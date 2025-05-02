RideLab women’s weekend comes to Cumberland this June

RideLab isn’t just another women’s skills camp—it’s a full-blown, long-weekend festival that brings together community, coaching, connection and just the right amount of dirt jump chaos. It runs June 6–8, 2025 in Cumberland, B.C.. The event is now in its third year and nearly sold out with just a handful of spots left.

Founded by longtime mountain biker and event operator Karen Stark, the idea came to life in 2020 but officially launched in 2022.

“There just wasn’t anything quite like it,” says Stark. “A place where women—from total beginners to rippers—could show up, ride with pros, learn and just have a great time together.”

Trails, tunes and tenting

The $650 registration includes three full days of guided rides and skills sessions. Plus there’s an opening night dirt jump demo, yoga classes, tech talks, catered meals, live music and even a Red Bull-fuelled dance party on Saturday night. Camping is included at the on-site basecamp, which backs right onto the trail network, a BMX track and a dirt jump line.

This year’s guest list includes 12 pro riders. Hannah Bergemann, Lucy Vaneesteren, ALN, Kaia Jensen, Hailey Elisee, Brooklyn Bell, Blake Hansen, Geza Rodgers, Hannah Gillcrist, Katrina Strand, Jade Blouin-Comeau, Emmy Lan.

There’s also an optional Specialized e-bike demo ride. There are airbags for learning new tricks. And there are fireside chats on everything from suspension tuning to personal stories from the trail.

Inclusive from the start

RideLab is designed to be as welcoming as it is empowering. Alongside a broad range of ages and skill levels, the event includes adaptive riders and is fully accessible.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure everyone feels included,” says Stark. She helped retrofit the event’s Squamish campground in year one to ensure wheelchair access to bathrooms and the main stage.

That effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I’ve seen more and more events adding adaptive categories in the last few years,” she says. “It feels good knowing we might’ve helped lead the way.”

Building community through bikes

While the skills, swag and pro tips are a big draw, Stark says most attendees come for something deeper.

“For a lot of women, this is one of the few weekends they carve out for themselves. They’ve got jobs, kids, obligations—but this is their time to ride, to laugh, to just be with other women doing something they love.”

With 150 spots total and only a few left, Stark says now’s the time to sign up.

“We’re not a race, we’re not competitive. It’s about building confidence, having fun, and finding your people.”