bouncing you offline. I could clear sections of climbs that I would normally avoid. Although it’s not a bike that promotes attacking uphill compared to something more XC race focused, the Top Fuel is an insanely capable climber. Because the bike is so balanced you can pick your way through more technical sections without having to carry a lot of momentum in.

Cornering on the top fuel is a blast. Leaning into flatter corners and railing berms was a pleasure, again thanks to the balanced ride. With just enough weight on both wheels it is easy to judge traction and adjust accordingly. I’m glad Trek didn’t tweak the geometry too much from the previous version. That bike was a cornering monster and the new version follows suit nicely. Even when one wheel starts to break loose, the bike allows you to correct before completely losing control. This is, in part, because the Gen 4 Top Fuel sits well in the middle of it’s travel even on rutted and brake bump riddled sections of trail. Of course the aggressive Gunnison/Montrose tire combo helps keep the rubber side down when cornering fast.

First review: Trek Top Fuel Gen 4 burns a little brighter

All in all the new Top Fuel Gen 4 is a great update on an established platform. With the changes, Trek makes sure it performs well across a wide range of riding conditions.

The insane amount of adjustability offered gives the bike a large range of capabilities in both climbing and descending categories. Whether you like a 140-mm front fork and a 130-mm coil rear shock for tackling more technical trails or a 120-mm fork with an air sprung 120-mm shock for XC racing, the Top Fuel has you covered. Or you can sit right in the middle and stick with stock setup. Thanks to the new Mino Link no matter which configuration you choose the bike will remain well balanced and agile.

The best part about the new Top Fuel? I can’t wait to spend long days in the saddle out exploring trails without having to consider if I brought the right bike.

Canadian prices and availability: Trek Top Fuel Gen 4

Trek offers the Top Fuel Gen 4 in seven builds. That’s split between four carbon-fibre frames and three alloy models. All are available through Trek and Trek dealers now.