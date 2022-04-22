Rochette wins XCC at Moosejaw US Cup

Maghalie Rochette made a big step forward in her return to mountain biking, taking a win over a world-class field at Friday’s Moosejaw US Cup Short Track XC.

The Canadian scored a tactical win, crossing the line just ahead of Jenn Jackson and U.S. XCC World Cup winner, Haley Batten.

On the men’s side, Canadian XCC national champion, Quinton Disera, went head-to-head with XCC world champion Christopher Blevins.

RELATED: Canadian juniors swarm US Cup XCC podium

Women’s Short Track (XCC)

Haley Batten (Specialized) lept off the line to take the lead in the women’s XCC, controlling the pace off the start. Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Sivilia Blunk (Orange Seal) were close behind. Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing), Cindy Montambault and Canyon MTB Racing’s Laurie Arseneault and Jenn Jackson were all sitting near the front inside the top-10.

Haley Smith went on the offensive, leading across the line to finish the first lap. Behind her, Maghalie Rochette had worked through the field to join the front of the race.

Jenn Jackson and Rochette traded leads for the second lap. Smith and Batten sat close behind, out of the considerable wind, in fourth and fifth.

Batten finally moved back into the wind and onto the front going out onto the bell lap. Rochette jumped immediately onto her wheel. As the riders jockeyed for position coming back towards the finish line, it was Rochette on the front. Jenn Jackson made a move to get on her wheel, with Batten and Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Team) behind her.

Rochette opened a small gap, giving herself time to celebrate as she crossed the line.

Jackson held off Batten to take second and make it a Canadian 1-2 finish. Batten takes third and Gibson fourth.

“This wind is nuts,” Rochette said after the finish, when asked if the blustery conditions impacted the race. “I knew the finish line had a full-on tailwind, you don’t want to come in in second wheel. You’re not going to benefit from any drafting. You want to be first hitting that sprint.”

Haley Smith finished ninth and Laurie Arseneault 12th, all within 20 seconds of Friday’s winner.

INTERVIEW: Maghalie Rochette is having the best time back on mountain bikes

Men’s Short Track

Lining up on the front row in the rainbow-stripe jersey of the world champion, all eyes were on Christopher Blevins (Specialized) in Friday’s men’s XCC. Blevins leads off the line, with the Canadian national champ jersey of Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) glued to his wheel. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) took over the lead shortly after with Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo) and Blevins in his wheel.

As the group approached the final lap Russel Finsterwald (Specialized) attacked, when no one followed, Christopher Blevins launched up to his wheel. The two almost came together in an awkward corner but, with one lap to go, the pair of Specialized riders were alone off the front.

Quinton Disera and Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) took off in pursuit. The pursuing pair passed Finsterwald but were unable to close in on the reigning short track world champion.

Blevins takes the win. Quinton Disera takes second ahead of Amos. Peter Disera and Andrew L’Esperance followed in fourth and fifth, solid results after pushing the pace on the front, and in the wind, for the first few laps.

Tyler Orschel held on for seventh, with Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) making five Canadians in the top-10. Cole Punchard and Tyler Clark made a strong debut for the new hockey-themed CHC Armada jerseys in 13th and 15th.

Racing continues on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas with more junior XCO US Cup racing. It’s all being broadcast live on FloBikes.

Moosejaw US Cup Short Track (XCC) Results [Unofficial] – Friday, April 22

Elite Women

1. ROCHETTE Maghalie Specialized / Feedback Sports 18:53 2. JACKSON Jennifer Canyon MTB Racing Team 18:54 +01 3. BATTEN Haley Specialized Factory Racing 18:55 +02 4. GIBSON Gwendalyn Norco Factory Team 18:55 +02 5. GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia Specialized Off-Road 18:55 +02 6. URBAN Kelsey Team 31 18:55 +02 7. BLUNK Savilia Orange Seal Off-Road Team 18:57 +04 8. MUNRO Madigan Trek Factory Racing 19:01 +08 9. SMITH Haley Maxxis Factory Racing 19:02 +09 10. SKARDA Alexis Santa Cruz Bicycles 19:03 +10 11. COURTNEY Kate Scott-SRAM MTB Race Team 19:08 +15 12. ARSENEAULT Laurie Canyon MTB Racing Team 19:12 +19 13. THOMPSON Michaela Team Durango Segment 28 19:15 +22 14. QUINN Natalie Meta by BJC 19:26 +33 15. HOLCOMB Ruth Bear National Team 19:36 +43 16. MONTAMBAULT Cindy Equipe du Quebec 19:43 +50 17. MALONEY Madison Lightning Cycles 19:46 +53 18. JOHNSTON Emilly Norco Factory Team 19:54 +1:01 19. ANTHONY Crystal Liv Racing Collective 19:55 +1:02 20. ROBERSON Madelyn Team Durango Segment 28 19:57 +1:04 21. FORNEY Sofia WE Development 20:01 +1:08 22. SMITH Tai Lee Bear National Team 20:16 +1:23 23. TÉTREAULT Juliette Équipe du Québec/ACQ 20:20 +1:27 24. OLSON Emma Canyon Devo Racing 20:28 +1:35 25. MCSPADDEN Bayli Vail – Independent 20:33 +1:40 26. NIELSON Sydney Riders Inc. 20:34 +1:41 27. WALCROFT Katelyn Hardwood Next Wave 20:43 +1:50 28. LAROSE GINGRAS Juliette Ponsse 20:43 +1:50 29. STEINER Mckenzie USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 20:57 +2:04 30. BRADBURY Nicole Canyon Devo Racing 21:02 +2:09 31. EDWARDS Paige Bear National Team 21:02 +2:09 32. MILELLI Ariana USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 21:02 +2:09 33. SARRAZIN Julianne Vélo Pays d’en Haut 21:03 +2:10 34. YAMAUCHI Anna 2Alpha Racing 21:18 +2:25 35. WENGER Sydney The Black Bibs 21:28 +2:35

Elite Men