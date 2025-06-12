RideWrap launches crank protection kits to combat heel rub and rock strikes

Your crankarms probably look worse than the rest of your bike. And it makes sense—they’re constantly catching shoe rub, rocks, trail grit and whatever your riding shoes drag along for the ride. So it’s no surprise that RideWrap’s latest product focuses squarely on protecting that very spot.

Their new Crank Protection kits are designed to defend against heel rub, scuffs, scrapes and debris. Built from RideWrap’s self-healing, ceramic-infused Lotus Pro™ film. The kits are now available in both tailored and covered fitments. Giving riders the option of maximum coverage or quicker universal installs.

Tailored or covered—there’s an option for every setup

The tailored crank protection kits offer model-specific coverage for up to 99 per cent of each crankarm. Meanwhile, the Ccovered kits are a one-size-fits-most option that covers about 65 per cent of the crank, with less fuss during installation.

Gloss and matte finishes are available in both versions. The kits are compatible with popular crank models from SRAM, Shimano, RaceFace, 5DEV and more. According to RideWrap, the product is designed to work seamlessly across mountain, gravel and road bikes.

“Whether you’re riding trails or tarmac, these kits deliver premium protection without trade-offs on crank fitment or aesthetics,” says RideWrap Marketing Director Andrew McMillin. “Never worry about heel rub again.”

Tested in the dirt, built to last

The crank protection kits were field tested across Squamish and Whistler—places where trail grit loves to eat crankarms alive. The new film is 40 per cent thicker than standard frame protection and uses the same superhydrophobic, self-healing tech that’s become a hallmark of RideWrap’s products.

Installation is designed to be DIY-friendly, with kits including all the tools needed to wrap a set of cranks at home. And like other RideWrap offerings, the film contains 77 per cent recycled content, carrying forward the brand’s focus on sustainability.

Available now

RideWrap crank protection is live on ridewrap.com and shipping to dealers and distributors globally. The tailored crank protection kits run at $35 each while the covered protection kits go for $31 each. Whether you’re shredding tarmac or pedalling into dusty singletrack, this latest layer of defense might help your crankarms stay looking fresh a little longer.