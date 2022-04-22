Rochette wins XCC at Moosejaw US Cup
Quinton Disera runner-up against XCC world champion
Maghalie Rochette made a big step forward in her return to mountain biking, taking a win over a world-class field at Friday’s Moosejaw US Cup Short Track XC.
The Canadian scored a tactical win, crossing the line just ahead of Jenn Jackson and U.S. XCC World Cup winner, Haley Batten.
On the men’s side, Canadian XCC national champion, Quinton Disera, went head-to-head with XCC world champion Christopher Blevins.
Women’s Short Track (XCC)
Haley Batten (Specialized) lept off the line to take the lead in the women’s XCC, controlling the pace off the start. Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Sivilia Blunk (Orange Seal) were close behind. Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing), Cindy Montambault and Canyon MTB Racing’s Laurie Arseneault and Jenn Jackson were all sitting near the front inside the top-10.
Haley Smith went on the offensive, leading across the line to finish the first lap. Behind her, Maghalie Rochette had worked through the field to join the front of the race.
Jenn Jackson and Rochette traded leads for the second lap. Smith and Batten sat close behind, out of the considerable wind, in fourth and fifth.
Batten finally moved back into the wind and onto the front going out onto the bell lap. Rochette jumped immediately onto her wheel. As the riders jockeyed for position coming back towards the finish line, it was Rochette on the front. Jenn Jackson made a move to get on her wheel, with Batten and Gwen Gibson (Norco Factory Team) behind her.
Rochette opened a small gap, giving herself time to celebrate as she crossed the line.
Jackson held off Batten to take second and make it a Canadian 1-2 finish. Batten takes third and Gibson fourth.
“This wind is nuts,” Rochette said after the finish, when asked if the blustery conditions impacted the race. “I knew the finish line had a full-on tailwind, you don’t want to come in in second wheel. You’re not going to benefit from any drafting. You want to be first hitting that sprint.”
Haley Smith finished ninth and Laurie Arseneault 12th, all within 20 seconds of Friday’s winner.
Men’s Short Track
Lining up on the front row in the rainbow-stripe jersey of the world champion, all eyes were on Christopher Blevins (Specialized) in Friday’s men’s XCC. Blevins leads off the line, with the Canadian national champ jersey of Quinton Disera (Canyon Devo) glued to his wheel. Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) took over the lead shortly after with Tyler Orschel (Canyon Devo) and Blevins in his wheel.
As the group approached the final lap Russel Finsterwald (Specialized) attacked, when no one followed, Christopher Blevins launched up to his wheel. The two almost came together in an awkward corner but, with one lap to go, the pair of Specialized riders were alone off the front.
Quinton Disera and Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) took off in pursuit. The pursuing pair passed Finsterwald but were unable to close in on the reigning short track world champion.
Blevins takes the win. Quinton Disera takes second ahead of Amos. Peter Disera and Andrew L’Esperance followed in fourth and fifth, solid results after pushing the pace on the front, and in the wind, for the first few laps.
Tyler Orschel held on for seventh, with Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) making five Canadians in the top-10. Cole Punchard and Tyler Clark made a strong debut for the new hockey-themed CHC Armada jerseys in 13th and 15th.
Racing continues on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas with more junior XCO US Cup racing. It’s all being broadcast live on FloBikes.
Moosejaw US Cup Short Track (XCC) Results [Unofficial] – Friday, April 22
Elite Women
|1.
|ROCHETTE Maghalie
|Specialized / Feedback Sports
|18:53
|2.
|JACKSON Jennifer
|Canyon MTB Racing Team
|18:54 +01
|3.
|BATTEN Haley
|Specialized Factory Racing
|18:55 +02
|4.
|GIBSON Gwendalyn
|Norco Factory Team
|18:55 +02
|5.
|GOMEZ VILLAFANE Sofia
|Specialized Off-Road
|18:55 +02
|6.
|URBAN Kelsey
|Team 31
|18:55 +02
|7.
|BLUNK Savilia
|Orange Seal Off-Road Team
|18:57 +04
|8.
|MUNRO Madigan
|Trek Factory Racing
|19:01 +08
|9.
|SMITH Haley
|Maxxis Factory Racing
|19:02 +09
|10.
|SKARDA Alexis
|Santa Cruz Bicycles
|19:03 +10
|11.
|COURTNEY Kate
|Scott-SRAM MTB Race Team
|19:08 +15
|12.
|ARSENEAULT Laurie
|Canyon MTB Racing Team
|19:12 +19
|13.
|THOMPSON Michaela
|Team Durango Segment 28
|19:15 +22
|14.
|QUINN Natalie
|Meta by BJC
|19:26 +33
|15.
|HOLCOMB Ruth
|Bear National Team
|19:36 +43
|16.
|MONTAMBAULT Cindy
|Equipe du Quebec
|19:43 +50
|17.
|MALONEY Madison
|Lightning Cycles
|19:46 +53
|18.
|JOHNSTON Emilly
|Norco Factory Team
|19:54 +1:01
|19.
|ANTHONY Crystal
|Liv Racing Collective
|19:55 +1:02
|20.
|ROBERSON Madelyn
|Team Durango Segment 28
|19:57 +1:04
|21.
|FORNEY Sofia
|WE Development
|20:01 +1:08
|22.
|SMITH Tai Lee
|Bear National Team
|20:16 +1:23
|23.
|TÉTREAULT Juliette
|Équipe du Québec/ACQ
|20:20 +1:27
|24.
|
OLSON Emma
|Canyon Devo Racing
|20:28 +1:35
|25.
