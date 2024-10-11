Robin Goomes wins inaugural women’s Red Bull Rampage

Seven of the best female freeride athletes in the world dropped in, on the first women’s Red Bull Rampage last night. By the end of the day, Robin Goomes from New Zealand stood victorious, having laid down the heaviest and most technical line of the competition.

Goomes sets the bar

Robin Goomes didn’t just ride the course—she owned it. With an 85-point run that included two massive backflips and a clean 41-foot drop, Goomes showed the world that women’s freeride is here. The judges also awarded her the Utah Sports Commission Best Trick Award for her backflips.

“It hasn’t yet sunk in,” said Goomes afterwards. “It’s been such a process, so I’m trying to take it all in and enjoy it. I’m so stoked for my crew, they’ve gone so hard. If anything, I’ve done it for them, the sport and all the other riders.”

Georgia Astle steps up

Coming in second was Canadian Georgia Astle from Canada. Originally an alternate, she got the call in September that she’d made the start list. Astle’s precision on the course, especially her flawless 41-foot drop, earned her a well-deserved 79 points.

Casey Brown gets down

Casey Brown rounded out the podium with a score of 77.33. First to complete a top-to-bottom run during practice, Brown carried that momentum into the finals, showcasing her skills with a standout move on the “laundry chute,” a rock drop that she called one of the gnarliest things she’s ever ridden. For her dedication to pushing the sport forward, she was awarded the prestigious McGazza Spirit Award.

More than just the podium

Beyond the top three, the first-ever women’s Rampage was packed with standout moments. Vaea Verbeeck took home the Samsung Galaxy Trailblazer Award for her progressive and creative line choice. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Cami Nogueria earned the BFGoodrich Tires Toughness Award for attempting an ambitious 51-foot drop during practice, even though she couldn’t compete in the finals. Don’t count her out—she’s already looking to come back stronger next year.

Vinny Armstrong, who placed sixth, won the DECKED Digger Award, sharing a special moment with her brother, who was part of her dig team. “I love my team and everything they built was insane,” she said. “He would do anything for me.”

The final results

Robin Goomes – NZL – 85.00 points

Georgia Astle – CAN – 79.00

Casey Brown – CAN – 77.33

Vaea Verbeeck – CAN – 72.66

Vero Sandler – NZL – 71.00

Vinny Armstrong – NZL – 65.00

Chelsea Kimball – USA – 62.37

Catch the replay of the groundbreaking event here and check out the POV of Robin Goomes’ winning run below.