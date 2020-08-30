Home > MTB

Rewind: Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019 World Championships

Looking back at an incredible weekend when Canada hosted the world

Elite Women's world championships Photo by: Nick Iwanyshyn
August 30, 2020

This weekend marks one year since Mont-Sainte-Anne played host to 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships. It was a spectacular week of racing with fans flocking to the course to show support and Canada’s best athletes rising to the challenge.

In a normal year, top athletes from around globe would have returned to Quebec for World Cup racing by now. With racing postponed, we’re looking back at 2019, and the fabulous show racers, organizers, and fans put on this weekend last year!

Cross country: Junior, Under-23 and Elite racing

Catharine Pendrel racing 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Sandra Walter racing her third UCI World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Mirielle Larose-Gingras. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Marc-Andre Fortier (L) and Andrew L'Esperance descend the Mont-Saine-Anne rocks at 2019 world championships. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Amelie Simard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Peter Disera down La Beatrice. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Leandre Bouchard. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Raphael Auclair passing on the inside. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Haley Smith. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Jenn Jackson. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Marianne Theberge showing signs of a crash early on. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Roxane Vermette. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Sean Fincham after the finish line in the under-23 men's race. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Laurie Arseneault. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Holden Jones. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Quinton Disera. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Sean Fincham. Photograph by Nick Iwanyshyn

Carter Woods greeted by family at the finish line. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Emilly Johnston racing the junior women's event. Photo: Nick Iwanyshyn

Downhill: Elite and Juniors

Finn Iles performs at the UCI MTB World Championships 2019.Photo: Nathan Huges / Red Bull Content Pool.

Elliot Jamieson. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Mirana Miller. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Mark Wallace. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Magnus Manson on the Steve Smith drop. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Marine Cabirou. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Georgia Astle. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Vaea Verbeeck. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Kirk McDowall who had his best world championships finish ever at MSA, riding in practice.

Hugo Langevin. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Sam Thibault. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Seth Sherlock rode incredibly well considering he went down hard in practice Saturday. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Finn Iles in practice.

Lucas Cruz. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Patrick Laffey Photo: Peter Kraiker

Justin Clements. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Eliot Jamieson during a rainy day in practice.

Emmett Hancock.Photo: Peter Kraiker

Milton McConville. Photo: Peter Kraiker

Madison Skrypnek. Photo: Peter Kraiker

2020 UCI mountain bike world championships are still on the calendar for this year. The event is scheduled for Leogang, Austria in mid-October.