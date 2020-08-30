Rewind: Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019 World Championships

This weekend marks one year since Mont-Sainte-Anne played host to 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships. It was a spectacular week of racing with fans flocking to the course to show support and Canada’s best athletes rising to the challenge.

In a normal year, top athletes from around globe would have returned to Quebec for World Cup racing by now. With racing postponed, we’re looking back at 2019, and the fabulous show racers, organizers, and fans put on this weekend last year!

Cross country: Junior, Under-23 and Elite racing

Catharine Pendrel racing 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Sandra Walter racing her third UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Mirielle Larose-Gingras. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Marc-Andre Fortier (L) and Andrew L'Esperance descend the Mont-Saine-Anne rocks at 2019 world championships. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Amelie Simard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Peter Disera down La Beatrice. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Leandre Bouchard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Raphael Auclair passing on the inside. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Haley Smith. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Jenn Jackson. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Marianne Theberge showing signs of a crash early on. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Sean Fincham after the finish line in the under-23 men's race. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com Laurie Arseneault. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Holden Jones. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Quinton Disera. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Sean Fincham. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn Carter Woods greeted by family at the finish line. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn Emilly Johnston racing the junior women's event. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Downhill: Elite and Juniors

Finn Iles performs at the UCI MTB World Championships 2019.Photo: Nathan Huges / Red Bull Content Pool. Elliot Jamieson. Photo: Peter Kraiker Mirana Miller. Photo: Peter Kraiker Mark Wallace. Photo: Peter Kraiker Magnus Manson on the Steve Smith drop. Photo: Peter Kraiker Marine Cabirou. Photo: Peter Kraiker Georgia Astle. Photo: Peter Kraiker Vaea Verbeeck. Photo: Peter Kraiker Kirk McDowall who had his best world championships finish ever at MSA, riding in practice. Hugo Langevin. Photo: Peter Kraiker Sam Thibault. Photo: Peter Kraiker Seth Sherlock rode incredibly well considering he went down hard in practice Saturday. Photo: Peter Kraiker Finn Iles in practice. Lucas Cruz. Photo: Peter Kraiker Patrick Laffey Photo: Peter Kraiker Justin Clements. Photo: Peter Kraiker Eliot Jamieson during a rainy day in practice. Emmett Hancock.Photo: Peter Kraiker Milton McConville. Photo: Peter Kraiker Madison Skrypnek. Photo: Peter Kraiker

2020 UCI mountain bike world championships are still on the calendar for this year. The event is scheduled for Leogang, Austria in mid-October.