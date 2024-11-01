RideWrap releases wheel protection kit

The latest in bike protection has arrived—the RideWrap Wheel Protection Kit. Built to protect both carbon and aluminum wheels, this kit offers advanced wheel defense, no matter where or how you ride. Available in multiple sizes for road, mountain and gravel wheels, this addition to the RideWrap lineup is designed to keep wheels in peak condition, ready for rough trails, unpredictable roads and everything in between.

Why wheel protection matters

Wheels endure constant wear and tear from debris, rocks and whatever the trail throws at them. As RideWrap marketing director Andrew McMillin puts it, “wheels are a critical component of any bike, yet they often take the brunt of the wear and tear. With this kit, riders can protect their wheels from damage from debris, extend their lifespan and maintain performance—whether on the trail, road or gravel.” The RideWrap wheel protection kit provides riders peace of mind by protecting this essential part of their bike.

Engineered for every rider

The RideWrap wheel protection kit extends wheel life by shielding wheels from rock chips, scratches and rim damage. Here’s how:

Rock-solid defense: Prevents chips, scratches, and long-term damage to rims, ensuring wheels are ready for every ride.

Advanced impact energy dissipation: The protective film absorbs and distributes impact energy, helping wheels withstand debris.

Universal fit: Compatible with various wheel sizes, including 27.5″, 29″, and 700c, and suitable for different depths and wheel types.

Made to withstand

Whether shredding mountain trails, cruising back roads or sprinting on tarmac, the wheel protection kit integrates seamlessly with any bike setup. Covering 80 per cent of the rim—from the sidewall to the spoke bed—it offers critical protection where it’s needed most.

Built with RideWrap’s Lotus Pro™ Technology

At the heart of the wheel Protection kit is the self-healing, superhydrophobic Lotus Pro™ film. This technology not only keeps wheels looking pristine but also significantly cuts down on cleaning time. Available in both matte and gloss finishes, it allows riders to enhance or maintain their bike’s aesthetics without sacrificing function.

Keep wheels as sharp as the ride itself—no matter where the trail or road leads.