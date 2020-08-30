Revised 2020 Fall international racing calendar

After months of uncertainty and change, the first international mountain bike event since racing shut down in March is underway this weekend. The Enduro World Series is first off the blocks, hosting its opening round in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The EWS was quick to adapt and reschedule, possibly giving it the jump over the larger, more involved UCI Moutain Bike World Cup series. After delays and cancellations, though, there will be World Cup and world championships racing in 2020.

The cross country racers are the first World Cup event, in a unique doubleheader weekend in the Czech Republic. The entire downhill and XCO community, or at least those able to travel to the races, will join together in Leogang, Austria. The venue was originally scheduled to host downhill world championships. Now it will also award the cross country title, after the original venue in Germany was forced to decline.

RELATED: Podcast: Catharine Pendrel is Awesome

Downhill racing continues after world championships, with an abbreviated two-stop, four-race calendar. Lousã, Portugal and Maribor, Slovenia are both scheduled to host doubleheader weekends of racing.

Crankworx is also getting in a second event. The opening stop on the Crankworx World Tour went off way back in early 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand, with minimal impact from the then-emerging coronavirus. Whistler, the traditional series finale, will not take place in 2020. Instead, after a B.C.-based, invite-only Summer Series, Crankworx continues on to Innsbruck, Austria at the end of September. When it does, however, reigning Queen of Crankworx Vaea Verbeeck will not be there to defend her crown. The Canadian, who won the Crankworx Summer Series women’s overall, is opting to stay at home instead of travelling for the final Cranworx stop.

2020 Enduro World Series

Zermatt, Switz. [August 30]

Petra Ligure, Italy [Sept. 20]

Finale Ligure, Italy [Sept. 27]

Petzen-Jamnica, Aust./Slovenia [Oct. 3]

Montagnes du Caroux, Olargues, France [Oct. 17]

2020 Mountain Bike World Cup

Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic – Sept 29-Oct. 1 (XCO – doubleheader)

Maribor, Slovenia – Oct. 15-18 (DH – doubleheader)

Lousã, Portugal – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 (DH – doubleheader)

World Championships

2020 downhill and XCO world championships – Leogang, Austria [Oct. 5-11 ]

2020 marathon cross country world championships – Sakarya, Turkey [Oct. 24-25]

Crankworx

Innsbruck [Sept. 30 – Oct. 4]