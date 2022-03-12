Rochette opens Cactus Cup with a TT win

Maghalie Rochette is making quick work of her return to mountain bike racing. The Canadian cyclocross national champ won Friday’s time trial at the 2022 Cactus Cup.

The cyclocross crossover wasn’t the only quick Canadian. Geoff Kabush and Andrew L’Esperance also finished in the top-5 in the elite men’s race in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Rockette rockets into mountain bike

Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) won the 5.6 mile (9km) time trial in 21:47, beating Rose Grant of the U.S.A. Alexis Skarda rounded out the podium in third. Cactus Cup is Rochette’s first mountain bike race since announcing she would be mixing more off-road racing, including World Cup appearances, in with her cyclocross pursuits.

Canada’s Cindy Montmbault and Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) finished eighth and ninth in the elite women’s race.

Kabush leads Canadian men

In the men’s race, recent Trek Factory Racing signing Riley Amos won Friday’s TT by just shy of 10 seconds. Completing the two TT loops in 19:20.96, Amos’ winning time was well ahead of Russell Finsterwald (19:30.48) in second.

Geoff Kabush (Yeti Maxxis) was the top Canadian, in fourth. Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) followed 3.04 seconds later in fifth.

Cactus Cup continues Saturday and Sunday with an XC and enduro event. The event is a Arizona stage race classic, dating all the way back to 1991.

Results: 2022 Cactus Cup TT – Friday, March 11

Elite Men (Top-20)

1 Riley Amos (# 2) 00:19:20.96 2 Russell Finsterwald (# 8) 00:19:30.48 3 Kyle Trudeau (# 4) 00:19:49.20 4 Geoff Kabush (# 287) 00:19:54.76 5 Andrew L’Esperance (# 295) 00:19:57.80 6 Bradyn Lange (# 292) 00:20:08.56 7 Henry Nadell (# 71) 00:20:09.33 8 Brady White (# 169) 00:20:10.28 9 Matt Pike (# 320) 00:20:14.14 10 Cal Skilsky (# 70) 00:20:15.26 11 Jimmy Smith (# 58) 00:20:19.16 12 Tobin Ortenblad (# 6) 00:20:23.20 13 Todd Wells (# 10) 00:20:24.11 14 Brian Scarbrough (# 328) 00:20:27.33 15 Gabe Harrelson (# 327) 00:20:28.61 16 Samuel Elson (# 228) 00:20:30.13 17 Jared Becker (# 75) 00:20:31.53 18 Nic Beechan (# 89) 00:20:36.92 19 Justin Martin (# 265) 00:20:37.89 20 Guy Leshem (# 180) 00:20:39.88

Elite Women