Rochette finds second podium in two days at Cactus Cup

Maghalie Rochette continued her strong weekend at the Cactus Cup in Arizona on Saturday. The Canadian ‘cross star posted her second podium in as many days at the three-day mountain bike stage race. This time, Rochette was second in the 40-mile (64km) XC Marathon.

Cacus Cup women: P2 on Day 2

Rochette started her Cactus Cup with an off-road time trial win on Friday in Fountain Hills. Racing continued Saturday with the first mass start event, the XC Marathon.

On Saturday, Rochette (Specialized-Feedback Sports) rode in a group with Chloe Woodruff and Alexis Skarda for much of the two hour 44 minute race. Coming down to a sprint finish, Woodruff was able to accelerate for the win. Rochette finishes second, retaining her GC lead at the Cactus Cup going into the final day of racing, while Skarda placed third.

Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) was the next Canadian across the line, finishing sixth. Cindy Montambault followed in 11th.

Kabush leads Canadian men

In the men’s race, Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) continued his winning ways. The young U.S. rider narrowly edged out Kyle Trudeau for the XCM win. Russell Finsterwald finished in third with Todd Wells, Geoff Kabush (Yeti-Maxxis) and Andrew L’Esperance (Maxxis Factory Racing) following close behind in fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Cactus Cup concludes on Sunday with an enduro event. That will decide the three-event weekend’s overall winner, in combination with Friday’s time trial results.

Results: 2022 Cactus Cup – XC Marathon (March 12)

Elite Women (Top-15)

1 Chloe Woodruff (# 11) 02:44:50.88 2 Maghalie Rochette (# 86) 02:44:51.42 3 Alexis Skarda (# 5) 02:44:58.68 4 Rose Grant (# 3) 02:46:22.20 5 Ruth Holcomb (# 7) 02:50:29.22 6 Haley Smith (# 294) 02:52:37.13 7 Michaela Thompson (# 187) 02:54:26.51 8 Sarah Sturm (# 57) 02:59:24.44 9 Ellen Campbell (# 56) 03:00:41.02 10 Alisha Welsh (# 284) 03:01:08.14 11 Cindy Montambault (# 135) 03:02:50.63 12 Caroline Mani (# 119) 03:03:21.92 13 Bailey Cioppa (# 336) 03:06:45.92 14 Lauren Aggeler (# 173) 03:06:46.07 15 Allison Crow (# 275) 03:15:50.95

Elite Men (Top-15)