Rewind: Best of the 2019 Maribor World Cup DH

This weekend was originally scheduled to be the Maribor, Slovenia round of World Cup downhill racing. That’s obviously not going ahead as planned. That doesn’t mean we can’t all get our fix of downhill, though.

With the popularity of downhill on the rise, there’s a huge amount of content that comes out of every race weekend. Often, it is too much to watch all of it at the time. Here’s some of the best, from winning runs to Finn Iles’ weekend recap, from the 2019 Maribor World Cup DH. Who knows, maybe you’ll catch something you missed last year!

If you want to relive the full experience, you RedBull TV is showing Women’s Finals and Men’s Final’s from the 2019 Slovenian World Cup round.

Track Talk with Eliot Jackson – Maribor Practice

Canadians had a standout day in qualifying at Maribor, with Mark Wallace and Finn Iles placing in the top 3. Finals didn’t go quite as well, but it was still a fast start for the Canadians. Including some solid junior results, especially from Ethan Shandro.

You can watch Wallace and Iles’ qualifying runs on Red Bul TV.

Finn Iles – Wrapping up Maribor World Cup

So how did Iles World Cup weekend go? Check in with the man himself in Iles full video from the weekend.

Intense Factory Racing – Maribor World Cup

Aaron Gwin had a rough go in 2019. At Maribor, Gwin and Intense’s rough luck was just getting started. By the time they left Fort William, Scotland one round later, the team would have been robbed and Gwin’s injury situation would be worse.

Loris Vergier – Maribor POV

What was it like to race Maribor? Check in with the Syndicate’s Loris Vergier for a course preview.

Winning Runs – 2019 Maribor, Slovenia World Cup

While Vergier looked speedy in practice, it was another French rider that came out on top in Sunday’s finals. Loïc Bruni started his season-long campaign to disprove the curse of the rainbow jersey in Slovenia. On the women’s side, Tahnée Seagrave lay down a blistering run to take the World Cup leader’s jersey.

Finals Madness from Maribor with Eliot Jackson

Seagrave and Bruni took the top steps in Slovenia, but what else happened? Check in with former World Cup racer Eliot Jackson as he recaps everything that happened in Sunda’s finals last year.