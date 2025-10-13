Rissveds rules Mont-Sainte-Anne finale and Canadians shine on home soil

Jenny Rissveds capped her season with one of the most dominant wins in UCI XCO World Cup history, storming to victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne by a staggering three and a half minutes. The Swedish world champion, riding for Canyon CLLCTV XCO, took control early and never looked back, gliding through the technical sections and grinding up the steep climbs in front of a roaring Canadian crowd.

New Zealand’s Samara Maxwell finished second, securing her country’s first-ever Elite women’s overall title in emotional fashion. Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) rounded out the podium in third.

Rissveds’ eighth win in her last ten starts underscored her late-season dominance. Though she missed early rounds, she closed her campaign as both world champion and the undisputed queen of Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Jackson cracks the top Ten for Canada

Canadian riders gave the home fans plenty to cheer for on Sunday. Jenn Jackson pushed through the rooty course to finish ninth. A strong result that secured her seventh overall in the women’s standings.

Aldridge earns first career World Cup win.

In the men’s race, 24-year-old Brit Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale Factory Racing) delivered the ride of his life to claim his first UCI XCO World Cup victory. Aldridge fought through the pack before launching a decisive late attack to drop Chile’s Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) on the final climb. Mathis Azzaro took third.

The win capped an exciting finale that saw crashes, comebacks and a fierce battle between Specialized and Cannondale riders. Aldridge crossed the line 11 seconds clear, raising his arms in disbelief as the Cannondale crew erupted in celebration.

Canadians strong in elite men’s race

Home riders delivered another solid showing in the men’s elite field. Tyler Orschel led the Canadian contingent in 12th, followed closely by Cole Punchard in 19th and Carter Woods in 20th.

Their consistent performances reflected a strong season for Canadian XCO, with riders now regularly cracking the top 20 on the world stage.