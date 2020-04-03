Rewind Racing: Enduro World Series’ 2018 ascent to the Chilean Andes

Enduro World Series started its 2018 season high up in the Chilean Andes. Stunning views and punishing stages were the name of the game at Lo Barnechea. The opening race of the season delivered high elevation, high speeds and high drama.

The EWS was set to return to South America this weekend for the second round of 2020 racing. That’s been postponed to fall due to coronavirus. Until then, here are the highlights from the last time the Enduro World Series headed to South America.

Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel dominated the weekend’s racing. Both took their first win’s of what would become EWS championship runs that season. Jesse Melamed was the top Canadian finisher, placing fifth in the men’s race.

One Minute Highlights: EWS 2019 – Lo Barnechea, Chile

Giant Factory Off-Road Team does Chile

Josh Carlson and Rae Morrison both scored top-10 finishes. Canada’s Mckay Vezina? He had less luck but came away from Lo Barnechea with a fantastic story. The EWS always promises an adventure. Chile delivered in spades.

Sam Hill race run drone footage

Sam Hill dominated the Lo Barnechea race weekend. Here’s what that looked like from a birds-eye view.

Cecile Ravanel drone footage

French racer Cecile Ravanel started her perfect 2018 season with a big win in Chile. Watching the Commencal rider flying through the dust of Lo Barnechea, it’s easy to see why she’s so dominant.

Sam Hill helmet cam

This is just practice footage from Sam Hill, but even that is terrifyingly fast. With nothing to slow riders down but fear, Hill shows he fears no speed.

Shimano – Back in Action – Round 1 EWS Chile

Riding highlights and motivational music from Shimano’s videographers in South America.

Nukeproof: Sam Hill Wins EWS Chile

Sam Hill and fast, loud music for Nukeproof’s team video of the Australian’s win.

EWS commentator Ric Mclaughlin vs. a chicken

Uh, what?