|MCSPADDEN Bayli
|Vail – Independent
|20:33 +1:40
|26.
|NIELSON Sydney
|Riders Inc.
|20:34 +1:41
|27.
|WALCROFT Katelyn
|Hardwood Next Wave
|20:43 +1:50
|28.
|
LAROSE GINGRAS Juliette
|Ponsse
|20:43 +1:50
|29.
|STEINER Mckenzie
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|20:57 +2:04
|30.
|
BRADBURY Nicole
|Canyon Devo Racing
|21:02 +2:09
|31.
|EDWARDS Paige
|Bear National Team
|21:02 +2:09
|32.
|MILELLI Ariana
|USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy
|21:02 +2:09
|33.
|
SARRAZIN Julianne
|Vélo Pays d’en Haut
|21:03 +2:10
|34.
|YAMAUCHI Anna
|2Alpha Racing
|21:18 +2:25
|35.
|WENGER Sydney
|The Black Bibs
|21:28 +2:35
Elite Men
|1.
|BLEVINS Christopher
|Specialized Factory Racing
|20:35
|2.
|DISERA Quinton
|Canyon Devo Racing
|20:39 +04
|3.
|AMOS Riley
|Trek Factory Racing
|20:41 +06
|4.
|DISERA Peter
|Norco Factory Team
|20:49 +14
|5.
|L’ESPERANCE Andrew
|Maxxis Factory Racing
|20:51 +16
|6.
|VROUWENVELDER Lukas
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|20:55 +20
|7.
|ORSCHEL Tyler
|Canyon Devo Racing
|20:56 +21
|8.
|BECKETT Carson
|Dirt Camp Racing
|20:58 +23
|9.
|ORTENBLAD Tobin
|Santa Cruz Bicycles
|21:00 +25
|10.
|WOODS Carter
|Norco Factory Team
|21:03 +28
|11.
|FINSTERWALD Russell
|Specialized Off-Road
|21:04 +29
|12.
|OLSHOVE Kyan
|Bear National Team
|21:07 +32
|13.
|PUNCHARD Cole
|CHC Armada
|21:07 +32
|14.
|DAVOUST Stephan
|Giant Factory Off Road Team
|21:10 +35
|15.
|CLARK Tyler
|CHC Armada
|21:10 +35
|16.
|VERREAULT Victor
|Foresco Holding Proco RL Pro Team
|21:13 +38
|17.
|CLARK Owen
|CHC Armada
|21:16 +41
|18.
|CUPP Cody
|Fezzari Bicycles – Kenda Tires
|21:21 +46
|19.
|DAY Robbie
|Bear National Team
|21:22 +47
|20.
|RAMSAY Noah
|Bateman’s Bicycle Co
|21:24 +49
|21.
|ST ONGE Charles Antoine
|Équipe du Québec / Siboire
|21:26 +51
|22.
|STOCKER Michael
|Lees-McRae College
|21:28 +53
|23.
|FLOREN Sandy
|Mikes Bikes
|21:32 +57
|24.
|RAMÍREZ VENEGAS Joseph
|Colono Construcción / Bikestation
|21:33 +58
|25.
|VIALLE Alexandre
|Équipe du Québec/ Toyota St-Eustache
|21:33 +58
|26.
|FERNAU Zachary
|Hatch Toyota
|21:35 +1:00
|27.
|DUFOUR Jerry
|Dirt Camp Racing
|21:37 +1:02
|28.
|WESSLING John
|Troll Training
|21:39 +1:04
|29.
|PEREZ Georwill
|PurMtb Team
|21:43 +1:08
|30.
|ROY Xavier
|PONSSE
|21:45 +1:10
|31.
|BARTON Malcolm
|Canyon Devo Racing
|21:48 +1:13
|32.
|STANDISH Ryan
|Orange Seal/Kenda/Ventum/Handup
|21:50 +1:15
|33.
|HALL Carter
|Dryve Racing
|21:50 +1:15
|34.
|FREEBURN Cobe
|Bear National Team
|21:53 +1:18
|35.
|TABARES Nicholas F
|Natural Grocers Cycling Team / Team Tabares
|21:56 +1:21
|36.
|GREY Dane
|Riders Inc.
|21:58 +1:23
|37.
|NELSON Pavel
|Bear National Team
|22:02 +1:27
|38.
|MCNEILL Dillon
|Harvest Racing
|22:06 +1:31
|39.
|FOLEY Joshua
|Lees-McRae Cycling Team
|22:08 +1:33
|40.
|HERRERA OCHOA Esteban
|SPORTEAM CUBE MEXICO
|22:12 +1:37
|41.
|KRANEFUSS Eli
|Dirt Camp Racing
|22:16 +1:41
|42.
|SIPPY Ivan
|Team Durango Segment 28
|22:20 +1:45
|43.
|BRUNELLE Zachary
|Siboire VM
|22:21 +1:46
|44.
|BOUCHARD Felix
|Equipe du Quebec/CCMSA
|22:21 +1:46
|45.
|MALTAIS PILOTE William
|Club Cyclone / Équipe du Québec
|22:23 +1:48
|46.
|PECK Justin
|Live Play Real Estate
|22:23 +1:48
|47.
|LELIVELD Matt
|Hardwood NextWave
|22:26 +1:51
|48.
|HAMPTON Carson
|Bear National Team
|22:27 +1:52
|49.
|JOHNSON Ryan
|UPMC/Pro bike and run
|22:27 +1:52
|50.
|MIERS Lucas
|Reno Devo
|22:27 +1:52