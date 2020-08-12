Rewind: London 2012 Olympic mountain bike races

Today marks eight years since Hadleigh Farm hosted the mountain bike race at the London 2012 Olympics. While there’s no Olympics until 2021, full replays of the exciting men’s and women’s XCO events are here to tide us over.

Four Canadians lined up to take on the world on August 12, 2012. Geoff Kabush and reigning world champion Catharine Pendrel came in as the team’s veterans. They were joined by the rising stars Max Plaxton and, in her first Olympic appearance, Emily Batty.

RELATED: Video: Geoff Kabush Olympic preview

Men’s XCO – London 2012 Olympics

Geoff Kabush was riding at the height of his cross country World Cup career. Before you watch the replay, listen to the multi-time Canadian national champ share his thoughts on the race, and Hadleigh Farm course in his pre-Olympic interview with Canadian Cycling Magazine.

Kabush would ride to a top-10 in the Men’s XCO race in London. Behind him, Max Plaxton withdrew due to a knee injury after a crash.

While he no longer races XCO, Kabush hasn’t slowed down too much since London. He’s still racing all year, normally, just with a more diverse event calendar including gravel, enduro and stage racing.

RELATED: Geoff Kabush in ‘Working Dogs’

Women’s XCO – London 2012 Olympics

Catharine Pendrel entered the 2012 Olympics as one of the favorites in the women’s cross country race, and the 2011 world champion. While the Canadian finished in the top-10, race day didn’t go as planned, and didn’t end with a medal.

Pendrel learned from the experience, coming back four years later to win a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics women’s XCO.

For Emily Batty, it was her first chance at the Olympic dream. Her opportunity was cut short before the race started when, in a crash on course during training, Batty broke her collarbone. Showing Canadian grit and toughness, Batty pushed through to finish the race.

Like Pendrel, Batty applied what she learned from London at the next Olympics. Batty was fourth, just seconds behind her fellow Canadian in the women’s XCO race in Rio.

RELATED: Replay: Women’s Olympic cross country race from Rio 2016