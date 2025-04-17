Robson Valley playground: A mountain kid comes home

Tucked between the Cariboo and Rocky Mountains, this stretch of northern British Columbia is raw, remote and real.

“It feels like you’ve got the whole world to play in out here,” says Cory Wallace, a legendary rider and native of the region. “We’d come out to the cabin, and you wouldn’t see another soul.”

A playground without limits

Wallace was raised between the Robson Valley and Jasper, Alberta, where his childhood was measured in alpine ridgelines and endless acreage.

“It started with just running around on this land,” he says, “then expanded to the side valleys, the side mountains. The more you explore, the more it kind of spiderwebs.”

That sense of freedom shaped him — not just as an athlete, but as a person. “There’s so much space here, and so few people. The possibility of adventure is endless.”

Valemount: A town transformed by trails

Just down the valley from McBride, the town of Valemount is undergoing a quiet revolution. Once a sleepy sled town in the off-season, summer now hums with new life—and bikes. Coffee shops, patios and the local bike shop buzz with visitors who’ve come for the riding and stayed for the vibe.

Built by the community, for the community

The transformation wasn’t accidental. A crew of dedicated locals; builders like Andreas Tony, advocates like Dave McDowell and passionate residents worked together to create something more than just a bike park.

“Ten years ago, there wasn’t much going on here in summer,” McDowell says. “Now you walk downtown and there are bikes everywhere. It’s completely changed the dynamic of the community.”

Why we always come back

For Wallace, no matter how far his racing career takes him, the pull of home is constant. The space, the solitude, the trails he still hasn’t explored — they all bring him back.

“I’m a mountain kid at heart,” he says. “The more I travel, the more I realize how special this place is. The mountains, the wilderness, the freedom, the fresh air — I haven’t found anything like it anywhere else.”