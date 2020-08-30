Rewind: Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019 World Championships
Looking back at an incredible weekend when Canada hosted the worldPhoto by: Nick Iwanyshyn
This weekend marks one year since Mont-Sainte-Anne played host to 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships. It was a spectacular week of racing with fans flocking to the course to show support and Canada’s best athletes rising to the challenge.
In a normal year, top athletes from around globe would have returned to Quebec for World Cup racing by now. With racing postponed, we’re looking back at 2019, and the fabulous show racers, organizers, and fans put on this weekend last year!
Cross country: Junior, Under-23 and Elite racing
Catharine Pendrel racing 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Sandra Walter racing her third UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Mirielle Larose-Gingras. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Marc-Andre Fortier (L) and Andrew L'Esperance descend the Mont-Saine-Anne rocks at 2019 world championships. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Amelie Simard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Peter Disera down La Beatrice. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Leandre Bouchard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Raphael Auclair passing on the inside. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Haley Smith. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn
Jenn Jackson. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn
Marianne Theberge showing signs of a crash early on. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Sean Fincham after the finish line in the under-23 men's race. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshynnickiwanyshyn@gmail.com
Laurie Arseneault. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Holden Jones. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Quinton Disera. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Sean Fincham. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn
Carter Woods greeted by family at the finish line. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn
Emilly Johnston racing the junior women's event. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn
Downhill: Elite and Juniors
Finn Iles performs at the UCI MTB World Championships 2019.Photo: Nathan Huges / Red Bull Content Pool.
Elliot Jamieson. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Mirana Miller. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Mark Wallace. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Magnus Manson on the Steve Smith drop. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Marine Cabirou. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Georgia Astle. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Vaea Verbeeck. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Kirk McDowall who had his best world championships finish ever at MSA, riding in practice.
Hugo Langevin. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Sam Thibault. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Seth Sherlock rode incredibly well considering he went down hard in practice Saturday. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Finn Iles in practice.
Lucas Cruz. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Patrick Laffey Photo: Peter Kraiker
Justin Clements. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Eliot Jamieson during a rainy day in practice.
Emmett Hancock.Photo: Peter Kraiker
Milton McConville. Photo: Peter Kraiker
Madison Skrypnek. Photo: Peter Kraiker
2020 UCI mountain bike world championships are still on the calendar for this year. The event is scheduled for Leogang, Austria in mid-October.