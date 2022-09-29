Rhys Verner’s custom maple leaf Dreadnought for EWS Trophy of Nations

Rhys Verner is headed to Finale Ligure, Italy to join the Canadian squad at Enduro World Series Trophy of Nations this weekend. When he does, the Squamish, B.C. racer will be on a custom-painted Canadiana Dreadnought from his Forbidden Synthesis team.

Verner is one of the riders that will try put the Canadian men’s team on the top podium step in Finale this weekend. After finishing top-1o overall in the EWS, he’ll be an important asset in the team-format competition between countries.

Check out Verner’s custom-painted Dreadnought, and that of his Synthesis teammate Alex Storr, below.

Rhys Verner and Alex Storr’s custom-painted Enduro Trophy of Nations Forbidden Synthesis Dreadnoughts

What’s Forbidden say about the custom race rigs for EWS Trophy of Nations?

Forbidden Synthesis team riders Rhys Verner and Alex Storr will be representing Team Canada and Team Great Britain, respectively, at the prestigious Enduro Trophy of Nations. The event, taking place in the “spiritual home of enduro”, Finale Ligure, Italy, is the pinnacle of the sport and we felt that our riders deserved something special to mark their selection to participate.

For Rhys’ Canada-themed custom-painted Dreadnought, we went for a gloss candy red with subtle maple leaf details and gloss white decals. For Team GB’s Alex Storr, British Racing Green with gold decals was a logical aesthetic direction. Thanks to the team’s partners, the bikes are both kitted out with the best parts from; Crankbrothers, SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis, Burgtec, RideWrap, CushCore, Chris King, Fizik and MRP with bike care provided by Maxima USA. We can’t wait to see these bikes in action, October 1-2nd, and wish the crew luck for their last international enduro event of the 2022 season.