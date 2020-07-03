Reviewed: Koo Edge mountain bike goggles

Kask has built a strong reputation for high-quality helmets, off-road and on. Koo is the Italian brand’s venture into eyewear, started in 2016.

All of Koo’s eyewear features Zeiss lenses and are made in Italy. While “Made in Italy” usually carries connotations of Grand Tours on the road, for the Edge goggles, Koo taps into the countries rich history of gravity racing. From the land World Cup venues like Val di Sole and Nevegal, to more recent enduro events at Finale Ligure, Italy’s mountain biking roots run deep.

Koo Edge goggles work with half-shell helmets for the enduro look Or with full-face helmets

Koo Edge goggles: features

For its first foray into mountain bike goggles, Koo packs the Edge full of features. There are four lens options from Zeiss, three mirrored and one clear. These are interchangeable, though the goggles only come with one set. A locking hook system keeps them firmly in place, but is easy to change.

The Edges feature a removable nose guard as well, for a bit of extra protection from branches on the trail. Dual-layer foam keeps the Edge’s comfortable, and they are held in place by a decently wide strap with two bands of silicone gripper that keep the strap from sliding around on your helmet. There’s also ventilation on the top and bottom of the frame, but none on the lenses themselves.

Koo Edge's feature an interchangeable lens system. A tab unlocks the lens, which then slides out of the frame. Hooks latch into the frame. You can also see the full foam lining insidethe frame and Koo's "Product of Italy" stamp. There's plenty of ventilation around the frame, but foam still restricts air flow. The Edge's straps have two lines of silicone gripper to keep the goggles from slipping or wandering on your helmet.

Riding the Edge

Koo makes it clear the lens is the key feature of the Edge, and for a good reason. I was riding the red mirrored lens, one of the darker options. The lenses are really sharp, even in low light or the cursed dappled light. I had no problem going from full sun to dark woods, even as dusk approached. If you’re riding in constantly low-light conditions or wet weather, Koo does offer a clear, or pink mirrored options as well, but you have to buy them separately. The interchangeable lens system itself is easy to use. Release a tab on one side of the goggles, to release them. Then slot the hooks on the next lens in, close the tab and you’re good to go.

The Edges are comfortable, with a generous foam lining. The downside of this is that they can get warm. The foam extends around the inside, which seems to slow airflow through the ventilation holes. If you’re putting out big efforts pedalling or are moving slowly, this can lead to some fogging. On the other hand, if you keep your speed up, say doing park laps or downhill runs, this might not be an issue. If you’re riding somewhere really humid or hit a mid-stage sprint at your next enduro, it could be less than ideal.

Takeaways

With its Edge goggles, Ege mix “Made in Italy” quality with “Made in Italy” pricing. The Zeiss lenses are easily the standout feature, with impressively crystal clear optics in a wide range of light conditions, and the option to change to different lenses with the interchangeable lens system. Goggles are about more than optics, though, and the Edge’s razor-sharp optics are dulled a little by their warmth and, if you’re riding in an at all humid climate, the resulting fogging issues.

Part of me wants to say that – with a couple of DIY mods to the foam – the Edge’s clarity in mixed light is worth it. The other part of me thinks that goggles that cost this much shouldn’t require any kind of intervention. Really clear lenses aren’t easy to find. If you don’t mind a bit of extra warmth or are just doing fast bike park laps, Koo could have the goggles for you. If you’re the type of rider that already struggles with keeping lenses clear of fog, the Edges could be a tough sell.

Koo Edge goggles sell for EUR 129.00.