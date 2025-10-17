Robin Goomes wins second straight Women’s Red Bull Rampage

Robin Goomes has done it again. The New Zealander claimed her second consecutive women’s Red Bull Rampage title today, throwing down a run that blended technical precision with huge freestyle flair.

Under perfect blue skies and calm desert air, Goomes pulled off a run that will go down as one of the most progressive in Rampage history: a massive backflip, a suicide no-hander and a crankflip. Then a second suicide no-hander and another massive backflip. All linked through steep drops and exposed ridgelines that define freeride’s biggest stage.

There were no weather interruptions, no wind holds and no hesitation. Every rider got two full runs in, and the level of riding was higher than ever.

Unfortunately Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck were injured during practice and couldn’t drop in today.

Perfect conditions, perfect progression

After years of campaigning for a women’s event, this second standalone women’s Rampage proved the point: the riders belong here. The lines were bigger, the tricks were cleaner, and the risk level was sky-high.

Canadian pride on the podium

Canada’s Georgia Astle delivered one of the day’s smoothest, most creative lines to take third place. Just like last year. She combined technical drops and clean style from top to bottom.

Hannah Bergemann, one of the pioneers of women’s freeride, took second, landing a fast, aggressive line that showcased her trademark control and confidence.

A new era for freeride

The 2025 women’s Red Bull Rampage will be remembered as a milestone, not just for the tricks, but for the tone. Riders supported each other at the top, celebrated each other’s runs and collectively raised the bar for what’s possible.

No wind, no drama, no excuses. Just progression at its purest.

And at the centre of it all, Robin Goomes; backflipping her way into freeride history, one perfect Utah landing at a time.